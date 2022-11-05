Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Midterm election results: Omaha city charter amendments
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 has the latest midterm election results for the city's charter amendments from Nov. 8. Five amendments were on the ballot, including the process for filling a vacancy on the city council, mayoral replacement provisions and more. See full results below.
pullmanradio.com
Major Highway Work On US195 In North Whitman County Complete
The major road construction project to resurface U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County between Pullman and Spokane is done. The Washington State Department of Transportation poured new concrete on 10 miles of US195 between Cashup Flat and State Route 271 near Rosalia. The work began in May and involved several weeks of 24-hour traffic delays 5 days a week.
KHQ Right Now
Damages caused by winter storm may qualify for property tax relief
Washington and Idaho residents who suffered losses in Friday night's windstorm may be eligible for a property tax relief. According to Bela Kovacs, one of the candidates for Kootenai County Assessor, Idahoans may apply for property tax reduction if proof of damage and paperwork is filed with their County Assessor.
FOX 28 Spokane
Winning numbers for record-breaking $1.9B Powerball are delayed, drawing will be held Tuesday morning, officials say
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Winning numbers for record-breaking $1.9B Powerball are delayed, drawing will be held Tuesday morning, officials say.
thecentersquare.com
Spokane councilors assail 'unsustainable' dam removal plan
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle said it is mind-boggling that government leaders are still considering removal of four lower Snake River dams when the country is grappling with an energy crisis and looming recession. “We need to legitimately ask why we would even consider something...
Volunteers of America closing Hope House Women’s Shelter in January
SPOKANE, Wash. – Volunteers of America will be closing the Hope House Women’s Shelter at the end of January. They say the original location is still open. There are no shelter operations there, just only VOA operations and apartments. The location at 318 S. Adams St. is closing the shelter portion of the location but not the apartments above it....
FOX 28 Spokane
John Nowels elected Spokane County Sheriff, besting underdog Wade Nelson
SPOKANE, Wash. – Undersheriff John Nowels was elected Spokane County Sheriff over Wade Nelson on Tuesday. Nowels will replace outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, who announced he would not run for re-election in February. Knezovich had held the position since 2006. He endorsed Undersheriff Nowels. During his campaign, Nelson said...
Murder suspect who fled Spokane in 2019 arrested in Europe
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of killing his wife, hiding her body in a freezer and then fleeing Spokane in 2019 has been arrested in Europe. For the past three years, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has been working to track down Wahid Kashify, who is now facing charges in his wife Arezu’s murder. With the help of the...
Jabs fly in contentious race for Douglas County Sheriff
For almost all of the last 25-plus years, Tim Dunning has been Sheriff of Douglas County and those elections were sleepy races.
FOX 28 Spokane
Shooting in downtown Spokane sends 1 to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person has been injured in a shooting in downtown Spokane and is being transported to the hospital, the Spokane Police Department confirmed. Right now, the Spokane Police Department is investigating. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available....
#4ThePeople: Spokane County Democrats holding Election Night gathering
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Democrats are hosting an Election Night gathering on Election Night, Nov. 8, from 7-11 p.m. at the auditorium at Riverside Place. Democratic and progressive candidates officials, volunteers, donors and other supporters are invited to the gathering. Here are the following candidates and officials that will be going to the gathering on Election Night. Candidates:...
'I felt the house shake' | How Friday's windstorm impacted North Idaho residents
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Just before going to bed about 10 p.m. Friday, George Sayler looked out the window that offers a view of Lake Coeur d’Alene, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. His attention, though, was on the two ponderosa pines that stood more than...
WOWT
Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
WOWT
Council Bluffs man sentenced on federal weapons charges
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison after he pled guilty to multiple firearms charges stemming from an incident at a local casino about a year ago. Andre Alexander Shupe of Council Bluffs was sentenced Thursday in federal...
Have You Visited These 5 Oldest Towns in Washington State?
Some of the oldest towns in Washington State are so old that they are technically older than the state. You might have visited these tiny cities without even realizing how old they actually are. Where are the oldest towns in Washington and when were they built?. What are the Oldest...
Investigative efforts continue in Fremont County
(Thurman) State, local, and federal law enforcement officials are continuing their efforts to corroborate the report of multiple historic homicides in rural Fremont County, Iowa. No additional information is currently available. Law enforcement will keep the public apprised of any significant developments. The Iowa DCI is working in conjunction with...
North Idaho tire and auto repair shops getting busy as snow approaches
HAYDEN, Idaho — It's just been a few days since the last jack-o-lantern candles have been blown out, and Old Man Winter made his first appearance. Friday morning snowfall meant tire and auto shops were packed with customers seeking to exchange their summer treads for winter studs, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
KHQ Right Now
US 395 closed both directions after deadly crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Chewelah. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect significant delays. A detour will be available on SR 292 at Loon lake and SR 321. Right now, one person is dead and two...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha-area rescue groups feeling the burden as NHS sends away pets surrendered by owners
OMAHA — Stronger enforcement of a Nebraska Humane Society policy to deter owner-surrendered pets except in emergency situations is creating huge problems for already strapped rescue groups in the Omaha area. “People have nowhere to put their animals,” said Joni Cisney of Homeward Bound in the Heartland Animal Rescue...
Here’s who’s leading the races for Spokane County Commission
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s Election Night! For the first time in the general election, Spokane County voters will only be voting for one county commissioner in their district, much like the primary election. Spokane County residents will not see all candidates on their ballots. The Spokane County Commission is expanding from three commissioners to five this year. The county has...
