USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Broadway Actors Come Together to Bring the Jukebox Musical 'The Doo Wop Project' to Fairfield, CT - Friday, Nov 18th
The Doo Wop Project” pays tribute to the Doo Wop and Motown music of the 20th century.The performance features favorite Broadway stars playing at the SHU Community Theatre in Fairfield, CT, on Friday, November 18th, at 8:00 p.m. The performance includes some of the greatest hits from The Temptations and The Four Seasons, along with “DooWopified” versions of modern classics from Maroon 5, Jason Mraz, and more.
The brightest stars bring the greatest show to Ridgefield and remind us we matter, we are enough
Those who were fortunate enough to attend SPHERE’s production of The Greatest Showman yesterday felt something remarkable. The love was palpable. Whatever you do, do it with all your might. - P.T. Barnum. In front of a sold-out crowd at The Ridgefield Playhouse stage on Sunday afternoon, we witnessed...
Ridgefield Singer/Songwriter to Release New Album Featuring Twelve Original Songs
Ridgefield singer/songwriter George Brennan is thrilled to announce that after six years, he has completed a brand new album featuring twelve original songs. Fittingly titled “Endemic,” Brennan says the completion of the album coincided with end of the pandemic. “It has a very rhythmic acoustic pop vibe and...
Milford Resident to Have Role in the Dean College Theatre Production, "All Shook Up"
Aiden Day of Milford has earned the role of Henrietta in the Dean College production of "All Shook Up," beginning Wednesday, November 16 through Sunday, November 20, 2022. This jukebox musical won a Theatre World Award after its Broadway debut in 2005. Inspired by William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," this heart-warming tale is underscored by music from the Elvis Presley songbook, and talks about following dreams, love and the power of music in a 1950s Midwestern town.
CT's Beardsley Zoo Hosts Wildly Successful Centennial Gala
When a passionate group of animal lovers, board members, Zoo supporters and staff get together to raise funds for Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, the outcome is success beyond anyone’s wildest imagination. The Zoo’s third in-person Gala returned this year on October 29 at the Inn at Longshore in Westport. The Centennial Gala, celebrating the Zoo’s 100th year, raised more than $100,000 for the Zoo. All funds raised that evening support the Zoo’s mission of conservation, education, research, and guest experience.
Wilton Historical Society's Great Trains Holiday Show Opens November 25
Wilton Historical Society's Great Trains Holiday Show Grand Opening at 12 pm on Friday, November 25th. Runs through Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 16th at the Wilton Historical Society. Model trains, holiday cheer, and family fun returns with one of Wilton’s favorite holiday traditions, the Great Trains Holiday...
Compass in Ridgefield Hosts Food Drive Now Through Monday, November 14
Karla Murtaugh and her team at Compass Real Estate on Main Street in Ridgefield are encouraging the community to help them feed families in need this holiday season. Please bring your donation of non-perishable food items to Compass (270 Main Street, Suite #2) now through Monday, November 14. Donations will be delivered to the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County.
The Kennedy Collective To Unveil 2023 Calendar
Trumbull, CT — The Kennedy Collective and M&T Bank are hosting a reception to celebrate the unveiling of The Kennedy Collective 2023 ‘A Unique Perspective’ Calendar. The reception will be held on Thursday, November 10, from 5:30 – 7:30pm at the organization’s Maggie Daly Arts Cooperative (MDAC) located at 1042 Broad Street, Bridgeport, CT (entrance on John Street). Guests will experience the Calendar and MDAC group exhibits, meet the artists and enjoy refreshments prepared by Soups and Such, The Kennedy Collective catering enterprise. All guests will receive a complimentary 2023 “A Unique Perspective” calendar.
Darien Forward campaign launched by The Darien Foundation as part of 2022-23 Annual Appeal
The Darien Foundation is kicking off its 2022-23 fundraising campaign with the release of its Annual Appeal, which arrived in mailboxes throughout Darien this week. This year’s appeal is centered around the theme Darien Forward and invites residents to join The Foundation in supporting opportunities that will enhance the quality of life for the entire Darien community, in the present and for generations to come.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Byram Pizza Company
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Byram Pizza...
Why Small Businesses Matter in South Norwalk: Stylish Spoon
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Stylish Spoon!
Ridgefield High School Girls Swim and Dive Team Takes FCIAC Championship
Congratulations to the Ridgefield High School Girls Swim and Dive Team and Coach Paul Marchese for earning the title FCIAC Champions!. The Tigers swam to victory on Friday, November 4 in Greenwich. This is the first time RHS swimmers and divers have won the championship since 2016!. According to FCIAC...
Westport Police Promote Four Officers
On Friday, November 4th, 2022, Westport Police held a promotional ceremony at Town Hall where the following officers were promoted. Corporal Howard Simpson was promoted to Sergeant. Sergeant Simpson was hired as a Patrol Officer in 2003 and was promoted to Corporal in 2014. Prior to joining the Westport Police Department, Sgt Simpson spent 10 years in law enforcement with the Milford Police Department and Connecticut State Police. He is EMT certified, an Intoxilyzer and TASER instructor and has been a member of the Accident Investigation Team, Marine Division and Police Union Executive Board where he served as President for 7 years. Sergeant Simpson will be assigned to the Patrol Division.
Pedestrain Fatally Hit Crossing Danbury Road: New Milford Police Department Investigating
The New Milford Police Department reports that they are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that took place on Danbury Road in front of Route 7 Travel Plaza on November 8 at approximately 5:11 pm. According to the police report, a pedestrian was crossing Danbury Road when he was struck...
Danbury Traffic Alert: lane closures on Exit 1 ON and OFF ramps from Saw Mill Road to the New York State Line beginning Monday, Nov. 14
Danbury Emergency Management has issued a Construction Alert!. Starting Monday, November 14, CT DOT will be working on a resurfacing project on I84 Exit 1 Eastbound and Westbound. Drivers can expect lane closures on Exit 1 ON and OFF ramps from Saw Mill Road to the New York State Line.
SHU PA Students Completing Clinical Rotation in Ireland
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Two students in Sacred Heart University’s physician assistant (PA) studies program, Samantha Kennedy and Michaela Davies, are completing their clinical rotation where no SHU graduate student ever has before–in a rural town on Ireland’s Atlantic coast. Their venture coincides with the first year the University’s...
Darien Post Office Retail Services Moving to Noroton Heights Post Office in Temporary Relocation
Effective Nov. 10, 2022, retail services and Post Office Boxes for Darien Post Office, located at 30 Corbin Dr., Darien, will temporarily relocate to Noroton Heights Post Office, located at 264 Heights Road. The last day of retail service at the old facility will be close of business on Nov....
Important Election Day information for Redding voters
In-Person Voting: Tomorrow, Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 from 6am - 8pm at Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road, Community Room. Who: All Registered Voters of Redding What is on the Ballot: Governor and Lieutenant Governor, U.S. Senator, Representative in Congress, State Senator, State Representative, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, Attorney General, Judge of Probate, Registrar of Voters, question on ballot regarding early voting.
