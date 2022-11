WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As the old axiom goes, defense wins championships. Purdue football's upcoming opponent has taken that phrase and run with it. Illinois leads the country in both points allowed (10.4) and total defense (232.2). Couple that with star running back Chase Brown leading the conference in rushing yards, and the Fighting Illini have thrust themselves into the national rankings for the first time since 2011.

