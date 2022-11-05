Read full article on original website
Fire causes $100K in damage on Exchange Street
Crews responded to the scene on Tuesday morning.
Buffalo man shot on Exchange Street
Anyone with information that could help police investigate this incident can call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Buffalo business owner making changes after shooting at his entertainment venue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An entertainment complex in Buffalo plans to enhance its security measures and take other steps after four people were shot following a dispute at the bar according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department. Officers were called to Level One Entertainment A.K.A. the Zone One...
Niagara Falls man charged in fatal September stabbing
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man is facing a murder charge following an alleged stabbing in September. 32-year-old Al Villane is accused of stabbing a 47-year-old Niagara Falls man during a confrontation on 20th Street on September 19. The victim was taken to ECMC and stayed there until he died of his […]
Sweet Buffalo: Shop with a Cop
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda Police Benevolent Association’s annual “Shop with a cop” will be held on Friday. NTPBA President and SVU detective Erik Herbert, K9 Officer and Chairman of the Police Athletic League Jeff Kam, his K9 partner Stella, and Kim LaRussa from Sweet Buffalo joined News 4 at 7 on Monday […]
Movie scenes being shot from helicopter over Buffalo
Those scenes are expected to include the city's iconic waterfront, the Skyway and the downtown Buffalo skyline.
Business owner asks Jamestown officials to fix error misidentifying his shop
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A local business owner is asking Jamestown officials to clarify information they released regarding two illegal cannabis dispensaries in the city. A release issued on Monday, erroneously identified a comic book store as one of the businesses alleged to be selling the contra-ban. 2 On Your...
Vacant building catches on fire Tuesday morning in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before 8 a.m. this morning, firefighters responded to a fire on Exchange Street. The fire sent smoke across the skyline near the I-190 Hamburg Street exit. 2 On Your Side's Alexandra Rios was on scene and was told by officials the structure was vacant. About an...
Niagara Falls man dies after being stabbed in September
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man who was stabbed in September died Tuesday morning. The 47-year-old victim, who was not named by a Niagara Falls spokesperson, died Tuesday morning at Erie County Medical Center. He was stabbed multiple times on Sept. 19 in an apartment building on the 700 block of 20th Street.
Bills stop by Erie County SPCA to thank veterans for their service
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Tuesday morning the Erie County SPCA invited some Buffalo Bills players to stop by and thank veterans for their service. "We're so excited to be here," said Tyler Matakevich, a linebacker for the Bills. Tight end Tommy Sweeney and long snapper Reid Ferguson also came...
Man, woman hit while crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man and woman were hit while crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa Street around 1 a.m. According to the police, the vehicle that allegedly hit them drove away from the scene. Investigators said the vehicle was possibly a newer model black Jeep. The...
Victim of Niagara County fatal fire identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who died in a fire on Oct. 29 in the Town of Wilson. Wilson resident, Timothy Stephens, 59, died in the fire on Daniels Road. Niagara County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call...
Person throws brick at Buffalo FBI office, detained
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An individual was detained on Wednesday for throwing a brick at the FBI Buffalo Field Office, according to authorities. The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. The individual threw the brick multiple times at the lobby window, shattering it. The person was detained by FBI security guards without further incident. Interior […]
Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
Buffalo man charged in skating rink shooting identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were shot and one of them was charged following a shooting at an East Amherst Street entertainment complex on Saturday night, Buffalo police say. According to police, they responded to the Level One Entertainment Complex on East Amherst Street just after 10:30 p.m. Four people were shot, two males […]
North Tonawanda male in guarded condition after car accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda male is in guarded condition after a car accident on William Street near Bailey Avenue early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. The accident occurred just before 1:50 a.m. when the 28-year-old male lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole. He was transported to ECMC.
Neighbors protest over nursing home lockdown
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Concerned neighbors joined together in Niagara Falls Sunday to protest nursing home conditions at the Schoellkopf Health Center. The protesters say family and friends aren't allowed to visit because of COVID-19, which is taking a toll on the mental health of seniors who live there.
Seneca Nation begins construction on dispensary in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation is building its first dispensary in Niagara Falls. It will be located right next to the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and the Seneca One Stop gas station. It will be called Navita Cannabis, and it's expected to open in February. Navita...
Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
