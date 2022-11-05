Effective: 2022-11-09 14:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. (`f`, `or winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511.`) (`f`, `or winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.`) Target Area: Southwest Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Storm total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...In Utah, Wasatch Back. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Periods of winter driving conditions remain possible through early Thursday.

UINTA COUNTY, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO