Corbett, OR

Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
TIGARD, OR
Overnight outage leaves 9k+ PGE customers with no power, issue ongoing

Portland General Electric is still trying to restore power to over 9,000 customers following an outage that started last night. The outage first started at about 7:38 p.m. last night. The affected area is mainly concentrated in North Portland, in and around St. Johns. The cause of the outage has...
PORTLAND, OR
Gonzalez leads Hardesty in Portland City Commissioner contest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Rene Gonzalez was beating Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty on Tuesday night in unofficial election results. Gonzalez had 55% of the vote to Hardesty’s 45% in his effort to unseat her, as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The contentious race is one of the most...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs: Veterans' Homes

It's a place where honor lives. Kelly Fitzpatrick, Director of the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs, joined us to share important information on Oregon's Veterans’ Homes located in The Dalles and Lebanon. Oregon Veterans Homes provide skilled-nursing care, memory care, and rehabilitative care for veterans, spouses and Gold Star...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro Dental Excellence: Liplase

It's non-invasive plumping for fuller lips without injectables. Dr. Geoffrey Skinner of Hillsboro Dental Excellence talked with Kara about the procedure. Click here for more information about Hillsboro Dental Excellence. This segment sponsored by Hillsboro Dental Excellence.
HILLSBORO, OR
Pedestrian hit, killed Tuesday evening in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a fatal accident Tuesday evening. Police say at 6:50 p.m., officers from North Precinct responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman lying in...
PORTLAND, OR
Police arrest one connected to a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police say they have arrested 34-year-old Aaron W. Baxter in connection with the shooting Tuesday afternoon near the 7600 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard. Police say they were called to a reported traffic collision, however, when they arrived, they found a man who had...
VANCOUVER, WA
Details released in October apartment arson, including expletive-filled confession

PORTLAND, Ore. — Arrest documents regarding the suspect in October 29's apartment arson case have been released. Wendy Southam, 51, was charged with setting a fire in an apartment complex off Barnes Road, resulting in eight hospitalizations, at least 9 residents displaced, over $1 million in estimated damage, and the deaths of multiple pets.
PORTLAND, OR
Police identify woman shot, killed in NE Portland's Cully neighborhood

Police have identified the woman who was fatally shot in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood last Wednesday, and investigators are asking for help in finding the suspect. The shooting took place shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the 4600 block of Northeast Lombard Street. First responders say they...
PORTLAND, OR

