J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan sharpen closing arguments in final days of Ohio’s U.S. Senate race

3d ago
Ryan is just another lifetime politician like Biden! He’s done nothing good for the people of Ohio. He sat on his backside while the GM Lordstown plant shut down. At one time there were over 11000 workers employed there! The only thing Timmy can do right is talk out of both sides of his mouth!
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Midterm results: See the full list of winners in the Senate on Election Day
All eyes are on the Senate Tuesday as voters finish casting their ballots this midterm election cycle. Given its 50-50 split, a single seat could tip the balance of power in the upper chamber. Of the 35 Senate seats up for election on Tuesday, four are considered toss-ups, 11 favor...
U.S. Senate: J.D. Vance defeats Tim Ryan for Ohio’s open seat
The race between J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate for the next two years
Full List of Trump-Backed Candidates Who Lost Their Elections
Several Trump-endorsed candidates have already been confirmed to have lost their races as the GOP failed to ride a so-called "red wave."
Liz Cheney says she will vote for Democrat Tim Ryan over Trump-backed Republican JD Vance in Ohio midterms
Liz Cheney has said she would rather vote for Democrat candidate Tim Ryan instead of Donald Trump-backed Republican JD Vance in Ohio’s Senate race.The Ohio Senate race has become a neck-and-neck battle between Congressman Tim Ryan, a centrist Democratic member of the House, and author JD Vance, who wrote the book Hillbilly Ellegy, which was adapted into a Netflix movie by Hollywood filmmaker Ron Howard.Mr Vance subsequently launched his political career and was endorsed by one-time president Mr Trump.“I would not vote for JD Vance,” Ms Cheney, the Republican representative for Wyoming, said in an interview with PBS NewsHour...
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
WATCH: Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan cracks a beer and says he is going to beat JD Vance on MSNBC
Rep. Tim Ryan, the Ohio Senate candidate for the Democratic Party, lifted a cold one during an interview on Monday night, the eve of the midterm elections. The candidate was finishing an interview discussing his opponent, Republican candidate J.D. Vance, when he produced a can of Miller Lite on camera, promising to win Tuesday's election, according to MSNBC.
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
Lindsey Graham says it's 'definitely not a Republican wave — that's for darn sure' as Democrats win in competitive races
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said it's "definitely not a Republican wave" on Tuesday evening. His comments came after some Democratic victories in competitive midterm races. "It's not a wave for sure, but I think it'll be a very good night," he said. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham weighed in on his...
Midterm election over: Here’s a recap
It's Election Day! FOX 8 crews are across Northeast Ohio covering the candidates and watching the polls to bring you the latest information on the future of our country.
Democrat Tim Ryan reveals how he's getting Republicans to vote for him
Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan (D) joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss how he's courting Republican voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
Win Or Lose, Tim Ryan Is The Future Of Democratic Senate Campaigns
The Ohio representative is providing a blueprint for how to succeed with the white working class ahead of a brutal 2024 Senate cycle. His party is paying attention.
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance fight for Ohio U.S. Senate seat as early returns trickle in
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Early returns are in for Ohio’s U.S. Senate race between Republican J.D. Vance and Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.
Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all
WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale rejection of...
Ohio voters are gatekeepers as election deniers seek power, important issues face them
With Election Day on Tuesday, we would like to share some final thoughts on what’s at stake and why you should vote. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House’s Jan. 6 committee, sees the country, and Republicans especially, going in a dangerous direction because they are beholden to a man “who was willing to attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power.”
Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The 2022 Ohio midterms are coming up soon, so we made you […] The post Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Republicans sweep 3 Ohio Supreme Court races, unofficial results show
Ohio Republicans won all three state supreme court races on Tuesday, which will extend the GOP's 36-year streak of holding a majority on the court and likely influence future decisions on redistricting, abortion and other key issues. Republican Justices Sharon Kennedy, Pat Fischer and Pat DeWine beat Democrats Jennifer Brunner, Terri Jamison and...
Both parties get key victories across nation in 2022 midterms
WASHINGTON — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Tuesday, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election that centered on voter frustration over high inflation and the sudden rollback of abortion rights. Democrats held a crucial Senate seat in...
Abbott: If Republicans in Congress don’t secure border as promised, Texas will
After winning his third term in office on Tuesday night, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reiterated a promise he made earlier in the week that the Lone Star state would ratchet back its border security operations if Republicans control Congress and implement immigration reforms.
