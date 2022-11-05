Read full article on original website
Richard Gonzalez
3d ago
good thing voter suppression slowed down and restricted all those votes that aren't for Stacey
Reply(1)
4
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia governor election results | County by county map
ATLANTA — UPDATE: NBC News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win this race. The polls closed in Georgia in all but a few precincts at 7 p.m. on Election Night, and now election observers are watching as results flow in for races such as governor, U.S. Senate and more.
Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year
ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
It’s Election Day and all eyes are once again on Georgia
Georgians voted early this year in greater numbers than in any midterm election before, likely foreshadowing that Tuesday will require some patience from voters who might face long lines to cast ballots. In Georgia, more than 2.5 million early voters encountered some minor glitches while in Cobb County election officials...
Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race
MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Secretary of State, Attorney General, Lt. Governor and more
In addition to governor and senator, many top Georgia seats were on the line in the 2022 midterm election. Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger overcame the challenge of Democrat Bee Nguyen. More Georgia results:. Democrat Jen Jordan faced Republican Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Here is a list...
Essence
Peach Better Have My Vote: Some Georgians Didn't Receive Their Absentee Ballots
Election officials acknowledged that Cobb county failed to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballot requests to voters due to a staff error. A Georgia judge has extended the deadline for voters in a suburban Atlanta county to return absentee ballots because election officials failed to mail them. According to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Cobb County
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for Cobb County. Click or tap here to return to master list.
Election Day Updates: Voting runs smoothly throughout Georgia
Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia. The results are starting to come in. View our live coverage of the results here. Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Superior Court Judge Gregory...
Did Georgia’s ballot questions pass?
Georgia voters have overwhelmingly ratified all four legislative proposals on the statewide ballot this year. Three of the four received support from more than 75% of the electorate Tuesday, while the proposal garnering the least “yes” votes still won by 18 percentage points. Two amendments to the Georgia...
LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Georgia as last votes come in overnight
ATLANTA — After more than 2.5 million Georgians turned out to vote early in the 2022 midterm election, polling locations across the state saw a steady stream of in-person voters on Election Day. We’ll have all the latest vote tallies as the come in, for LIVE Team 2 coverage...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens claims Georgia is blue because of Stacey Abrams
Dickens and others are speaking at Abrams watch party Tuesday on Election Night. Georgia, a reliably red state, has seen some changes in its political landscape.
Live updates: Latest on Election Day results in Georgia
Voting locations are open across Georgia, and election officials predict high turnout driven by competitive races for the U.S. Senate and governor.
Election Results 2022 | Georgia referendum questions
ATLANTA — Tucked toward the end of the ballot are a couple of referendum questions that primarily have to do with tax law changes. Georgians made their voice heard. Here, are the results for those two Georgia referendum questions on the 2022 ballot. One question is about an exemption for the timber industry and one concerning family farms.
Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races The Associated...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for State House
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's midterm general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races including U.S. Senate and governor. Below are results for the Georgia State House races. Click or tap here to return to master list.
Live results: Georgia Senate, governor’s races
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.
fox5atlanta.com
2022 Georgia governor race: Abrams concedes, Kemp wins another term
ATLANTA - Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has successfully fought off Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for a second time, securing four more years in office. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, managed to clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock will head to a December runoff in Georgia Senate race
If you were hoping for a definitive end to Georgia’s senate race — and the ad campaigns that came with it — you’ll have to wait another month. In a nail-biting race, neither candidate was able to amass more than 50% of the vote needed to avoid a runoff, which will force a rematch between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock on Dec. 6.
Austin Scott declares victory in Georgia's 8th Congressional District election
(WTXL) — Rep. Austin Scott appears to be returning to the United States House of Representatives. According to unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State, with 93.1% of precincts reporting, Scott, a Republican incumbent, has 176,364 votes (68.75%), while Democratic challenger Darrius Butler has 80,163 votes (31.25%). The...
fox5atlanta.com
Tens of thousands of challenges to Georgia voters’ eligibility create ‘embarrassing’ last-minute hurdle
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County resident Travis Barber says he when he went to vote early, the poll worker looked up from the computer and told him there was a problem. His voter eligibility had been challenged. "I asked her challenged by who and why? She couldn’t tell me,...
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 3