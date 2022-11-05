Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
Residential fire in Alberta Arts District sends firefighter plunging into basement
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue fought a residential fire that had one firefighter plunge through the floor and into the basement. A call was made about a fire in the Concordia Neighborhood around 8:30 a.m., in the Alberta Arts District of Northeast Portland. Responding fire crews say...
Portland Fire & Rescue fights early morning electrical fire in North Tabor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire and Rescue crews fought an early morning fire in the North Tabor neighborhood on Tuesday. The first crews arrived at the house shortly after 4 a.m. and said that light smoke was showing at the eaves and possibly the windows. This crew used the...
Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
'We are not going to become Portland,' Vancouver moves forward with 3rd Safe Stay shelter
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver City Council voted Monday to move forward with its third Safe Stay community. Safe Stays are city-run homeless shelters, giving access to food, sleeping space, and social services to try and help people find stability. The Council held several public information sessions recently. These...
Vancouver apartment fire Wednesday displaces three; fire remains under investigation
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Fire responded to the Fishers Mill Apartments Wednesday morning on the report of a structure fire. The first units arrived just after 7:40 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a bottom-floor apartment. Firefighters say they initially heard that someone could still be...
Overnight outage leaves 9k+ PGE customers with no power, issue ongoing
Portland General Electric is still trying to restore power to over 9,000 customers following an outage that started last night. The outage first started at about 7:38 p.m. last night. The affected area is mainly concentrated in North Portland, in and around St. Johns. The cause of the outage has...
Gonzalez leads Hardesty in Portland City Commissioner contest
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rene Gonzalez was beating Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty on Tuesday night in unofficial election results. Gonzalez had 55% of the vote to Hardesty’s 45% in his effort to unseat her, as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The contentious race is one of the most...
Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs: Veterans' Homes
It's a place where honor lives. Kelly Fitzpatrick, Director of the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs, joined us to share important information on Oregon's Veterans’ Homes located in The Dalles and Lebanon. Oregon Veterans Homes provide skilled-nursing care, memory care, and rehabilitative care for veterans, spouses and Gold Star...
Law enforcement conducts 'Public Safety Mission' at Gateway Transit Center
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division conducted what officials are calling a public safety mission at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland. The event took place Tuesday, November 1, and focused on the platform and surrounding Park & Ride lots. The Gateway...
Hillsboro Dental Excellence: Liplase
It's non-invasive plumping for fuller lips without injectables. Dr. Geoffrey Skinner of Hillsboro Dental Excellence talked with Kara about the procedure. Click here for more information about Hillsboro Dental Excellence. This segment sponsored by Hillsboro Dental Excellence.
Gonzalez to take Portland City Council Seat 3 after Commissioner Hardesty concedes
Rene Gonzalez is running claiming victory in Portland City Council Seat 3 after current Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty conceded the race. As of 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Gonzalez had 54% of the vote and led by more than 18,800 votes. Gonzalez said Wednesday afternoon that Hardesty had called him to “congratulate...
Public Safety Warning: Man with violent tendencies escapes from treatment facility
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Yesterday Milwaukie Police were alerted by the Psychiatric Security Review Board that Richard Gilbert Gutierrez, 45, had escaped from a treatment facility within the last 24 hours. Guiterrez is known to have violent behavior and tendencies. The treatment facility he escaped from was not named by...
Pedestrian hit, killed Tuesday evening in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a fatal accident Tuesday evening. Police say at 6:50 p.m., officers from North Precinct responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman lying in...
Timberline announces they will open two lifts for skiers and snowboarders Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The good news continues for skiers and snowboarders. Timberline has announced that they will be opening two lifts on Friday. Pucci and Bruno’s will be available, and the ski area will be open for use each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Currently, Timberline...
Rollover crash Monday morning closes NE Brookwood Parkway in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Emergency responders are on the scene of a rollover crash near the Hillsboro Airport. Crews were dispatched to NE Brookwood Parkway and NE Airport Road around 10:40 a.m. When crews arrived they found a gray-colored vehicle on its top. No word on any injuries at this...
Hillsboro man found guilty in the shooting death of Beaverton tow truck driver
PORTLAND, Ore. — A jury from Washington County has found 44-year-old Matthew Alexander McAdoo of Hillsboro, guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm. PAST COVERAGE | Tow truck driver shot, killed while moving cars at Hillsboro apartments, police say. On...
Police arrest one connected to a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police say they have arrested 34-year-old Aaron W. Baxter in connection with the shooting Tuesday afternoon near the 7600 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard. Police say they were called to a reported traffic collision, however, when they arrived, they found a man who had...
Details released in October apartment arson, including expletive-filled confession
PORTLAND, Ore. — Arrest documents regarding the suspect in October 29's apartment arson case have been released. Wendy Southam, 51, was charged with setting a fire in an apartment complex off Barnes Road, resulting in eight hospitalizations, at least 9 residents displaced, over $1 million in estimated damage, and the deaths of multiple pets.
Police identify woman shot, killed in NE Portland's Cully neighborhood
Police have identified the woman who was fatally shot in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood last Wednesday, and investigators are asking for help in finding the suspect. The shooting took place shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the 4600 block of Northeast Lombard Street. First responders say they...
