ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD: Evansville falls victim to many fraudulent crimes

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yfdxr_0j09iu0r00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department had a lot on their hands Friday as several fraud crimes were reported throughout the city.

According to EPD’s media report, at least four separate victims contacted police after unrelated fraud incidents.

57 years for woman who drove through home, killed Montpelier man and 5-year-old great-grandson

On Friday, Liberty Federal Credit Union contacted authorities and reported that a man and a woman came into the bank the previous day and were given $2,000 fraudulently after presenting fake ID’s.

Later that day, a 73-year-old man reported that he lost a payment card and later found charges onto his account that amounted to around $400. The suspect allegedly made purchases at Lowe’s, Walmart and a gas station.

Another victim called police and reported that they had been defrauded in a collections scam, losing over $800 in the process.

What voters need to know ahead of the general election Tuesday

According to EPD, an employee of “Check into Cash” reported to police that a fraudulent check had been cashed the previous month. The business tried to call the suspect several times, but police say the suspect blocked the company’s number and refused to call back.

Click here to learn the signs of a scam and keep yourself safe from fraud.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Man Charged In Shooting

Officers arrested 57 year old Charles Brumitt on Monday and charged him with aggravated battery. Originally, Brumitt told EPD that a woman broke into his home on Roselawn Circle. There was a struggle over a gun when the female was shot in the hand. The female told police she met...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EPD: Man charged with burglary after break-in at Golfmoor Baseball Park

An Evansville man is being charged with burglary after being arrested at Golfmoor Baseball Park on Tuesday, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to Golfmoor Baseball Park around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a burglary after someone noticed a man inside a building via security camera.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Stolen SUV found, suspect at large in Carmi

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Officers say a stolen Chevy SUV has been found, but their suspect still remains unidentified. According to the Carmi Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart parking lot around 6 o’clock Sunday evening. Police believe a man seen walking into the Walmart stole a blue 2007 Chevrolet Suburban, which has since […]
CARMI, IL
14news.com

Intersection accident caused by drunk driver

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An intersection opened back up after an accident in Evansville. Authorities rushed to Stringtown and Cardinal just before 7:30 p.m. Evansville Police say two cars crashed and confirmed that one person went to the hospital for minor injures. EPD also confirmed one person was arrested for...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Owensboro convenience store saves boy from attack by teen gang

A Facebook video shows a group of angry young males trying to break in to a convenience store. A teen ran inside the Quality Convenience store on Friday, seeking shelter from a group of males who were chasing after him. Surveillance cameras show a group of 8 young males, wearing...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Car crashes into church in Henderson, police say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to an accident Tuesday morning after police say a vehicle crashed into a church. According to Henderson Police Department, that happened around 6:50 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church. HPD officials say the driver told them they lost their brakes and wrecked...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Democrat Noah Robinson and Republican Jeff Hales are facing off in the race for Vanderburgh County Sheriff. Both candidates say they know there is work to be done with drug overdoses and gun violence in the county, without taking guns out of the hands of law abiding citizens.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Man arrested after burglary of Evansville computer repair store

An Evansville man was arrested and charged with burglary after a break-in that happened at a local business on Sunday. Police say they responded to a burglary alarm at the Computers Plus store off of North Burkhardt Road early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, police said they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

HCSO: Hanson man killed in hit and run

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says Zachary T. Higgins, 30, of Hanson, was killed in a hit and run incident. HCSO says on November 9, at about 12:49 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Tippett Road in reference to an unknown subject lying in the roadway. […]
HANSON, KY
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Woman Arrested And Charged With Burglary

An Evansville woman was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Saturday. She tried to sell stolen items from a house on Garvin Street including prescription medicine with the victims name on the bottle. The victim told officers he locked his doors and windows before leaving home. When...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New faces are coming to Vanderburgh County offices

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Many new faces are coming to office in Vanderburgh County after the Midterm Elections on Tuesday. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson won the race for County Sheriff and will be taking over for current Sheriff Dave Wedding. Robinson defeated republican Jeff Hales by 5,200 votes. Eyewitness News spoke with Robinson before […]
WEHT/WTVW

DISPATCH: Police car stolen in Posey County

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen. Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time. We were told Indiana State Police is now handling the case, and are waiting […]
wevv.com

Woman shot during struggle at Evansville home, police say

A woman was sent to the hospital in Evansville on Monday after a shooting at a home, according to police. Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the shooting around 1 p.m. Monday at a home on Roselawn Circle, which is off of Oak Hill Road just south of Lynch Road.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wish989.com

Carmi Police Seeking Help in Identifying Vehicle Theft Suspect

CARMI – Carmi Police need your help identifying a suspect involved in a vehicle theft. According to a post on the Carmi Police Facebook page, officers were notified of a vehicle theft from the Walmart parking lot just after 6 Sunday night. The vehicle was a 2007 Chevrolet Surburban,...
CARMI, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess deputies seek help in wanted person case

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find someone alleged of multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Daqwuan Vinson, who they say has five active warrants for his arrest. According to authorities, Vinson is also known to go by […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Grinch loots Carmi Christmas Elves’ boots in unsolved burglary

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — After a recent theft in White County, one burglar might wake up to lumps of coal in their stocking this Christmas. The Carmi Police Department says an investigation was opened after the Carmi Christmas Elves were burglarized. According to police, an unknown suspect stole thousands of dollars worth of new boots […]
CARMI, IL
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Department Release’s Recent Reports

A lot of activity for the White County Sheriff’s Department over the last few days. On Tuesday, November 1st, at about 3 PM, Officer George Spencer spoke with Clarence Lucas of Carmi on the phone about someone on his Shawnee Oil Company lease, located on County Road 2400, northwest of Illinois Highway One.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accidents in Evansville cause delays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews in Evansville have responded to two accidents this morning, both of which happened within 45 minutes of each other. One is located at the intersection of Bedford and Adams Avenues and another one on S. Boeke Road under the Lloyd Expressway. Drivers should expect delays if they are heading toward […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy