WTGS
Savannah Fire responds to possible HAZMAT exposure on East Derenne Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Fire Department is on the scene at 1128 E Derenne Avenue for a possible HAZMAT exposure. According to a map search, the address is the location of Nova Medical Centers. According to SFD, several employees at the location were exposed, but no one...
WJCL
SPD investigates two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway
20-Year-Old Tierra Grant Died In A Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fiery motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened when a 20-year-old was driving on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive.
wtoc.com
1 person dead following two-vehicle crash in Brooklet
BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on North GA 26 and Highway 80 West in Brooklet Sunday afternoon. Officials say a Honda was traveling south on Cromley Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and entered Georgia 26. The Honda...
WTGS
Body found following home fire in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Effingham Fire responded to a mobile home fire in the area of 2053 Sandhill Road just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, the mobile home was fully engulfed. After the fire was...
Single vehicle crash kills one person
WJCL
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Brooklet (Brooklet, GA)
On Sunday afternoon, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on North GA 26 and Highway 80 West in Brooklet. According to the officials, a Honda traveling south on Cromley road when failed to stop at a stop sign and entered Georgia 26. The Honda was side-swiped on its left by the front of a transport truck.
Man arrested for shooting at multiple vehicles in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting up two cars and a box truck last Friday night. According to Savannah Police, the shooting occurred on Nov. 4 in the 400 block of West Duffy Street, just blocks from Forsyth Park. Jacques Pope, 31, is facing multiple charges including possession of […]
WTGS
Weekend crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway leaves 1 driver with critical injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway that left one driver with critical injuries on Sunday. Officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands Boulevard around 10 p.m. Sunday night for the crash, according to officials. According to preliminary...
WJCL
Effingham County Sherriff: Body discovered inside burning mobile home
GUYTON, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered inside of a mobile home after it was destroyed by fire in the 2000 block of Sand Hill Road Sunday. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's office, the fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. When Effingham County fire crews arrived at the scene the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters conducted a search inside the home and discovered the remains of a deceased person. The body has yet to be identified.
wtoc.com
wtoc.com
Police enforce ordinances to limit protestors outside of Quinton Simon’s home as search continues
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A new sign went up in front of the home where Quinton Simon was last seen. It is there as a warning to protestors after Chatham County police promised to return peace to the neighborhood. A ‘No Loitering’ sign now stands right in front of the home where the toddler […]
blufftontoday.com
Hampton County man arrested after standoff on Hilton Head Island
A Hampton County man is in custody following a standoff on Hilton Head Island. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 32-year-old Charles Antoine Brown of Garnett, SC, on charges of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and breach of peace. At about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov....
WTGS
Police investigating double shooting near City Market in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Over the summer, City Market implemented a new policy which came...
WJCL
Police in Savannah say suspect wanted for shooting at officers now behind bars
A man that police in Savannah spent a week searching for is now behind bars. The Savannah Police Department reports that Massie Ellis, 25, turned himself in Tuesday. It was back on November 1 that police responded to Vineyard Drive in connection to a domestic incident. That's when, they say,...
wtoc.com
Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
