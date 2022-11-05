Effective: 2022-11-09 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-10 00:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia **NICOLE BRINGING A DANGEROUS STORM SURGE AND STRONG WINDS TO GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Coastal Camden, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Glynn, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval, and Trout River - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Clinch, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion, Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Inland Camden, Inland Flagler, Inland Glynn, Inland Nassau, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia, Suwannee, Union, Western Alachua, Western Clay, Western Duval, Western Marion, and Western Putnam - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Brantley, Northeastern Charlton, Northern Ware, Pierce, Southern Ware, Wayne, and Western Charlton * STORM INFORMATION: - About 340 miles southeast of Jacksonville FL or about 320 miles southeast of Ocala FL - 26.5N 77.9W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement West or 270 degrees at 13 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Nicole will track west across the northern Bahamas the rest of this afternoon through early evening. Further intensification to hurricane strength is expected as Nicole nears landfall along the southeast Florida Atlantic coast tonight. Nicole is expected to track northwest across central Florida Thursday and then across north Florida near the Gulf Coast of Florida Thursday night. A more north to northeastward track is expected into Friday as the storm tracks across southern Georgia. Local storm preparations need to be rushed to completion today as impacts from Nicole will worsen tonight. Nicole will bring life-threatening storm surge inundation along the local Atlantic Coast and within the St. Johns River basin tonight through Thursday. Tropical-storm-force wind gusts increase along the local Atlantic coast this evening, and then increase across inland northeast Florida and coastal southeast Georgia late tonight through Thursday. The tornado threat will increase during the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning and further increases through midday Thursday up the local Atlantic coast, extending inland toward the Highway 301 corridor. Bands of heavy rainfall will bring the highest flooding rainfall threat to coastal northeast Florida. Extremely dangerous coastal hazards including destructive surf and frequent rip currents will continue today through Friday. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for portions of the area. There is a localized flash flood risk Thursday and Friday, mainly impacting the northeast Florida coast and counties near the St Johns River basin. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across coastal northeast Florida, coastal southeast Georgia, Intracoastal Waterways, and the St. Johns River Basin. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across portions of Marion, Flagler, and Putnam Counties. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across southeast Georgia and the rest of northeast Florida. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADOES: Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across coastal areas extending inland toward the Highway 301 corridor. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across areas west of Highway 301. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution. If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL around 1030 PM EST, or sooner if conditions warrant.

LAKE BUTLER, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO