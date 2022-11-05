Read full article on original website
Local fire departments suspend search for missing Lake Erie kayaker
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire departments working to locate a missing kayaker on Lake Erie have suspended their search, according to the Avon Lake Fire Department (ALFD). On Saturday, the department said they received a call regarding a man unable to re-board his kayak after falling out. The Sheffield...
Crews respond after field catches fire in Lake County
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The City of Mentor confirmed to 3News that Painesville City Fire Department responded to a wind-driven brush fire in Painesville on Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
High fire risk in Ohio / Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County. The fire activity was first reported at the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive. Firefighters remained on scene...
Residents demand help after bricks fly off Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brick and concrete slab falling off a Cleveland apartment building was caught on video early Thursday morning, leaving those who live there fearing for their own safety. Yolanda Harrison lives at the apartment on Madison Avenue in Cleveland. “As you can see it’s pretty much...
Crews suspend search for kayaker in Lake Erie
The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a missing kayaker in Lake Erie.
New information on Tuesday’s massive fire in Cleveland’s Warehouse District
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters released new information Wednesday on yesterday’s massive fire at the Bridgeview Apartments in the Warehouse District. The fire started around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the W. 9th Street building and smoke and flames could be seen for miles. According to Cleveland Fire Lt....
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck accidents in Strongsville and Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are on the scene of two truck accidents. The first accident happened in Strongsville. A a semi flipped on the exit ramp from I-71 North to the Turnpike. As of 3 p.m., the semi is still flipped over.
West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
24-year-old Canton man dies after ATV overturns on roadway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers investigated a deadly late-night incident involving an ATV in Tuscarawas County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the ATV crash occurred on Somerdale Road near Sattler Bottom Road at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Crash investigators said a 24-year-old Canton man died at the...
‘Coyotes’ outside school startle passersby: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- “Coyotes” in front of Olmsted Falls Middle School?. Motorists check twice, and even more, when they see a coyote next to the retention pond staring at them. Social media has been abuzz with the sightings. “Scared me when I was out walking. I ran...
Bay Village police look for driver involved in hit and run accident
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating the driver who ran a red light and struck an 11-year-old boy’s bike in the crosswalk. Bay Village police said the accident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. According to police, the driver of a...
Northeast Ohio issues tracker: Akron voters approve police oversight board; East Cleveland mayor survives recall attempt
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — With the spotlight on the bigger races for political office in Ohio during Tuesday's midterm elections, several key Issues throughout Northeast Ohio will play a key role in local communities for at least the next four years. You can find 3News' coverage of Issue 1...
Habitat for Humanity reopens Lorain County restore
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A local organization is making the current high inflation rates less of a burden for families by opening up a new restore shop, giving families an inexpensive way to furnish their homes. Kaliya Smith recently became a homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater...
Richmond Heights Police care for emaciated dog found in woods near airport
Richmond Heights Police responded to a call regarding a pit bull lying near a creek in the woods near the Cuyahoga County airport, according to police.
City of Cleveland, ODOT work to solve exit ramp issue after multiple cars crash into homes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland and the Ohio Department of Transportation will work together to fix issues on the I-90 and West Boulevard exit ramp. This after 19 News’ extensive coverage. “I was able to contact Governor Mike DeWine and his office who’s been very receptive...
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive known to frequent Lorain, Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help locating a fugitive wanted for having weapons under disability. According to the U.S. Marshals, Dalecarea Cherry, 20, is about 5′6″ and weighs about 156 pounds. U.S. Marshals added Cherry is known to frequent...
Ohio troopers seize 220 pounds of cocaine worth $9 million during traffic stop
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man from Mexico is now in jail in Ohio on felony drug possession charges following a recent traffic stop. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a U-Haul truck with Arizona registration on Nov. 2 for following a vehicle too closely on I-70 in Madison County.
Last total lunar eclipse until 2025 appears in Northeast Ohio’s skies (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The last total lunar eclipse for the next three years was visible from parts of Northeast Ohio on Tuesday morning. The phenomenon occurred between 4:09 a.m. and 7:49 a.m. as Earth passed directly between the moon and sun. 19 News viewers submitted photos of the eclipse...
Troopers arrest Cleveland murder suspect in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for an October murder in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Cambridge, about 120 miles souths of Cleveland. Troopers arrested Devonte Finley, 29, on Tuesday. According to Cleveland police, Finley shot and killed Keith...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Truck plows through porch of Cleveland home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on one stretch of West Boulevard in Cleveland say their patience is at the end of the road due to speeding cars and trucks on the I-90 exit ramp having repeatedly slammed into their homes and yards. On Saturday afternoon, Sherry Heart’s home in the...
