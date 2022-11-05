ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Midterm election results: Omaha city charter amendments

OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 has the latest midterm election results for the city's charter amendments from Nov. 8. Five amendments were on the ballot, including the process for filling a vacancy on the city council, mayoral replacement provisions and more. See full results below.
OMAHA, NE
pullmanradio.com

Major Highway Work On US195 In North Whitman County Complete

The major road construction project to resurface U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County between Pullman and Spokane is done. The Washington State Department of Transportation poured new concrete on 10 miles of US195 between Cashup Flat and State Route 271 near Rosalia. The work began in May and involved several weeks of 24-hour traffic delays 5 days a week.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Damages caused by winter storm may qualify for property tax relief

Washington and Idaho residents who suffered losses in Friday night's windstorm may be eligible for a property tax relief. According to Bela Kovacs, one of the candidates for Kootenai County Assessor, Idahoans may apply for property tax reduction if proof of damage and paperwork is filed with their County Assessor.
IDAHO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Spokane councilors assail 'unsustainable' dam removal plan

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle said it is mind-boggling that government leaders are still considering removal of four lower Snake River dams when the country is grappling with an energy crisis and looming recession. “We need to legitimately ask why we would even consider something...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

John Nowels elected Spokane County Sheriff, besting underdog Wade Nelson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Undersheriff John Nowels was elected Spokane County Sheriff over Wade Nelson on Tuesday. Nowels will replace outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, who announced he would not run for re-election in February. Knezovich had held the position since 2006. He endorsed Undersheriff Nowels. During his campaign, Nelson said...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Shooting in downtown Spokane sends 1 to hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. – One person has been injured in a shooting in downtown Spokane and is being transported to the hospital, the Spokane Police Department confirmed. Right now, the Spokane Police Department is investigating. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: Spokane County Democrats holding Election Night gathering

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Democrats are hosting an Election Night gathering on Election Night, Nov. 8, from 7-11 p.m. at the auditorium at Riverside Place. Democratic and progressive candidates officials, volunteers, donors and other supporters are invited to the gathering. Here are the following candidates and officials that will be going to the gathering on Election Night. Candidates:...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
WOWT

Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs man sentenced on federal weapons charges

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison after he pled guilty to multiple firearms charges stemming from an incident at a local casino about a year ago. Andre Alexander Shupe of Council Bluffs was sentenced Thursday in federal...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Investigative efforts continue in Fremont County

(Thurman) State, local, and federal law enforcement officials are continuing their efforts to corroborate the report of multiple historic homicides in rural Fremont County, Iowa. No additional information is currently available. Law enforcement will keep the public apprised of any significant developments. The Iowa DCI is working in conjunction with...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KREM2

North Idaho tire and auto repair shops getting busy as snow approaches

HAYDEN, Idaho — It's just been a few days since the last jack-o-lantern candles have been blown out, and Old Man Winter made his first appearance. Friday morning snowfall meant tire and auto shops were packed with customers seeking to exchange their summer treads for winter studs, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

US 395 closed both directions after deadly crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Chewelah. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect significant delays. A detour will be available on SR 292 at Loon lake and SR 321. Right now, one person is dead and two...
CHEWELAH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Here’s who’s leading the races for Spokane County Commission

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s Election Night! For the first time in the general election, Spokane County voters will only be voting for one county commissioner in their district, much like the primary election. Spokane County residents will not see all candidates on their ballots. The Spokane County Commission is expanding from three commissioners to five this year. The county has...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

