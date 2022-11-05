Read full article on original website
Related
Former Patriots WR who retired from NFL to serve in Navy has Bill Belichick’s respect
Malcolm Perry had a spot on the New England Patriots training camp roster this year. But days before practices were set to open, the former Navy star announced that he was retiring from the NFL to immediately join the armed services. It’s a decision that Bill Belichick respects. On Tuesday,...
BREAKING: Colts Fire Frank Reich After Embarrassing Patriots Loss
The Indianapolis Colts lost 26-3 to the New England Patriots on Sunday, which led to the team firing head coach Frank Reich.
Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?
A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
Ex-Jets coach dresses like Patriots’ Bill Belichick to pay off a bet
And to pay up, he appeared on this week’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” show clad in a Patriots sweatshirt and visor to mimic head coach Bill Belichick. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Ryan, the former New York head coach, lost the bet to former Patriots...
Patriots’ Matthew Judon Calls Out Ravens Before, After Career Day
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had a career day Sunday, both on the field and on Twitter. Judon helped lead the Patriots to a dominant-defensive effort in their win over the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The 30-year-old finished the 26-3 victory with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits on second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger, extending his NFL lead in sacks to 11.5 through nine games.
Former Patriots: Browns say Jacoby Brissett will lose starting QB job next month
Jacoby Brissett has done an admirable job keeping things duct-taped together so far this season amid the Cleveland Browns’ rocky 3-5 start. But that apparently won’t play a factor in the team’s quarterback situation next month when Deshaun Watson is set to return from his 11-game suspension following dozens of sexual misconduct allegations.
NBC Sports
Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays
Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
Patriots offense falls flat as Colts LB calls out plays before they ran them
FOXBOROUGH – Patriots offensive struggles were expected on Sunday. The unit played against a good Indianapolis Colts defense without two starting offensive linemen (David Andrews and Marcus Cannon), a starting receiver (DeVante Parker) and running back Damien Harris. On top of that, it seemed like the Patriots play calls...
Patriots coach Bill Belichick is amazed by Tom Brady’s new record
Tom Brady continues to impress Bill Belichick. The former Patriots quarterback continues to cement his legacy and on Sunday, Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to surpass 100,000 passing yards. The 45-year-old threw for 280 yards in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 16-13 win over the Las Angeles Rams.
Tom Brady Makes Surprising Confession About the Patriots, Bill Belichick
It’s been over two years since Tom Brady called it quits after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and started a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though they are still kicking many miles apart, Brady and his former head coach, Bill Belichick, continue to shatter NFL records. With a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Brady became the first quarterback in league history to throw for over 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason.
Everything Mac Jones said after Patriots beat Colts: No QB turnovers is ‘an improvement’
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones was fine en route to a 26-3 victory over the Colts. The Patriots quarterback went 20-of-30 for 147 yards. He threw a touchdown pass to Rhamondre Stevenson and wasn’t intercepted for the first time this season, which Jones called “an improvement.” As a whole, the offense wasn’t great — a Jonathan Jones pick six made the box score prettier — but they were still far better than what Indianapolis fielded.
Marcus Jones is so smart he taught the Patriots playbook to other rookies
FOXBOROUGH – It’s easy to see the ability from Marcus Jones. It’s hard to not notice when this rookie is running by other players at an alarming rate. Following the Patriots 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts, this third-round pick is already one of the best special teams players in the NFL. Jones currently leads the league in yards per kickoff return (24.3). He’s also second in yards per punt return (13.4) and leads all returners in combined kick and punt return yards (514).
Why are Patriots rotating Cole Strange and Isaiah Wynn? Bill Belichick explains
Cole Strange started his ninth straight game at left guard. But he didn’t stay there, as the New England Patriots opted to pull the rookie midway through the game for Isaiah Wynn as part of a rotation. Strange wound up returning toward the end of the game. But Wynn,...
How Patriots’ playoff chances look to oddsmakers, computer simulations
At 5-4, as they head into their bye week, the Patriots are within 1.5 games in the standings of over half of the AFC. So there’s a lot of uncertainty in the remaining half-season. Are they going to make up any ground in the division? Can they make the playoffs?
Here’s why Mac Jones says Patriots coach Matt Patricia is ‘a leader of men’
FOXBOROUGH – The name ‘Matt Patricia’ seems to elicit plenty of emotion from football fans around the NFL. Bill Belichick’s choice to hire Patricia to coach the Patriots offensive line and call offensive plays, created even more of a reaction this offseason. When it comes to...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0