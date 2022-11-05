ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Singer Aaron Carter dies at 34

By Cameron Kiszla
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFINl_0j09hjVt00
Singer Aaron Carter performs at the Jan. 19, 2012, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

LANCASTER, Calif. (KTLA/NEXSTAR) — Pop star Aaron Carter has died at 34 at his California home, according to Associated Press and other outlets. As originally reported by TMZ, Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, reportedly after drowning in his bathtub.

His manager confirmed his death to KTLA, saying that no comment was immediately available but adding that a statement would be released shortly by the singer’s family.

“Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time,” manager Taylor Helgeson said.

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency at the home in Lancaster, said Deputy Alejandra Parra with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said he was found by his house sitter unresponsive in his tub. The house sitter was told to perform CPR until paramedics arrived on scene, at which point he was declared deceased.

No additional information was made available, but the Sheriff’s Department added that the death was under investigation by the LASD Homicide Bureau. The involvement of homicide detectives does not necessarily mean that foul play is suspected, however.

Carter’s fiancé, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy as the family grieves.

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” Martin said in a statement Saturday. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Carter, the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, rose to fame as a child star, first as a singer and later as an actor in film and television shows like “Lizzie McGuire” and “7th Heaven.”

Carter is perhaps most well known for his sophomore album “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” which was released in 2000 and has been certified triple-platinum. The album included the title track as well as a cover of “I Want Candy” and a basketball-themed song called “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

He opened world tours for both the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Carter notably battled addiction for many years, facing legal troubles and entering rehabilitation while continuing with his music career, according to E!. Carter’s final studio album, “Love,” was released in 2018.

He also publicly feuded with many, including his brother Nick Carter, whom he accused of trying to put him under a conservatorship. The two brothers appeared together in E!’s “House of Carters” in 2006. The show featured several Carter family members as they worked to smooth out their relationships.

In 2019, Carter revealed on “The Doctors” that he was diagnosed with “multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression,” according to CNN.

In September, he entered rehab for the fifth time so he could regain custody of his infant son, Prince, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter,” Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren tweeted Saturday afternoon as news broke.

Carter’s final tweet, sent Nov. 3, reads: “Yo Kanye let’s talk…. man to man,” in reference to rapper Ye, better known as Kanye West, who recently made several antisemitic comments.

Meanwhile, fellow musical acts sent their love, including fellow teen idols New Kids on the Block, who tweeted: “We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron.”

Carter’s former “Lizzie McGuire” co-star and former girlfriend Hilary Duff said Saturday, “For Aaron – I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you that you had to struggle in front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

“The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family,” Carter’s publicist said in a statement to KTLA.

Associated Press contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Sister Leslie Also Died Under Tragic Circumstances

The music world was rocked by the death of pop star Aaron Carter this weekend, forcing some to reflect on the tragic death of his older sister, Leslie. Leslie Carter followed her older brother Nick Carter into the music industry in the early-2000s, but she passed away in January of 2012 at the age of 25. Her death also contributed to the rift within the Carter family in the years that followed.
Life and Style Weekly

Late Rapper Aaron Carter Is Survived by 1 Son With Ex Melanie Martin: Meet His Son Prince

Late singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter is survived by son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The “I’m All About You” artist was found dead at the age of 34 in November 2022, his manager confirmed to In Touch. Carter was found deceased in his Lancaster, California, home after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person drowning in a bathtub, according to TMZ.
LANCASTER, CA
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Speaks out on His Sudden Passing

Aaron Carter passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, leaving his family in a state of mourning. Fans were quick to look for his older brother Nick Carter's eulogy, but some were caught off guard by the tribute from his twin sister, Angel Conrad. She shared a touching post about Aaron on Instagram late on Saturday night.
PALMDALE, CA
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’

Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Reveals 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Receiving 'Disgusting Death Threats'

Model LaNisha Cole revealed her and Nick Cannon's 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, is being violently targeted by online haters."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post. "Some of you guys are disgusting." Added Cole, "Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."While the 40-year-old didn't elaborate on the uncalled for hatred, many people have voiced their distaste over the infant being Cannon's ninth child, though it's his first with the model. When Onyx was born last month, the comedian, 45,...
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
People

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
FLORIDA STATE
Parade

Coolio’s Son Reveals Cause of Death

"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Al B. Sure! Breaks Silence Amid Reports Of Being In Two-Month Coma

R&B singer Al B. Sure! has been in recovery after being in a coma for the past two months, his son, Albert Brown IV, revealed. The 36-year-old, formally known as Al B. Sure! Jr., took to Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 30) to celebrate his birthday and share the surprising news. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!,” he wrote.More from VIBE.comCynthia Bailey Reveals Reason Behind Split From Mike HillChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"Trey...
RadarOnline

Child Support War Over: Lisa Marie Presley Reaches Settlement With Michael Lockwood To Avoid Messy Trial

Elvis’ only child Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood have reached a private settlement in their fight over child support — and the judge has called out their upcoming trial, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Lisa Marie and Michael had to appear for a court-ordered settlement conference. The couple was scheduled to face off in a December trial.However, the trial has been called off after the parties informed the court they hashed out a deal that handled the majority of their issues.As RadarOnline.com first reported, for over a year, Michael had...
Popculture

Aaron Carter Had Run in With Police Days Before Untimely Death

Aaron Carter was arrested for DUI on Tuesday following a call from his on-off girlfriend Melanie Martin, though he was later cleared before his reported death on Nov. 5, aged 34. Around 10.45 am, police were called about a driver weaving through traffic suspected of driving under the influence in Antelope Valley, according to TMZ. During field sobriety tests, authorities found the star not to be intoxicated. After locking his keys inside the RV, photos showed the singer climbing into the vehicle via the roof hatch to retrieve them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Emily Maynard’s secret sixth baby has Down syndrome

Emily Maynard secretly gave birth to baby No. 6 in August. The former “Bachelorette” revealed in her 2-month-old son Jones’ Instagram debut on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Down syndrome and spent the first weeks of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. “SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world,” Maynard, 36, captioned family photos with her husband, Tyler Johnson. “During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy