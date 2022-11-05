Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
16-year-old shot near GSU campus, police say
ATLANTA — A shooting near Georgia State University's campus prompted an alert Tuesday evening. Atlanta Police Department officers were called to Piedmont Avenue and Decatur Street about half an hour before the university sent its alert around 7:30 p.m. According to GSU, a person was breaking into cars and...
32 shots fired at DeKalb County home, killing 2 siblings
She was inside her bedroom when she heard gunshots....
Bodycam: Atlanta Police recover stolen Grady ambulance, man arrested
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly stole an ambulance on Monday and shared body camera footage of the arrest. Officers with Atlanta Police Department said they received reports that a Grady ambulance was stolen from 550 Peachtree Street. That is an Emory health center in the northwest part of the city.
Shooting at Midtown gas station leaves one man injured
ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after being shot at an Atlanta gas station early Wednesday morning, according to Atlanta Police. This happened at a Chevron station just after midnight on Ponce de Leon Avenue. At this time, details are limited and Atlanta Police have not said...
fox5atlanta.com
16-year-old shot on Decatur Street SE
ATLANTA - On Tuesday night, Atlanta police were called to the intersection of Decatur Street SE and Piedmont Avenue SE about a shooting. They found a 16-year-old boy had been shot, but said he was alert, conscious and breathing. He was transported to the hospital. During the investigation, police said...
WATCH: Man arrested, accused in fatal shootings in Atlanta, East Point
A man wanted in connection with multiple violent crimes, including two homicides, was arrested late last month in Atlant...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot multiple times at Ponce de Leon Avenue gas station
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station on one of Atlanta's busiest streets overnight. Officials say a man was shot multiple times shortly before midnight at the Chevron gas station on the 100 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue. The gas station is close to SCAD's Ivy Hall and the popular restaurant Mary Mac's Tea Room.
fox5atlanta.com
Bodycam video: Atlanta officers chase down man wanted for multiple murders
ATLANTA - Police have arrested a man wanted for two separate homicides out of Atlanta and East Point. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 29, APD officers were alerted to a vehicle associated with a murder suspect in the area. Officers spotted the...
2nd suspect in deadly Five Points MARTA station shooting arrested
A second arrest has been made in a deadly April shooting at a downtown MARTA station following a weekend domestic dispute.
6-year-old Georgia boy dead after finding gun he thought was ‘toy’ behind his home, police say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old Georgia boy was killed after he found a gun at his apartment complex and accidentally shot himself in the head, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Calhoun Police said they responded to reports of someone shot on...
Texas man gets life sentence in Cobb for assaulting, raping girlfriend in 2020
A Texas man charged with brutally assaulting and raping his girlfriend in 2020 has been given a life sentence in Cobb County, officials said Tuesday.
Suspect arrested in Alabama faces felony charges in multiple metro Atlanta counties, authorities say
CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A suspect arrested in Alabama over the weekend will be extradited to Georgia in connection to multiple felony charges in Coweta County, Fulton County and Chattahoochee Hills, according to police. Last Friday,...
Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him ‘gift card,’ family says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
Deputies search for suspects after man killed in Gainesville, sheriff's office says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting in Gainesville Tuesday and now deputies are trying to find the people who pulled the trigger. Hall County sheriff's deputies were called to a home along Brown Street off Old Athens Road just before 10:30 a.m. where they found Christopher Dixon. The 25-year-old was shot once in the chest, according to the sheriff's office.
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crashin Atlanta. The crash happened at Atlanta-area elementary school at around 10:30 a.m. At the Ivy Prep Academy in Dekalb County, the motorist struck a brick wall outside a classroom with 22 fifth-grade people inside.
11Alive
Police need help finding missing Covington woman
COVINGTON, Ga. — Next Saturday will mark two weeks since family and friends have had contact with 64-year-old Debra Ashby, who went missing from her Covington home. The Covington Police Department said family members have been unable to contact Ashby by phone or in person since then. Ashby was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a head wrap.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspects wanted in attempted armed robbery in Decatur parking deck
DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a parking deck. Officials say on Saturday, Nov, 5 shortly before 5 p.m., officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a parking deck on the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue after reports of an armed robbery.
Shooting at Atlanta convenience store leaves one dead, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead after a shooting at an Atlanta convenience store. Atlanta Police said the shooting happened along Katherwood Drive at the Peach Pantry. The victim was identified as 51-year-old Michael Gray. Officers add that this happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday night. They said they...
Crews work to put out large fire from homeless encampment behind Buckhead apartments
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire crews are working to put out a large brush fire at a homeless encampment near Lenox Road on Wednesday. It happened around 1 p.m. off Buford Highway between Lenox Road and Sidney Marcus Boulevard. 11Alive SkyTracker and social media posts show firefighters putting out the...
Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
