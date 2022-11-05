Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Halo Infinite Players Warn Winter Update Is Crashing Their Xbox Series X Consoles
According to emerging reports from users across social media, the new Halo Infinite Winter Update that was released today is crashing their Xbox Series X consoles. Of course, this isn't a widespread issue so there's no reason to panic but if you haven't jumped into the game post-Winter Update it's something you should be aware of.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Two Fan-Favorite Maps Coming Soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is supposedly bringing back a couple of classic maps very soon. The Call of Duty franchise is home to some of the most iconic maps in shooter history. Rust, Favela, Shipment, and many others paint a perfect picture in your head just when you hear the name. It's no surprise that Activision has somewhat leaned on these old school maps as a crutch for post-launch content, since it's probably a bit easier to convince players to keep playing a game when they have maps they know people already love. Rumor has it that Sledgehammer Games will shepherd an expansion for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in 2023 which will include campaign DLC and remastered maps from across the entire franchise.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Getting 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, and PS3
Sony has revealed that it will be adding 20 new games from PS5, PS4, and PS3 to PlayStation Plus within the coming week. While this month's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are now available to download, Sony has remained quiet about the new titles that PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra members would be getting in November 2022. Luckily, that silence has come to an end, with the full slate of additions having now been disclosed.
ComicBook
Call of Duty Planning "Premium Release" for 2023
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just dropped last month, but Activision is already looking ahead to the future of the franchise. Today the publisher released its third quarter earnings report, in which Activision revealed that it plans to have a "premium release" in the Call of Duty series in 2023. Naturally, no specific details were revealed about the game, or what form it will take, but that should be exciting news for fans of the series!
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Has a New MCU Surprise For Fans
Marvel's Avengers has a new MCU surprise for fans on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series consoles. The surprise won't be available until tomorrow, but it's been revealed today. After shying away from the MCU before release, the Crystal Dynamics game has gone all in on MCU content post-release, primarily in the form of MCU suits for various characters. The majority of these MCU skins have seemingly been for Iron Man and Captain America, the game's two most popular characters, but the latest is for Thor.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Unveils Official Super Saiyan 4 Suit
Dragon Ball has plenty of transformation under its belt these days, but of course, some are more popular than others. We all know the Super Saiyan form is iconic, and as of late, Dragon Ball has bolstered Ultra Instinct as one of Goku's go-to forms. And now, it seems Super Saiyan 4 is stepping into the spotlight with an official costume.
ComicBook
Target Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale: 10 Best Video Game Deals
Target has a pretty spectacular deal going on for video games right now. The major retailer is helping people clean up their holiday shopping lists (or just making it easy for you to treat yourself) with big sales and deals. Given Black Friday is imminently approaching and people will want to find the best deals on upcoming games, a lot of retailers have begun revealing how they'll be reining in the holidays. Although Black Friday is really, officially, only meant to be one day a year, that has changed over the years with retailers doing week long and even month long deals.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok: Which Weapon and Skills to Upgrade First
God of War Ragnarok arms Kratos with both the Leviathan Axe and his Blades of Chaos, but which weapon should you focus on upgrading, and which skills should you pick? The latter, the Blades of Chaos, were obtained in God of War (2018), too, but they were picked up way late into the game which meant that players had already invested plenty of time and experience into the Leviathan Axe, so upgrading one or the other wasn't as much of a dilemma. That's not the case in God of War Ragnarok, but after spending plenty of hours with the game, we've got some insights on which weapon is best to start dumping points into.
ComicBook
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
ComicBook
Dying Light 2 Brings Back Fan-Favorite Feature From the First Game
A new update is now live for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, bringing it up to version 1.7.2. As a result, players will be able to check out the game's first story DLC later this week. There are some exciting things to check out right now, however, including the return of a fan favorite feature from the first game: X-ray! Following Techland's announcement on Twitter, a number of fans expressed their happiness about the feature's return. The developer has also stated that this is only the "first phase," and players can expect to see the feature improved on.
ComicBook
Star Ocean: The Divine Force's Legendary Character Designer Akiman Discusses His Storied Career
Akira Yasuda, better known by the name Akiman, is a legendary character designer in the video games industry. For years, he worked at Capcom and helped create the iconic characters featured in the Street Fighter series. Akiman also worked on Capcom's Marvel fighting games, including X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, and X-Men vs. Street Fighter, where he put his distinct spin on Wolverine and other iconic Marvel superheroes. His work has expanded into anime, including the Gundam franchise and Code Geass. After coming to the United States to work on Red Dead Revolver, Akiman returned to Japan and left Capcom.
ComicBook
Diablo 4 Fans Worried Following Tweet From Blizzard Boss
Over the weekend we relayed word of a report claiming that Diablo 4 is releasing sometime this April. Officially, the PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game is slated for a "2023" release. So, if accurate, this April release window would be the narrowest release window Diablo fans have received so far. That said, it looks like it may not be accurate, or at least that's what comments from Mike Ybarra suggest.
ComicBook
Puma Officially Reveals Pokemon Collaboration
PUMA has officially announced a new Pokemon-themed collection, which launches next week. The new collaboration features a footwear range featuring shoes inspired by Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Gengar, along with a line of accompanying apparel. The shoes include a PUMA Slipstream Charmander, along with Suede, Rider FV and TRC Blaze Court inspired by Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Gengar, and Squirtle. Each shoe contains "hidden" details on the tongue lable, insole, and heel. You can check out some of the shoe designs down below:
Comments / 0