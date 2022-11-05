Firefighters respond to residential structure fire on Berwyn Way in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Saturday in Suffolk

According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue , crews responded to the call in the 4100 block of Berwyn Way. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a fire coming from the kitchen.









No firefighters or civilians were injured. No further information has been released.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.