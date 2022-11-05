LETTER: If you feel ‘our residents are worth defending,’ vote for the ‘Kids First’ Hoboken BOE team

Read full article on original website
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election ResultsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
hudsoncountyview.com
‘Leadership that Listens’ pulls off clean sweep in hotly contested Hoboken BOE race
“The Leadership that Listens” Hoboken Board of Education slate pulled off a clean sweep in the hotly contested non-partisan eight-person race today, the first full throttle school board election since 2016. The contest pitted LTL against the “Kids First” team, along with independents Pat Waiters and John Madigan –...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council weighs possibility of 3rd party 911 dispatch analysis during caucus
The Jersey City Council discussed a third-party contract for analysis and recommendations to address problems related to the 911 dispatch at yesterday’s caucus meeting. Public Safety Director James Shea explained why he wanted the council to consider a resolution awarding a contract to SHI International Corp. for gap analysis for police dispatching through the New Jersey Cooperative Purchasing Alliance.
hudsoncountyview.com
CWA Local 1045 in West New York rallying against state’s potential 21% health premium hike
CWA Local 1045 in West New York has been rally against a new state insurance plan that would raise their health premium costs by 21 percent, the head of the union said at the end of last month. “We’re hosting rallies every Thursday statewide to bring attention to what’s going...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council discusses capping cannabis dispensaries at 55, equity issues, at caucus
The Jersey City Council discussed their proposal to cap adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses at 55, along with possible equity issues, during their caucus yesterday. Commerce Director Maynard Woodson noted Cream Dispensary is poised get council consideration to open at 284 1st St. They were approved by the Jersey City Cannabis Control Board in September.
7 On Your Side helps Staten Island mom with frozen bank account
A single mom on Staten Island received a big settlement for a wrongful job termination -- but when she went to cash the check, her account was frozen.
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTER: ‘Leadership that Listens’ Hoboken BOE team would serve with integrity
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken resident and parent Nicole Jala explains why she feels the “Leadership that Listens” board of education slate would serve with integrity. Dear Hoboken Voters:. I’m writing regarding the upcoming Hoboken Board of Education (“BOE”) election, in which there are 8 candidates...
Jersey City’s Ward F being left out, not lifted up, new Cannabis Control Board report shows
Jersey City’s cannabis market is slowly taking shape, but the predominantly Black and Hispanic Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood is being left behind, a quarterly report from the Cannabis Control Board revealed. The first quarterly report issued by the city’s Cannabis Control Board (CCB) says 23 cannabis retailers have been approved, with...
thepressgroup.net
County to Calamari: No help on DPW except in emergency
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—An appeal from the township administrator to Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III to use county space to store seasonal public works vehicles and equipment was turned down by the county executive, said the administrator. “Mr. Tedesco politely advised that the Township may not store our DPW...
N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County
Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Major Redevelopment Plan For Montclair's Lackawanna Plaza Revealed
The 115-page redevelopment plan for Montclair Township's Lackawanna Plaza has been released, but township officials won't be voting on it until next month. The report was completed by developer David Placek of BDP Holdings, and was presented at the Oct. 25 council meeting. If the project gets the majority vote from mayor and council, it will go to to the township's Planning Board for review and then back to council for another vote.
hudsoncountyview.com
HCCC to begin accepting bids for 11-story academic tower in Journal Square
Hudson County Community College is set to begin accepting bids for the construction of an 11-story, 153,186-square foot academic tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. “Urban college campuses such as ours require special considerations for students and neighbors in the surrounding community. This new tower will substantially...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken officials unveil new, five-story ‘Technicolour’ mural on Garage B
Hoboken officials, the Hoboken Business Alliance (HBA), and the Hoboken Arts Advisory Committee unveiled a new, five-story tall mural at Garage B this morning. The City of Hoboken, the Hoboken Arts Advisory Committee, and the HBA partnered to bring the mural inspired by color theory and matters of the heart to the western facade of Garage B, located on Hudson Street south of Second Street.
Only one city in NJ has this job law but it should be statewide (Opinion)
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
NYC Department of Buildings new construction code goes into effect today in the middle of another corruption scandal
Making sure NYC buildings and construction sites are safe for construction workers, New Yorkers and their visitors, is the big responsibility of the New York City Department of Buildings. However the Department is not always proprely run and corruption scandals are common. The last one is the resignation of its commissioner Eric Ulrich last week, one day after he met with prosecutors from the DA’s office for an investigation that he might have possible ties with organized crime and illegal gambling (see more in the New York Times). The DOB just announced that for now Deputy Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik, P.E., will serve as acting commissioner.
queenoftheclick.com
Sunset Park – People Shooting Up On The Street in the Afternoon. NY We Need To Change This!
Sunset Park is a family neighborhood. I live there for decades and it was never like this. People did drugs in other people’s basements, on rooftops and behind buildings – not out in the open like this.
hobokengirl.com
25 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
We know you’re busy — which is why we cover the local news to bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Choc o Pain’s 5th location officially opens in Journal Square; Hackensack River Walkway to receive $1M; Jersey City’s Via receives award; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
hobokengirl.com
Mi Islita: Must-Try Puerto Rican Food in Union City
Hudson County residents don’t need to cross the Hudson River to find authentic, delicious Latin food when Union City is known for having some of the best Latin cuisine in the area. Whether craving Mexican, Cuban, Colombian, Dominican, or other Latin American food, Union City has it covered. We made a stop at one of Union City’s popular spots, Mi Islita, located at 520 39th Street. This restaurant serves up some seriously delicious and affordable Cuban and Puerto Rican food. With its brightly-colored lime green walls, instrument-filled space, and friendly wait staff, it’s certainly a fun + inviting atmosphere — not to mention it serves amazing food, like empanadas and maduros. Read on to learn about Mi Islita and its authentic Latin cuisine.
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People: Walter
Stories of "mole people" have always intrigued me. Years ago I went urban exploring in search of these mole people living in the tunnels under New York City. I found some of them in the Freedom Tunnel, a train tunnel that runs under the West Side highway. This tunnel is...
Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe
Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2.
