Sheffield Lake, OH

Crews suspend search for kayaker in Lake Erie

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 7 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing kayaker in Lake Erie on Saturday.

According to a tweet, it happened in Sheffield Lake where two kayakers made it back to shore but one kayaker, a man in his late 30s, was believed to have capsized due to weather.

Saturday afternoon, Sheffield Lake rescue crews moved east to Miller Road Park in Avon Lake because a ping off his cell phone, 2 hours earlier, had him moving in that direction.

The coast guard said Sunday morning, their search remains suspended until new information is available.

The fire department is asking anyone from Sheffield Lake to Bay Village to stay alert. The department described the man as around 240 lbs. with a lime green life vest, gray shirt and shorts, and a dark green tandem kayak.

Lorain County Emergency teams will restart their search in the morning. The location and time will be determined based on the weather.

Officials say the man was with two family members kayaking at the time of the incident.

He was wearing a life jacket at the time his boat capsized.

Stay with FOX 8 as more is learned.

