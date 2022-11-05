ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Gonzalez
3d ago

good thing voter suppression slowed down and restricted all those votes that aren't for Stacey

WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia governor election results | County by county map

ATLANTA — UPDATE: NBC News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win this race. The polls closed in Georgia in all but a few precincts at 7 p.m. on Election Night, and now election observers are watching as results flow in for races such as governor, U.S. Senate and more.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year

ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
The Georgia Sun

It’s Election Day and all eyes are once again on Georgia

Georgians voted early this year in greater numbers than in any midterm election before, likely foreshadowing that Tuesday will require some patience from voters who might face long lines to cast ballots. In Georgia, more than 2.5 million early voters encountered some minor glitches while in Cobb County election officials...
13WMAZ

Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race

MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
The Georgia Sun

Did Georgia’s ballot questions pass?

Georgia voters have overwhelmingly ratified all four legislative proposals on the statewide ballot this year. Three of the four received support from more than 75% of the electorate Tuesday, while the proposal garnering the least “yes” votes still won by 18 percentage points. Two amendments to the Georgia...
11Alive

Election Results 2022 | Georgia referendum questions

ATLANTA — Tucked toward the end of the ballot are a couple of referendum questions that primarily have to do with tax law changes. Georgians made their voice heard. Here, are the results for those two Georgia referendum questions on the 2022 ballot. One question is about an exemption for the timber industry and one concerning family farms.
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for State House

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's midterm general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races including U.S. Senate and governor. Below are results for the Georgia State House races. Click or tap here to return to master list.
fox5atlanta.com

2022 Georgia governor race: Abrams concedes, Kemp wins another term

ATLANTA - Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has successfully fought off Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for a second time, securing four more years in office. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, managed to clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
