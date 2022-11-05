ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

LETTER: If you feel ‘our residents are worth defending,’ vote for the ‘Kids First’ Hoboken BOE team

By Hudson County View
hudsoncountyview.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Council weighs possibility of 3rd party 911 dispatch analysis during caucus

The Jersey City Council discussed a third-party contract for analysis and recommendations to address problems related to the 911 dispatch at yesterday’s caucus meeting. Public Safety Director James Shea explained why he wanted the council to consider a resolution awarding a contract to SHI International Corp. for gap analysis for police dispatching through the New Jersey Cooperative Purchasing Alliance.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Council discusses capping cannabis dispensaries at 55, equity issues, at caucus

The Jersey City Council discussed their proposal to cap adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses at 55, along with possible equity issues, during their caucus yesterday. Commerce Director Maynard Woodson noted Cream Dispensary is poised get council consideration to open at 284 1st St. They were approved by the Jersey City Cannabis Control Board in September.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

LETTER: ‘Leadership that Listens’ Hoboken BOE team would serve with integrity

In a letter to the editor, Hoboken resident and parent Nicole Jala explains why she feels the “Leadership that Listens” board of education slate would serve with integrity. Dear Hoboken Voters:. I’m writing regarding the upcoming Hoboken Board of Education (“BOE”) election, in which there are 8 candidates...
HOBOKEN, NJ
thepressgroup.net

County to Calamari: No help on DPW except in emergency

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—An appeal from the township administrator to Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III to use county space to store seasonal public works vehicles and equipment was turned down by the county executive, said the administrator. “Mr. Tedesco politely advised that the Township may not store our DPW...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County

Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Major Redevelopment Plan For Montclair's Lackawanna Plaza Revealed

The 115-page redevelopment plan for Montclair Township's Lackawanna Plaza has been released, but township officials won't be voting on it until next month. The report was completed by developer David Placek of BDP Holdings, and was presented at the Oct. 25 council meeting. If the project gets the majority vote from mayor and council, it will go to to the township's Planning Board for review and then back to council for another vote.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

HCCC to begin accepting bids for 11-story academic tower in Journal Square

Hudson County Community College is set to begin accepting bids for the construction of an 11-story, 153,186-square foot academic tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. “Urban college campuses such as ours require special considerations for students and neighbors in the surrounding community. This new tower will substantially...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken officials unveil new, five-story ‘Technicolour’ mural on Garage B

Hoboken officials, the Hoboken Business Alliance (HBA), and the Hoboken Arts Advisory Committee unveiled a new, five-story tall mural at Garage B this morning. The City of Hoboken, the Hoboken Arts Advisory Committee, and the HBA partnered to bring the mural inspired by color theory and matters of the heart to the western facade of Garage B, located on Hudson Street south of Second Street.
HOBOKEN, NJ
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

NYC Department of Buildings new construction code goes into effect today in the middle of another corruption scandal

Making sure NYC buildings and construction sites are safe for construction workers, New Yorkers and their visitors, is the big responsibility of the New York City Department of Buildings. However the Department is not always proprely run and corruption scandals are common. The last one is the resignation of its commissioner Eric Ulrich last week, one day after he met with prosecutors from the DA’s office for an investigation that he might have possible ties with organized crime and illegal gambling (see more in the New York Times). The DOB just announced that for now Deputy Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik, P.E., will serve as acting commissioner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hobokengirl.com

25 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

We know you’re busy — which is why we cover the local news to bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Choc o Pain’s 5th location officially opens in Journal Square; Hackensack River Walkway to receive $1M; Jersey City’s Via receives award; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Mi Islita: Must-Try Puerto Rican Food in Union City

Hudson County residents don’t need to cross the Hudson River to find authentic, delicious Latin food when Union City is known for having some of the best Latin cuisine in the area. Whether craving Mexican, Cuban, Colombian, Dominican, or other Latin American food, Union City has it covered. We made a stop at one of Union City’s popular spots, Mi Islita, located at 520 39th Street. This restaurant serves up some seriously delicious and affordable Cuban and Puerto Rican food. With its brightly-colored lime green walls, instrument-filled space, and friendly wait staff, it’s certainly a fun + inviting atmosphere — not to mention it serves amazing food, like empanadas and maduros. Read on to learn about Mi Islita and its authentic Latin cuisine.
UNION CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy