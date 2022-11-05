ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield Lake, OH

cleveland19.com

Local fire departments suspend search for missing Lake Erie kayaker

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire departments working to locate a missing kayaker on Lake Erie have suspended their search, according to the Avon Lake Fire Department (ALFD). On Saturday, the department said they received a call regarding a man unable to re-board his kayak after falling out. The Sheffield...
AVON LAKE, OH
WKYC

Crews respond after field catches fire in Lake County

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The City of Mentor confirmed to 3News that Painesville City Fire Department responded to a wind-driven brush fire in Painesville on Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
PAINESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

High fire risk in Ohio / Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County. The fire activity was first reported at the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive. Firefighters remained on scene...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Residents demand help after bricks fly off Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brick and concrete slab falling off a Cleveland apartment building was caught on video early Thursday morning, leaving those who live there fearing for their own safety. Yolanda Harrison lives at the apartment on Madison Avenue in Cleveland. “As you can see it’s pretty much...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck accidents in Strongsville and Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are on the scene of two truck accidents. The first accident happened in Strongsville. A a semi flipped on the exit ramp from I-71 North to the Turnpike. As of 3 p.m., the semi is still flipped over.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

24-year-old Canton man dies after ATV overturns on roadway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers investigated a deadly late-night incident involving an ATV in Tuscarawas County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the ATV crash occurred on Somerdale Road near Sattler Bottom Road at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Crash investigators said a 24-year-old Canton man died at the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Habitat for Humanity reopens Lorain County restore

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A local organization is making the current high inflation rates less of a burden for families by opening up a new restore shop, giving families an inexpensive way to furnish their homes. Kaliya Smith recently became a homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Last total lunar eclipse until 2025 appears in Northeast Ohio’s skies (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The last total lunar eclipse for the next three years was visible from parts of Northeast Ohio on Tuesday morning. The phenomenon occurred between 4:09 a.m. and 7:49 a.m. as Earth passed directly between the moon and sun. 19 News viewers submitted photos of the eclipse...
cleveland19.com

Troopers arrest Cleveland murder suspect in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for an October murder in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Cambridge, about 120 miles souths of Cleveland. Troopers arrested Devonte Finley, 29, on Tuesday. According to Cleveland police, Finley shot and killed Keith...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Truck plows through porch of Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on one stretch of West Boulevard in Cleveland say their patience is at the end of the road due to speeding cars and trucks on the I-90 exit ramp having repeatedly slammed into their homes and yards. On Saturday afternoon, Sherry Heart’s home in the...
CLEVELAND, OH

