Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Athenaeum
Mon County detectives investigating body found on Grafton Road as hit-and-run
Detectives from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a body discovered last week as an apparent hit-and-run, officials said in a press release Monday. Police found the human remains on Friday, Nov. 4, after responding to Grafton Road near Boy Scout Camp Road. Detectives, who were called to...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU rifle shoots match-high in air rifle, finishes second overall in Fall Classic
The West Virginia rifle team placed second overall in its inaugural Fall Classic on Sunday after two days of competition at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown. The No. 6 Mountaineers hosted No. 1 Kentucky, No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks and No. 3 TCU. Day two of competition featured two air...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU swimming and diving swept by Penn State in dual meet
The West Virginia University men and women’s swimming and diving teams both suffered losses against Penn State University during their two-day meet on Friday and Saturday, at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania. The women’s team competed against the Nittany Lions on Friday, losing by a score of...
Daily Athenaeum
West Virginia wins sloppy season opener against Mount St. Mary's, 76-58
The WVU men’s basketball team hosted Mount St. Mary on Monday, Nov. 7 for the 2022 home opener, where they defeated the Mount 76-58 in a sloppy game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers (1-0) started out slow and by the time of the first media time out the Mountaineers were only up 6-2 with 15:13 left in the first half.
Daily Athenaeum
West Virginia women's soccer wins Big 12 Championship
The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team were triumphant in the Big 12 Tournament Championship Final, winning 1-0 against the TCU Horned Frogs in Round Rock, Texas. It took an unbelievable goal from fifth-year All-American centre back Jordan Brewster to clinch the Mountaineers an automatic birth in the NCAA...
Daily Athenaeum
No. 7 seeded WVU women's soccer to host Virginia Tech in NCAA opening round
The West Virginia women’s soccer team will be hosting a postseason game, as they earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will welcome the Virginia Tech Hokies to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium for the opening round of the NCAA tournament. After defeating the TCU Horned Frogs...
Daily Athenaeum
Huggins 'doesn't think the team played very well' in win over Mount St. Mary's
Following a sloppy victory over Mount St. Mary's in WVU men's basketball's season opener, hall of fame head coach Bob Huggins was not impressed with the team's performance in the messy win. The Mountaineers took a season-opening 76-58 victory over the Mount, but struggled with 18 turnovers, 22 fouls and...
Comments / 0