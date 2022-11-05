ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Firefighters respond to residential structure fire on Berwyn Way in Suffolk

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Saturday in Suffolk

According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue , crews responded to the call in the 4100 block of Berwyn Way. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a fire coming from the kitchen.

No firefighters or civilians were injured. No further information has been released.

Community Policy