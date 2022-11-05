A traffic stop in Crossville resulted in the arrest of a Crossville man who was found to be in possession of meth. At around 9 p.m. on November 4th, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department was on patrol when he observed a black motorcycle traveling on Hammill Street that did not have a working rear tail light. As the Deputy got closer to the motorcycle, he also noticed that there was no registration plate so a traffic stop was conducted. Capeheart made contact with the driver who identified himself as Stanley L Griffin 38 of Superior Avenue. When asked for license and registration he told the Deputy he didn’t have either one. He told the Deputy that his license had been revoked, but did provide a state ID card.

CROSSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO