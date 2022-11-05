Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
No Bonfire night in any of the soaps
Anyone else disappointed that bonfire night has been completely ignored by all the soaps? It used to get featured years ago and be part of storylines but tonight it didn't even get a mention. Posts: 3,814. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 08/11/22 - 01:58 #2. They are more interested in murders.
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity star Olivia Attwood leaves the show after 24 hours
Olivia Attwood has been forced to pull out of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. The former Love Island star has had to leave on medical grounds after 24 hours in the jungle. A representative from the show confirmed (via OK!): "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders boss teases aftermath of Mick's Christmas exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has teased the future of The Queen Vic, in the wake of Mick's explosive Christmas exit. Danny Dyer is leaving the show after nine years in his role as Mick, with his final scenes due to air over the festive season. Mick's partner...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Hope Stape to make surprising move after book drama
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Hope Stape is set to make a surprising move on Coronation Street amid the drama over the book on her father John. Things have understandably gotten tense since it was revealed that a book about the serial killer would be published this week – though it seems Hope will turn events to her advantage.
digitalspy.com
Boy George to win!
This man is too much of an icon not to win this series. Culture Club are amazing and Karma Chamaeleon is one of the best songs ever made!. Do they really want to hurt him or do they really want to make him cry. He is no going to win....
digitalspy.com
Chris Clenshaw's EastEnders Interview / Preview
What stories were you most excited about telling when you took over?. So many, and there are some that haven't even hit the screen yet. If I must pick one though, it's Lola's brain tumour story. It's such an important issue and Danielle is doing a phenomenal job. I wanted Lola and Jay back together, especially for this story. Although I probably would have found a way to reunite them as I think they're meant to be together. Certainly for this story, as it's an emotional one. And there's a love story at the heart of it.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Nick Tilsley makes shock decision over drug boss Harvey Gaskell
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Nick Tilsley has made a shocking decision over drug boss Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street. The soap is currently airing an issue-based storyline on restorative justice as Sam seeks to forgive Harvey for his mother's death. Viewers will remember that Harvey is currently serving time in...
digitalspy.com
Owen - Is he Gullible or a Reality show Genius?
Call me a cynic, but I’m not sure I’m buying Owen’s nice but dim persona. He reeks of agent training - “pretend to be a bit stupid Owen and you’ll be Joey Essex 2.0”. Financially it’s better for Owen to have a defined role...
digitalspy.com
Anybody think Owen is coming across a lot like Joey Essex who also appeared on Im a Celebrity
He is so just like him where he comes across as not knowing a lot. He certainly does remind me a lot like Joey Essex the way he came across as being daft but was he like that for real or it was all just an act. And i think Owen is maybe playing the same game.
digitalspy.com
Charlene White - Loose Women
Watching last night I think George has got Charlene spot on with his Bossy Boots comment. I noticed that she is at the fore front of everything. She was first into camp, heading up the cooking, being very vocal. Noticed how she has aligned herself to Mike Tindall. Having seen her on Loose Women not at all surprised she is behaving like this. It’s always her opinion that matters and watch out if you do not agree with her. Fireworks could erupt at anytime especially as they get tired and hungry 💥💥💥
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Victoria to face moral dilemma in David storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Victoria Sugden will face a moral dilemma that may upend her relationship with David Metcalfe. In upcoming scenes, Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) and David's (Matthew Wolfenden) romance may hit the rocks after he asks her to take the blame for a speeding ticket. David is under pressure...
digitalspy.com
DS's Favourite Xmas Top 5 Hit - ROUND 6
Laurel and Hardy feat. Chill Wills - The Trail of the Lonesome Pine. Everything but the Girl - Missing (Todd Terry Remix) I certainly wouldn't call the DC5 one of my favourite British bands of the sixties, but "Glad All Over" is a terrific track. Half to Isaac Hayes. A...
digitalspy.com
Sam Smith - Thoughts?
I’d be interested to hear peoples thoughts on him. I think he has progressed into an absolutely incredible artist. I thought his first album was fantastic, however to be honest I just expected it to be a one off or for him to remain that kind of artist doing the same type of music. His second album though was also quite good, however after that I didn’t really pay much attention to him. I know he was getting a lot of media coverage around the use of his pronouns etc, and some other stuff.
digitalspy.com
Replace Olivia
One of the girls off Aussie Married At First Sight. Will already be known to some of the British audience, they can save on the airfare and would be like for like on the reality tv show background front. One of the girls off Aussie Married At First Sight. Will...
digitalspy.com
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 3 - November 8 - 9.15pm - ITV1
Olivia left camp permanently on medical grounds - https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/reality-tv/a41884782/im-a-celebrity-olivia-attwood-leaves/. Thread to discuss her departure - https://forums.digitalspy.com/discussion/2437424/olivia-attwood-quits/p1. In a slight change, Dingo Dollars has been replaced with Deals on Wheels, the honour of the first challenge went to Jill and Owen and yes they passed. And to no great shock, even...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
digitalspy.com
Ant and Dec should replace Claudia and Tess
Claudia and Tess have become stale and boring, they don't have banter, and they say the same thing time and time again. Claudia used to be witty and now she is a bore. As for Tess? Oh dear, a wooden mess!! The only presenters that can make SCD FUN and alive are Ant and Dec. They will be better at engaging with the dancers and pro I can imagine the banter between them and Tony, Hamza, and the others.
digitalspy.com
Corrie 07/11/22: Seeing Red
Which character from Classic Corrie, if any, would you like to see return to the cobbles?. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Episode Discussion 08.11.22 - There's A Don In Mi Kitchen
Sam gets an unwelcome blast from the past, the Panesars fear the worst, and Sharon tries to help Linda move on. 2021 - Martin and Zack nervously await news that could change their future. Callum feels insecure about Ben’s past, and Chelsea is unsure about telling Gray’s kids she’s pregnant.
digitalspy.com
Which partner do you watch? (the return)
When one of the couples is dancing, which partner fo you watch? (The long-awaited, or not-awaited-at-all...) Someone else (specify if you wish :) ) Gawd. I’m not skilled enough to watch both. Have to rewatch many times to see different things. Honestly don’t know who I watch in real...
Comments / 0