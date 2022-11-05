Mizzou falls to Kentucky at home after late penalty call

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou wasn’t able to do enough to hang on in their 21-17 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers offense struggled in the first half, only scoring three points.

They went down early in the second half, having to deal with a 14-3 deficit after Kentucky QB Will Levis threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jordan Dingle.

Mizzou would respond back in the fourth quarter and eventually take the lead with just over eight minutes remaining after a Brady Cook 20-yard touchdown run.

Kentucky would come back on their next drive and score on a 22-yard Levis touchdown pass to Dane Key, putting them back up, 21-17.

A key moment in the in the game was when Mizzou forced a three-and-out before being called for a Roughing the Kicker after the ball was snapped over the Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow’s head.

That extended the Wildcats drive, leading Mizzou to only get the ball back with 38 seconds left and no timeouts left at their own 13-yard line.

Cook finished the game 18/26 with 143 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Luther Burden III led the receivers with six receptions for 60 yards.

Mizzou moves to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the SEC. Their next matchup will be against top ranked Tennessee on the road next Saturday at 11 a.m.

