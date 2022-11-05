ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Fire breaks out at north Houston spices and herbs store

HOUSTON — No one was injured after a spices and herbs store in north Houston caught fire Tuesday. This happened on Airline Drive near E Wellington Street. Houston firefighters said they had to perform an offensive attack on the fire to put it out. Air 11 flew over the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area

From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service and costly water meter issues.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Men attempt to steal snake at gunpoint in southeast Houston, police say

Houston police are seeking two men accused of trying to steal a snake during an attempted armed robbery in southeast Houston. The complainant told police that she arranged to meet with a woman who said she was interested in purchasing her snake. They agreed to meet Sunday, Oct. 2 in a parking lot at an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Clearwood.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: 3 rescued by Coast Guard, good Samaritans after vessel catches fire near Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued three boaters Sunday after a vessel fire near Galveston. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a report at 9:25 a.m. from the crew of the Master Dylan, a dredge barge, of three people in the water near a 25-foot oyster boat that had caught fire in Galveston Bay.
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide shooting, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is dead after her estranged ex-boyfriend shot her, then turned the gun on himself at an apartment in northeast Houston. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night in an apartment on 225 Assay Street, in between North Sam Houston Parkway and West Lake Houston Parkway, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman shot, killed in north Houston, HPD says; Investigation underway

HOUSTON – A woman has been pronounced dead after she was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Northborough at a gas station. HPD says a man reportedly approached the victim and...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

1 killed during deadly crash in north Harris Co., officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A person has been pronounced dead after a major crash took place in north Harris County on Saturday. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash took place on the Eastex Freeway at West Mount Houston. Authorities say multiple lanes on the highway were blocked following...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

