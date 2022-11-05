ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man charged in fatal September stabbing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man is facing a murder charge following an alleged stabbing in September. 32-year-old Al Villane is accused of stabbing a 47-year-old Niagara Falls man during a confrontation on 20th Street on September 19. The victim was taken to ECMC and stayed there until he died of his […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sweet Buffalo: Shop with a Cop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda Police Benevolent Association’s annual “Shop with a cop” will be held on Friday. NTPBA President and SVU detective Erik Herbert, K9 Officer and Chairman of the Police Athletic League Jeff Kam, his K9 partner Stella, and Kim LaRussa from Sweet Buffalo joined News 4 at 7 on Monday […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls man dies after being stabbed in September

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man who was stabbed in September died Tuesday morning. The 47-year-old victim, who was not named by a Niagara Falls spokesperson, died Tuesday morning at Erie County Medical Center. He was stabbed multiple times on Sept. 19 in an apartment building on the 700 block of 20th Street.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Person throws brick at Buffalo FBI office, detained

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An individual was detained on Wednesday for throwing a brick at the FBI Buffalo Field Office, according to authorities. The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. The individual threw the brick multiple times at the lobby window, shattering it. The person was detained by FBI security guards without further incident. Interior […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged in skating rink shooting identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were shot and one of them was charged following a shooting at an East Amherst Street entertainment complex on Saturday night, Buffalo police say. According to police, they responded to the Level One Entertainment Complex on East Amherst Street just after 10:30 p.m. Four people were shot, two males […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Neighbors protest over nursing home lockdown

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Concerned neighbors joined together in Niagara Falls Sunday to protest nursing home conditions at the Schoellkopf Health Center. The protesters say family and friends aren't allowed to visit because of COVID-19, which is taking a toll on the mental health of seniors who live there.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

