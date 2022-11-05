Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
Related
City worker dies after being electrocuted in basket of cherry picker at Harris Co. polling location
County officials informed voters that the community center was closed "due to issues outside of their control."
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston employee killed in work-related incident in northeast Houston, Mayor Turner says
HOUSTON – A city of Houston employee was killed Tuesday morning in a work-related incident in northeast Houston, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. The Houston Fire Department responded to the fatal incident at Melrose Park, 401 Canino Rd., before noon. The cause of death is unavailable at this time....
Detectives looking into north Houston car fire with body found inside
Because the car was found parked and there was no accident involved, detectives say they believe it was intentional.
Fire breaks out at north Houston spices and herbs store
HOUSTON — No one was injured after a spices and herbs store in north Houston caught fire Tuesday. This happened on Airline Drive near E Wellington Street. Houston firefighters said they had to perform an offensive attack on the fire to put it out. Air 11 flew over the...
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Galveston (Galveston, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Galveston on Tuesday. The crash happened on the Gulf Freeway involving three bikers and a separate motorcycle.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area
From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service and costly water meter issues.
Click2Houston.com
Men attempt to steal snake at gunpoint in southeast Houston, police say
Houston police are seeking two men accused of trying to steal a snake during an attempted armed robbery in southeast Houston. The complainant told police that she arranged to meet with a woman who said she was interested in purchasing her snake. They agreed to meet Sunday, Oct. 2 in a parking lot at an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Clearwood.
3 riders killed, 1 injured in separate motorcycle crashes this weekend on I-45 and Galveston
Three bikers were killed, and one was seriously injured after separate motorcycle crashes happened over the weekend in Galveston and Dickinson, according to police.
HPD release surveillance images amid search for gunman who shot employee at taco truck
Officers say the 19-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
1-Year-Old Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police Department, a pedestrian accident occurred in Houston on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 4300 block of Oak Shadows near Goldspier.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 3 rescued by Coast Guard, good Samaritans after vessel catches fire near Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas – The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued three boaters Sunday after a vessel fire near Galveston. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a report at 9:25 a.m. from the crew of the Master Dylan, a dredge barge, of three people in the water near a 25-foot oyster boat that had caught fire in Galveston Bay.
13-year-old boy last seen in Richmond found safe 2 days after going missing, sheriff's office says
The teen had been missing for days when an off-duty deputy from Harris County Constable Pct. 7 saw him in Houston, authorities said.
cw39.com
Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide shooting, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is dead after her estranged ex-boyfriend shot her, then turned the gun on himself at an apartment in northeast Houston. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night in an apartment on 225 Assay Street, in between North Sam Houston Parkway and West Lake Houston Parkway, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.
Click2Houston.com
Mother killed, ex-boyfriend dead in murder-suicide at apartment complex in northeast Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday night in northeast Harris County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 7:57 p.m. in the 200 block of Assay Street, near Beltway 8 and West Lake Houston Parkway. Homicide and...
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot, killed in north Houston, HPD says; Investigation underway
HOUSTON – A woman has been pronounced dead after she was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Northborough at a gas station. HPD says a man reportedly approached the victim and...
Click2Houston.com
1 killed during deadly crash in north Harris Co., officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A person has been pronounced dead after a major crash took place in north Harris County on Saturday. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash took place on the Eastex Freeway at West Mount Houston. Authorities say multiple lanes on the highway were blocked following...
La Marque Fire Marshal's office investigating 2 suspected arson-related cases 1 block apart
According to the officials, one home was doused in gasoline, and the second was undergoing renovations before it caught fire early Sunday.
Click2Houston.com
Warrant issued for driver accused of hitting motorcyclist, dragging him half a mile during hit-and-run crash on S Beltway
HOUSTON – A warrant has been issued for the man accused of hitting a motorcyclist and dragging his body half of a mile before speeding off last month. Jerime Clayton Harmon has since been charged with a failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury. On Sept....
Click2Houston.com
‘This could’ve been prevented’: Repeat offender accused of stabbing Houston father 7 times at motel following argument
HOUSTON – Greg Downs, a 61-year-old father of two, was at a motel when his family says a man forced his way into his room and stabbed him seven times. His daughter describes him as an upbeat and friendly person. She’s now longing to recreate their memories. “He...
fox26houston.com
Officer involved shooting reported in Fresno outside 7-Eleven, one man dead
HOUSTON - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Fresno. Reports say shots were fired at 11508 Hwy 6. in Fresno near a 7-Eleven convenience store. Missouri City Police Chief Mike Berezin confirmed that an officer was involved in the shooting where one man was shot. Officials say...
