It’s been over two years since Tom Brady called it quits after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and started a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though they are still kicking many miles apart, Brady and his former head coach, Bill Belichick, continue to shatter NFL records. With a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Brady became the first quarterback in league history to throw for over 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO