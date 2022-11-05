Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Crime Clips: Man calls cops on self; wind implicated in tripping alarms
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on law enforcement activities over the weekend in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler, Lt. Jeff Bullard, NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan, and proceedings in circuit court. False report, Saturday, Nov. 5. A 21-year-old...
county17.com
Casper native Megan Degenfelder wins election to serve as Wyoming’s next superintendent
CASPER, Wyo. — Republican Megan Degenfelder has won the 2022 General Election race for Wyoming superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder, a Casper native and graduate of Natrona County High School and the University of Wyoming, secured 142,511 votes to defeat Democratic challenger Sergio Maldonado Sr. with 43,251 votes in all 23 counties reporting just after midnight, according to preliminary unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) District Attorney finds Casper officer justified in shooting that injured suspect
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County District Attorney’s office has found a Casper police officer justified in firing on an armed suspect on May 30, according to a Casper Police Department release Tuesday. The suspect received a single “grazing wound” to his arm by the single gunshot, according to language in the video that was also released.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/7/22–11/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. The Honorable Judge Brian Christensen presided, while District Attorney Dan Itzen represented the state. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty....
Election Results – Casper City Council
According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Gena Jensen in Ward I, Michael Bond in Ward II, and Brandy Haskins and Ray Pacheco in Ward III will serve on the Casper city council. Casper City Council Ward I. Gena Jensen: 2,087. - 54.49%
oilcity.news
New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Casper will have a whole new way to experience films, as Studio City East and Studio City West will each soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. These new auditoriums will feature several cutting-edge amenities and features, including ultra-high-contrast screens...
oilcity.news
Leah Juarez defeats Seth Coleman in race for mayor of Mills; challengers gain council seats
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Mills will be getting a new mayor starting in January after Leah Juarez defeated incumbent Seth Coleman in the General Election. Juarez, owner of the Fox Spa, defeated Coleman with 60.43% of the vote, according to the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by local and state officials. A total of 844 votes were cast.
Here’s a List of All the Polling Locations in Natrona County
Across Natrona County, there are 25 polling locations that will be operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. If you're unsure where your polling location is, you can go to the county's website and put your address into the search bar. Below is a list of all...
oilcity.news
Casper’s Poverty Resistance seeking donations of used cars, trucks, RVs, trailers
CASPER, Wyo. — The nonprofit organization Poverty Resistance is seeking donations of used cars, trucks, RVs and camping trailers. People have donated 119 such vehicles to Poverty Resistance since 2010, the nonprofit said Monday. The organization is seeking vehicles that either run or are only in need of minor repairs to get running again.
oilcity.news
Casper man pleads not guilty to charges after police say they seized almost 10 lbs. of marijuana, cultivation operation
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man pleaded not guilty to felony drug charges in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday. Casper police say they found almost 10 pounds of packaged marijuana and half a dozen mature cannabis plants on his property in September. Rance Lehnen, 67, is charged with...
CASPER: Wind Almost Blows Heavy Light Post Into Apartments
Laurel Gardens Apartments, B Street, near city hall in Casper Wyoming. This Casper Wyoming upstairs apartment almost had a rude awakening this Saturday morning. Heavy Wyoming winds uprooted this metal light pole and sent it falling toward the building at about 8:30-ish in the morning. Lucky for the people living...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire in Mills
According to a press release from the Mills Fire Department, at 8:09 p.m. on Nov. 6 firefighters from the Mills Fire Department, Bar Nunn Fire Department, and Natrona County Fire District responded to a structure fire at 310 Riverview Drive in Mills. A detached shed was engulfed in flames behind...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
PHOTOS: Semi Crash Shuts Down I-25 in Casper Near Wyoming Blvd Exit
A semi crash has shut down I-25 near the Wyoming Blvd exit in Casper on Sunday. Not much information is available at this time, but the semi truck was attempting to navigate through the various construction paths that have been happening in Casper all year. The path is difficult to...
oilcity.news
Casper, Natrona County to see sunny skies
CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies are in the forecast for most of Sunday and the proceeding days, though a slight chance of wintry precipitation remains. During the day, the National Weather Service predicts a high temperature of 42 degrees, with a low of 29. Moderate winds of 10–15 mph can be expected, with gusts reaching upwards of 25 mph.
oilcity.news
Heavy snow to continue in western Wyoming Tuesday; Casper has 80% chance of showers Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected to continue in areas of western Wyoming on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The Tetons and Yellowstone National Park can expect 1–3 more inches of snow by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Gros Ventre Mountains and Togwotee Pass can expect 3–5 more inches of snow. The Wind River Range can expect 3–6 more inches by Tuesday evening.
A ‘New Winter Experience’ Is Coming To David Street Station
There is something big brewing in downtown Casper at David Street Station this holiday season. The official David Street Station Facebook shared the announcement with a picture and message that read:. ❄️👀COMING SOON👀❄️. We are excited to open the doors to a new winter experience at...
Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions on Interstates 80 and 25
Extremely strong winds have prompted WYDOT to close stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 to light, high-profile vehicles today [Nov. 5]. That's according to the agency's Wyoming Road and Travel website. According to the website, as of 11 a.m. I-25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado state line.
