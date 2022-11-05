ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Athenaeum

Mon County detectives investigating body found on Grafton Road as hit-and-run

Detectives from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a body discovered last week as an apparent hit-and-run, officials said in a press release Monday. Police found the human remains on Friday, Nov. 4, after responding to Grafton Road near Boy Scout Camp Road. Detectives, who were called to...
Daily Athenaeum

WVU swimming and diving swept by Penn State in dual meet

The West Virginia University men and women’s swimming and diving teams both suffered losses against Penn State University during their two-day meet on Friday and Saturday, at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania. The women’s team competed against the Nittany Lions on Friday, losing by a score of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

West Virginia wins sloppy season opener against Mount St. Mary's, 76-58

The WVU men’s basketball team hosted Mount St. Mary on Monday, Nov. 7 for the 2022 home opener, where they defeated the Mount 76-58 in a sloppy game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers (1-0) started out slow and by the time of the first media time out the Mountaineers were only up 6-2 with 15:13 left in the first half.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

West Virginia women's soccer wins Big 12 Championship

The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team were triumphant in the Big 12 Tournament Championship Final, winning 1-0 against the TCU Horned Frogs in Round Rock, Texas. It took an unbelievable goal from fifth-year All-American centre back Jordan Brewster to clinch the Mountaineers an automatic birth in the NCAA...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy