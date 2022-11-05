Read full article on original website
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 11/9/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 10
By this point in the year, you should have a pretty reasonable idea of what your team needs and where you are in your fantasy league’s pecking order. If you’ve got six or more wins, you’re probably looking to just maintain your way into the playoffs. Any fewer and maybe you need to consider taking some big swings in order to skate in under the wire.
Trail Blazers list Jerami Grant (ankle) as probable for Wednesday's contest against Hornets
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Grant is on track to suit up on Wednesday night despite suffering a recent ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Charlotte unit ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Grant to score 32.8 FanDuel points.
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) out Monday for Jazz
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) is out on Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Rudy Gay, Simone Fontecchio, and Talen Horton-Tucker could play more minutes on Monday with Vanderbilt unavailable. Per our NBA Heat Map, the Jazz’s implied total (116.25) is tied for sixth-highest in the league today.
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hayward continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. He last played on November 2nd. His next chance to play will come against the Miami Heat on Thursday.
Chicago's Andre Drummond (shoudler) questionable for Wednesday's matchup
Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (shoulder) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Drummond's status is currently in the air after Chicago's center missed six games with a shoulder ailment. Look for Derrick Jones Jr. to see an increase in playing time against a Pelicans' team ranked 15th if Drummond is inactive.
Anfernee Simons (foot) probable for Portland's Wednesday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (foot) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After Simons was able to play 31 minutes with recent foot inflammation, Portland's guard is probable to suit up on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Charlotte team allowing a 110.8 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Simons to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
Frank Ntilikina (ankle) making 2022-23 season debut for Mavericks Monday
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina will play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Ntilikina was upgraded to questionable earlier in the day as he deals with left ankle effusion - the reason why he's been out all season to this point. Now, the team has officially greenlit him to take the court to kick off the new week.
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) questionable Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is questionable to play on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson might not be part of the rotation now that Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable) are both back in action. He was a DNP-CD on Monday after logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend.
Justise Winslow (ankle) probable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Charlotte on Wednesday. Our models expect him to see 23.1 minutes against the Hornets. Winslow's Wednesday projection...
Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (knee) doubtful on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Bagley is listed as doubtful and not expected to make his season debut on Wednesday. That said, his upgrade from out to doubtful indicates that he may be nearing a return, possibly in mid to late November.
Hornets' Cody Martin (quad) doubtful on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (quad) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Martin continues to deal with a quad injury and is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's clash with Portland. If he is upgraded to available, our models expect him to play 21.4 minutes against the Trail Blazers.
Patrick Beverley (illness) available for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley has been removed from the injury report for Wednesday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect Beverley to play 29.0 minutes against Los Angeles. Beverley's Wednesday projection includes 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
3 Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Wednesday 11/9/22
In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside -- if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists, as well. Ideally, we want players...
Spurs' Doug McDermott (ankle) available on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDermott has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Memphis on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 19.7 minutes against the Grizzlies. McDermott's Wednesday projection includes 10.4 points, 2.0 rebounds,...
Denver's Zeke Nnaji (ankle) listed doubtful on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (ankle) is doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nnaji is unlikely to suit up after an ankle sprain forced him to miss two games. Look for DeAndre Jordan to see more minutes on Wednesday night. Jordan's Wednesday projection includes 3.3 points,...
Orlando's Paolo Banchero (ankle) out on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Banchero has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face the Mavericks on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. Chuma Okeke could see additional minutes against Dallas with Banchero sidelined. Banchero is considered day-to-day.
Chuma Okeke starting for Magic on Wednesday in place of injured Paolo Banchero (ankle)
Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Okeke will get the start on Wednesday with Paolo Banchero (ankle) sidelined. Our models expect Okeke to play 20.4 minutes against Dallas. Okeke's Wednesday projection includes 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and...
