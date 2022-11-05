ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

16-year-old shot near GSU campus, police say

ATLANTA — A shooting near Georgia State University's campus prompted an alert Tuesday evening. Atlanta Police Department officers were called to Piedmont Avenue and Decatur Street about half an hour before the university sent its alert around 7:30 p.m. According to GSU, a person was breaking into cars and...
ATLANTA, GA
Bodycam: Atlanta Police recover stolen Grady ambulance, man arrested

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly stole an ambulance on Monday and shared body camera footage of the arrest. Officers with Atlanta Police Department said they received reports that a Grady ambulance was stolen from 550 Peachtree Street. That is an Emory health center in the northwest part of the city.
ATLANTA, GA
Shooting at Midtown gas station leaves one man injured

ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after being shot at an Atlanta gas station early Wednesday morning, according to Atlanta Police. This happened at a Chevron station just after midnight on Ponce de Leon Avenue. At this time, details are limited and Atlanta Police have not said...
ATLANTA, GA
16-year-old shot on Decatur Street SE

ATLANTA - On Tuesday night, Atlanta police were called to the intersection of Decatur Street SE and Piedmont Avenue SE about a shooting. They found a 16-year-old boy had been shot, but said he was alert, conscious and breathing. He was transported to the hospital. During the investigation, police said...
ATLANTA, GA
Man shot multiple times at Ponce de Leon Avenue gas station

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station on one of Atlanta's busiest streets overnight. Officials say a man was shot multiple times shortly before midnight at the Chevron gas station on the 100 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue. The gas station is close to SCAD's Ivy Hall and the popular restaurant Mary Mac's Tea Room.
ATLANTA, GA
Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him 'gift card,' family says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Deputies search for suspects after man killed in Gainesville, sheriff's office says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting in Gainesville Tuesday and now deputies are trying to find the people who pulled the trigger. Hall County sheriff's deputies were called to a home along Brown Street off Old Athens Road just before 10:30 a.m. where they found Christopher Dixon. The 25-year-old was shot once in the chest, according to the sheriff's office.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Police need help finding missing Covington woman

COVINGTON, Ga. — Next Saturday will mark two weeks since family and friends have had contact with 64-year-old Debra Ashby, who went missing from her Covington home. The Covington Police Department said family members have been unable to contact Ashby by phone or in person since then. Ashby was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a head wrap.
COVINGTON, GA
Police: Suspects wanted in attempted armed robbery in Decatur parking deck

DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a parking deck. Officials say on Saturday, Nov, 5 shortly before 5 p.m., officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a parking deck on the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue after reports of an armed robbery.
DECATUR, GA
Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
ATLANTA, GA
