Savannah, GA

WJCL

SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands Boulevard that left one driver with critical injuries on November 6. According to police, officers responded to the scene around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning for a crash that involved a 2022 Ford […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

1 person dead following two-vehicle crash in Brooklet

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on North GA 26 and Highway 80 West in Brooklet Sunday afternoon. Officials say a Honda was traveling south on Cromley Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and entered Georgia 26. The Honda...
BROOKLET, GA
WTGS

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man arrested for shooting at multiple vehicles in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting up two cars and a box truck last Friday night. According to Savannah Police, the shooting occurred on Nov. 4 in the 400 block of West Duffy Street, just blocks from Forsyth Park. Jacques Pope, 31, is facing multiple charges including possession of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Weekend crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway leaves 1 driver with critical injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway that left one driver with critical injuries on Sunday. Officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands Boulevard around 10 p.m. Sunday night for the crash, according to officials. According to preliminary...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Effingham County Sherriff: Body discovered inside burning mobile home

GUYTON, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered inside of a mobile home after it was destroyed by fire in the 2000 block of Sand Hill Road Sunday. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's office, the fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. When Effingham County fire crews arrived at the scene the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters conducted a search inside the home and discovered the remains of a deceased person. The body has yet to be identified.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a crash that shutdown all lanes of Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive. Savannah Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another car when the driver lost control...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Hampton County man arrested after standoff on Hilton Head Island

A Hampton County man is in custody following a standoff on Hilton Head Island. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 32-year-old Charles Antoine Brown of Garnett, SC, on charges of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and breach of peace. At about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov....
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WTGS

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Over the summer, City Market implemented a new policy which came...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

SAVANNAH, GA

Community Policy