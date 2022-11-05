ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

3rd, final suspect arrested in deadly Pensacola shooting: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

By Brett Greenberg
 4 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested the third and final suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in Pensacola off Medford Avenue on Oct. 29 .

Jacob Colville, 29, was located and arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5 according to an update from a previous ECSO Facebook post . Colville was wanted for first degree premeditated murder.

Felon arrested for Friday night shooting in Pensacola, facing 7 charges: Pensacola Police

Colville, Alyssa Blackburn, 22, and Lawrence Bonner Jr., 44, were the three suspects in the shooting. Blackburn was booked into the Escambia County Jail Tuesday, Nov. 1. Bonner Jr. was booked on Oct. 31 .

From left to right: Alyssa Blackburn, Lawrence Bonner Jr. and Jacob Colville

Blackburn and Bonner Jr. both face principal to premeditated murder. All three are being held without bond. Blackburn has a court date set for Nov. 22 and Bonner Jr.’s court date is set for Nov. 23. There is not a date for Colville’s court hearing yet available.

