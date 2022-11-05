Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Related
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week
The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
Live Results: Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Crapo is reelected for Idaho US senate against Democrat challenger David Roth
Republican Sen. Mike Crapo has won the Idaho US Senate election against Democratic challenger David Roth in the red state.
MSNBC
Liz Cheney wasn’t kidding about putting country over party
It was about seven weeks ago when Rep. Liz Cheney said something she’d never said before. The Wyoming congresswoman — a lifelong conservative Republican, a member of the House GOP leadership as recently as last year, and a lawmaker who voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time — said she felt compelled to support Democratic candidates for the first time.
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
First Mexican-born woman in Congress criticizes 'biased' Democrats for blocking her entry into the Congressional Hispanic Caucus because she's 'a conservative Latinas who doesn't fit their narrative'
Rep. Mayra Flores attacked the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Wednesday after she was rejected from its ranks. She accused the legislative coalition of acting on biases directed at people of color who do not fit the 'narrative' of a left-wing supporter. Flores, a Republican from Texas, is the first female...
Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'
Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
Ex-Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Trump-backed Kari Lake in Arizona
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled Tuesday to campaign for Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, just days after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party. Lake's campaign said Gabbard would introduce Lake at a GOP forum in Chandler. Gabbard tweeted out a statement early Tuesday...
Dan Newhouse, House Republican who impeached Trump, wins reelection
Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, is projected to win reelection to Washington’s 4th Congressional district. The Associated Press called the race at 12:12 a.m. ET. Newhouse, 67, was the only pro-impeachment Republican...
Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP’s uneven election
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the Republican nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for the GOP are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the...
Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania
A day after the midterm elections, misinformation about the results is zeroing in on the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania
Washington Examiner
McCarthy: Ending border crisis first issue of business if Republicans win majority
AUSTIN, Texas — The top House Republican declared that ending the immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border would be the first issue of business if the party wins back Congress on Tuesday. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Sunday stumped for three Republican Latinas vying for Texas border...
Michael Bennet Lives to Fight Another O’Dea in Colorado
Sen. Michael Bennet has been elected to his third full term as Colorado’s senior senator, according to three major networks, defeating Republican rival Joe O’Dea in a tighter-than-expected race. Bennet was not originally considered a vulnerable candidate in a state that has grown increasingly blue in recent cycles....
Rep. Greg Stanton leads Republican Kelly Cooper in the 4th Congressional District
Incumbent Rep. Greg Stanton maintained a sizable lead early Wednesday over Republican entrepreneur Kelly Cooper in the 4th Congressional District. Stanton, D-Ariz., a two-term House member and former mayor of Phoenix, is seeking his third term. The newly drawn district, which includes parts of Tempe, Mesa, Phoenix and Chandler, is competitive, at least on paper. It votes Democratic 1% more...
Washington Examiner
Republicans are committed to restoring America
The Democrats’ one-party rule has failed the public. Record-high inflation is crushing families and senior citizens, violent crime is ravaging our streets, illicit fentanyl is killing our children, and illegal immigrants are flooding across our southern border. President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have no plan to fix the...
Biden suggests Trump will ‘not take power’ again if he runs in 2024
President Biden on Wednesday suggested that if former President Trump opts to run in 2024, he would not make it to the White House for a second term. Biden’s comments come just two days after Trump teased he would make a “very big announcement” early next week after reports emerged that was considering announcing another […]
Marijuana legalization makes gains, but faces strong red-state pushback
Nationwide efforts to legalize marijuana appear to have a ways to go after U.S. voters handed them a split decision in Tuesday’s midterms, approving recreational pot in two states while rejecting it in three others. Advocates cheered the ballot wins in Missouri and Maryland, which they say underlines the growing support for the national legalization…
Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández defeats Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson in the 2022 election for New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District
Democratic incumbent Teresa Leger Fernández won her bid for a second term in office. Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
Maxwell Frost Has Become The First Gen Z Member Of Congress
Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old progressive activist, has won his bid to represent Florida’s 10th District, making him the first-ever Gen Z member of Congress. The Democrat beat Republican Calvin Wimbish, a 51-year-old Army veteran, by more than 30,000 votes in the reliably blue district. "WE WON!!!!" Frost tweeted after...
Utah Sen. Mike Lee Betrayed the Constitution and Won Reelection
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For most of the past year, Sen. Mike Lee’s approval ratings never cracked 50 percent. He was surprisingly unpopular for a Republican in Utah. He offended LDS voters in 2020 by comparing President Donald Trump to Captain Moroni, one of the most revered figures in the Book of Mormon. His fealty to Trump wasn’t always appreciated in a state where voters have been lukewarm on the crass real estate mogul. Lee’s text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows laid bare the work he was doing to try to help Trump overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.
Elon Musk tells followers to vote for Republican congressional candidates
Elon Musk on Monday encouraged “independent-minded voters” to cast their ballots for Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm congressional contests as a check on President Biden. “To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the...
Comments / 0