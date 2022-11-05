The WVU men’s basketball team hosted Mount St. Mary on Monday, Nov. 7 for the 2022 home opener, where they defeated the Mount 76-58 in a sloppy game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers (1-0) started out slow and by the time of the first media time out the Mountaineers were only up 6-2 with 15:13 left in the first half.

