ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?

A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
NESN

Patriots’ Matthew Judon Calls Out Ravens Before, After Career Day

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had a career day Sunday, both on the field and on Twitter. Judon helped lead the Patriots to a dominant-defensive effort in their win over the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The 30-year-old finished the 26-3 victory with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits on second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger, extending his NFL lead in sacks to 11.5 through nine games.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays

Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Makes Surprising Confession About the Patriots, Bill Belichick

It’s been over two years since Tom Brady called it quits after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and started a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though they are still kicking many miles apart, Brady and his former head coach, Bill Belichick, continue to shatter NFL records. With a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Brady became the first quarterback in league history to throw for over 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason.
TAMPA, FL
MassLive.com

Everything Mac Jones said after Patriots beat Colts: No QB turnovers is ‘an improvement’

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones was fine en route to a 26-3 victory over the Colts. The Patriots quarterback went 20-of-30 for 147 yards. He threw a touchdown pass to Rhamondre Stevenson and wasn’t intercepted for the first time this season, which Jones called “an improvement.” As a whole, the offense wasn’t great — a Jonathan Jones pick six made the box score prettier — but they were still far better than what Indianapolis fielded.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MassLive.com

Marcus Jones is so smart he taught the Patriots playbook to other rookies

FOXBOROUGH – It’s easy to see the ability from Marcus Jones. It’s hard to not notice when this rookie is running by other players at an alarming rate. Following the Patriots 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts, this third-round pick is already one of the best special teams players in the NFL. Jones currently leads the league in yards per kickoff return (24.3). He’s also second in yards per punt return (13.4) and leads all returners in combined kick and punt return yards (514).
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy