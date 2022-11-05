Read full article on original website
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out
HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
Dodgers: 10 LA Favorites Officially Elect Free Agency
Now that the 2022 MLB season has concluded, 10 Dodgers officially hit the market for the upcoming off-season.
Report: Cubs, Astros Agreed on Contreras Deal at Trade Deadline Before Owner Disapproval
The Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros had agreed on a deadline deal that would've shipped Willson Contreras in exchange for José Urquidy.
Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win
Dodger fans react to our nemesis from Texas winning the World Series
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity
The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
Rumored Philadelphia Phillies free agent target Xander Bogaerts has opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox.
2023 MLB World Series Future Odds
The Dodgers are the early 2023 World Series favorites, followed by the newly crowned champion Astros.
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
Former Astros Shortstop Correa Opts Out of Contract With Twins
Shortstop Carlos Correa has just opted out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins.
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Back with Boston
The Red Sox agreed with Refsnyder (back) on a one-year, $1.2 million contract Wednesday to avoid arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Refsnyder finished the season on the 10-day injured list while he battled low back spasms, but Boston reinstated him to the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster just one day after the regular season concluded. He should thus be in store for a healthy offseason while already under contract for the 2023 season. While serving mostly as a short-side platoon player in the Red Sox outfield in 2022, Refsnyder slashed an impressive .307/.384/.497 in 177 plate appearances. Depending on what kind of additions the Red Sox make in the outfield this winter, Refsnyder could see his opportunities against right-handed pitching increase heading into the upcoming season.
Dodgers' Luke Williams: Claimed by Dodgers
The Dodgers claimed Williams off of waivers from Miami on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Despite finding success during his limited appearances in Triple-A, where he slashed .327/.414/.469 last season, Williams struggled to carry it over into the majors. Now he joins a Dodgers organization that is filled with outfield talent, which will give him time to develop more in the minors before potentially getting a look in Los Angeles.
Angels' coaching staff will have a very Yankees look to it next season
The Angels have hired Marcus Thames, who played with the Dodgers and Yankees, as their new hitting coach. He was the Miami Marlins' hitting coach in 2022.
Click still 'having discussions' with Astros about future
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston's James Click, surrounded by media, spent 20 minutes answering questions about his uncertain future. Most World Series-winning general managers aren't put in that position. The Astros scheduled a Wednesday news conference in Houston that Click didn't plan to attend and said he only recently...
Finalists for Cy Young, MVP Revealed Among 2022 MLB Awards
The award winners for MVP, Cy Young, Manager of the Year and Rookie of the Year will be announced next week.
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Option for '23 picked up
The Phillies exercised Nola's $16 million team option for 2023 on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Nola has held up to his end of the bargain and then some since signing a four-year, $45 million extension with the Phillies in March 2019, with the 16.1 WAR he's accumulated over that four-season stretch placing him sixth among all MLB pitchers. The 29-year-old right-hander will once again be back with the Phillies at a team-friendly rate in 2023 before he hits free agency for the first time next winter. The Phillies could look to negotiate with Nola on a long-term deal in the months to come to ensure he doesn't make it to the open market next offseason.
Astros' Alex Bregman: Suffers broken finger
Bregman sustained a broken left index finger during Game 6 of the World Series against the Phillies on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Bregman suffered his injury while sliding into second base in the eighth inning Saturday, but he was able to remain in the game as the Astros secured a 4-1 victory to win the World Series for the second time in the last six years. The 28-year-old doesn't expect to require surgery but faces a recovery timetable of approximately eight weeks. However, he's expected to be ready for spring training in 2023.
Texas Rangers Offseason Central
Keep up with all of the coverage of the Texas Rangers offseason courtesy of Inside the Rangers.
