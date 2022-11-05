NEW: On-site D-SNAP location in Seminole County open all weekend

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families announced a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location will be open for Seminole County until Sunday.

Residents who pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview can visit the D-SNAP location for an on-site interview.

D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits.

DCF will reopen pre-registration for those who reside in this county and did not previously pre-register online before October 23.

They are urging people to pre-register online before coming on-site to complete their interview.

Online pre-registration will be available at www.myflfamilies.com/dsnap for the whole weekend.

