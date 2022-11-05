ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

Liz Cheney wasn’t kidding about putting country over party

It was about seven weeks ago when Rep. Liz Cheney said something she’d never said before. The Wyoming congresswoman — a lifelong conservative Republican, a member of the House GOP leadership as recently as last year, and a lawmaker who voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time — said she felt compelled to support Democratic candidates for the first time.
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

First Mexican-born woman in Congress criticizes 'biased' Democrats for blocking her entry into the Congressional Hispanic Caucus because she's 'a conservative Latinas who doesn't fit their narrative'

Rep. Mayra Flores attacked the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Wednesday after she was rejected from its ranks. She accused the legislative coalition of acting on biases directed at people of color who do not fit the 'narrative' of a left-wing supporter. Flores, a Republican from Texas, is the first female...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'

Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
MCALLEN, TX
TheDailyBeast

Michael Bennet Lives to Fight Another O’Dea in Colorado

Sen. Michael Bennet has been elected to his third full term as Colorado’s senior senator, according to three major networks, defeating Republican rival Joe O’Dea in a tighter-than-expected race. Bennet was not originally considered a vulnerable candidate in a state that has grown increasingly blue in recent cycles....
COLORADO STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Rep. Greg Stanton leads Republican Kelly Cooper in the 4th Congressional District

Incumbent Rep. Greg Stanton maintained a sizable lead early Wednesday over Republican entrepreneur Kelly Cooper in the 4th Congressional District.  Stanton, D-Ariz., a two-term House member and former mayor of Phoenix, is seeking his third term.  The newly drawn district, which includes parts of Tempe, Mesa, Phoenix and Chandler, is competitive, at least on paper. It votes Democratic 1% more...
PHOENIX, AZ
Washington Examiner

Republicans are committed to restoring America

The Democrats’ one-party rule has failed the public. Record-high inflation is crushing families and senior citizens, violent crime is ravaging our streets, illicit fentanyl is killing our children, and illegal immigrants are flooding across our southern border. President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have no plan to fix the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Marijuana legalization makes gains, but faces strong red-state pushback

Nationwide efforts to legalize marijuana appear to have a ways to go after U.S. voters handed them a split decision in Tuesday’s midterms, approving recreational pot in two states while rejecting it in three others. Advocates cheered the ballot wins in Missouri and Maryland, which they say underlines the growing support for the national legalization…
COLORADO STATE
BuzzFeed News

Maxwell Frost Has Become The First Gen Z Member Of Congress

Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old progressive activist, has won his bid to represent Florida’s 10th District, making him the first-ever Gen Z member of Congress. The Democrat beat Republican Calvin Wimbish, a 51-year-old Army veteran, by more than 30,000 votes in the reliably blue district. "WE WON!!!!" Frost tweeted after...
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

Utah Sen. Mike Lee Betrayed the Constitution and Won Reelection

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For most of the past year, Sen. Mike Lee’s approval ratings never cracked 50 percent. He was surprisingly unpopular for a Republican in Utah. He offended LDS voters in 2020 by comparing President Donald Trump to Captain Moroni, one of the most revered figures in the Book of Mormon. His fealty to Trump wasn’t always appreciated in a state where voters have been lukewarm on the crass real estate mogul. Lee’s text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows laid bare the work he was doing to try to help Trump overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.
UTAH STATE
The Hill

Elon Musk tells followers to vote for Republican congressional candidates

Elon Musk on Monday encouraged “independent-minded voters” to cast their ballots for Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm congressional contests as a check on President Biden. “To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the...

