Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Crime Clips: Man calls cops on self; wind implicated in tripping alarms

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on law enforcement activities over the weekend in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler, Lt. Jeff Bullard, NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan, and proceedings in circuit court. False report, Saturday, Nov. 5. A 21-year-old...
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Casper native Megan Degenfelder wins election to serve as Wyoming’s next superintendent

CASPER, Wyo. — Republican Megan Degenfelder has won the 2022 General Election race for Wyoming superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder, a Casper native and graduate of Natrona County High School and the University of Wyoming, secured 142,511 votes to defeat Democratic challenger Sergio Maldonado Sr. with 43,251 votes in all 23 counties reporting just after midnight, according to preliminary unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/7/22–11/8/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. The Honorable Judge Brian Christensen presided, while District Attorney Dan Itzen represented the state. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty....
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Election Results – Casper City Council

According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Gena Jensen in Ward I, Michael Bond in Ward II, and Brandy Haskins and Ray Pacheco in Ward III will serve on the Casper city council. Casper City Council Ward I. Gena Jensen: 2,087. - 54.49%
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs

CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Casper will have a whole new way to experience films, as Studio City East and Studio City West will each soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. These new auditoriums will feature several cutting-edge amenities and features, including ultra-high-contrast screens...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Leah Juarez defeats Seth Coleman in race for mayor of Mills; challengers gain council seats

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Mills will be getting a new mayor starting in January after Leah Juarez defeated incumbent Seth Coleman in the General Election. Juarez, owner of the Fox Spa, defeated Coleman with 60.43% of the vote, according to the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by local and state officials. A total of 844 votes were cast.
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Casper’s Poverty Resistance seeking donations of used cars, trucks, RVs, trailers

CASPER, Wyo. — The nonprofit organization Poverty Resistance is seeking donations of used cars, trucks, RVs and camping trailers. People have donated 119 such vehicles to Poverty Resistance since 2010, the nonprofit said Monday. The organization is seeking vehicles that either run or are only in need of minor repairs to get running again.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

CASPER: Wind Almost Blows Heavy Light Post Into Apartments

Laurel Gardens Apartments, B Street, near city hall in Casper Wyoming. This Casper Wyoming upstairs apartment almost had a rude awakening this Saturday morning. Heavy Wyoming winds uprooted this metal light pole and sent it falling toward the building at about 8:30-ish in the morning. Lucky for the people living...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire in Mills

According to a press release from the Mills Fire Department, at 8:09 p.m. on Nov. 6 firefighters from the Mills Fire Department, Bar Nunn Fire Department, and Natrona County Fire District responded to a structure fire at 310 Riverview Drive in Mills. A detached shed was engulfed in flames behind...
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper, Natrona County to see sunny skies

CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies are in the forecast for most of Sunday and the proceeding days, though a slight chance of wintry precipitation remains. During the day, the National Weather Service predicts a high temperature of 42 degrees, with a low of 29. Moderate winds of 10–15 mph can be expected, with gusts reaching upwards of 25 mph.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Heavy snow to continue in western Wyoming Tuesday; Casper has 80% chance of showers Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected to continue in areas of western Wyoming on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The Tetons and Yellowstone National Park can expect 1–3 more inches of snow by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Gros Ventre Mountains and Togwotee Pass can expect 3–5 more inches of snow. The Wind River Range can expect 3–6 more inches by Tuesday evening.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions on Interstates 80 and 25

Extremely strong winds have prompted WYDOT to close stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 to light, high-profile vehicles today [Nov. 5]. That's according to the agency's Wyoming Road and Travel website. According to the website, as of 11 a.m. I-25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado state line.
CASPER, WY

