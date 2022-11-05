ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s lit: Macy's Great Tree is sparkling once more in the Walnut Room

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Great Tree was officially lit Saturday for the 115th time inside the Walnut Room on the seventh floor of the State Street Macy’s .

Big and Little Brothers Alex and Laurice — of Big Brother Big Sister — held the honor of lighting the 45-foot-tall tree, which ushered in a number of holiday traditions at the historic building.

Matt Sarosy, store manager at Macy’s State Street told WBBM that he’s excited to hear that dining under the Great Tree has long been a tradition for many families.

“I had someone come in and tell me they’ve been at the same table next to the tree for over 50 years coming in here.”

The Great Tree is an artificial one, though the tradition began in 1907 with the use of real trees back when the store was called Marshall Field’s — which some Chicagoans still call it to this day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZBWq_0j09tDSd00
“Each window has a different Christmas theme to it, whether some are put together with gingerbread, some are flannel, and they all help to tell that story of togetherness at the holidays,” said Macy's store manager Matt Sarosy. Photo credit Brandon Ison

Another tradition that Macy’s has upheld is the animated Holiday Windows, which are now returning for a 55th year.

“The windows theme, really, is just festive nostalgia and togetherness, bringing everyone back,” Sarosy said. “Each window has a different Christmas theme to it, whether some are put together with gingerbread, some are flannel, and they all help to tell that story of togetherness at the holidays.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gM2cT_0j09tDSd00
Macy's animated Holiday Windows have returned for its 55th year and once again follow Tiptoe the reindeer across several festive scenes. Photo credit Brandon Ison

Sarosy added that a new Toys “R” Us store has space inside the State Street building.

In the background, The Joyful Noise Gospel Choir performs for the Great Tree lighting ceremony, and just two floors down, Santa has returned — where he’ll be taking gift requests until Christmas Eve.

