wevv.com
EPD: Man charged with burglary after break-in at Golfmoor Baseball Park
An Evansville man is being charged with burglary after being arrested at Golfmoor Baseball Park on Tuesday, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to Golfmoor Baseball Park around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a burglary after someone noticed a man inside a building via security camera.
OCSO needs help locating this truck
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says they need the public's help.
14news.com
Intersection accident caused by drunk driver
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An intersection opened back up after an accident in Evansville. Authorities rushed to Stringtown and Cardinal just before 7:30 p.m. Evansville Police say two cars crashed and confirmed that one person went to the hospital for minor injures. EPD also confirmed one person was arrested for...
wevv.com
Man arrested after burglary of Evansville computer repair store
An Evansville man was arrested and charged with burglary after a break-in that happened at a local business on Sunday. Police say they responded to a burglary alarm at the Computers Plus store off of North Burkhardt Road early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, police said they...
14news.com
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Democrat Noah Robinson and Republican Jeff Hales are facing off in the race for Vanderburgh County Sheriff. Both candidates say they know there is work to be done with drug overdoses and gun violence in the county, without taking guns out of the hands of law abiding citizens.
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Woman Arrested And Charged With Burglary
An Evansville woman was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Saturday. She tried to sell stolen items from a house on Garvin Street including prescription medicine with the victims name on the bottle. The victim told officers he locked his doors and windows before leaving home. When...
wevv.com
Car crashes into Henderson church
Henderson Police respond after a car crashes into a church. HPD says they responded to Holy Name of Jesus Church for an accident shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities say the driver told them he lost his brakes and wrecked into the building. No injuries were reported.
wevv.com
Owensboro convenience store saves boy from attack by teen gang
A Facebook video shows a group of angry young males trying to break in to a convenience store. A teen ran inside the Quality Convenience store on Friday, seeking shelter from a group of males who were chasing after him. Surveillance cameras show a group of 8 young males, wearing...
New faces are coming to Vanderburgh County offices
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Many new faces are coming to office in Vanderburgh County after the Midterm Elections on Tuesday. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson won the race for County Sheriff and will be taking over for current Sheriff Dave Wedding. Robinson defeated republican Jeff Hales by 5,200 votes. Eyewitness News spoke with Robinson before […]
DISPATCH: Police car stolen in Posey County
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen. Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time. We were told Indiana State Police is now handling the case, and are waiting […]
Daviess deputies seek help in wanted person case
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find someone alleged of multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Daqwuan Vinson, who they say has five active warrants for his arrest. According to authorities, Vinson is also known to go by […]
14news.com
Boonville Fire Department: Burn ban reinstated in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A burn ban has been reinstated in Warrick County. According to a social media post, the ban is effective immediately. Officials with the Boonville Fire Department say the ban is due to dry conditions, low humidity and a growing number of fires getting out of control.
EVV says hello to Rescue 3
The Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) announced a new addition to enhance safety, Rescue 3!
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accidents in Evansville cause delays
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews in Evansville have responded to two accidents this morning, both of which happened within 45 minutes of each other. One is located at the intersection of Bedford and Adams Avenues and another one on S. Boeke Road under the Lloyd Expressway. Drivers should expect delays if they are heading toward […]
wrul.com
Griffin Arrested For Possession Of Methamphetamine
A traffic stop in Crossville resulted in the arrest of a Crossville man who was found to be in possession of meth. At around 9 p.m. on November 4th, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department was on patrol when he observed a black motorcycle traveling on Hammill Street that did not have a working rear tail light. As the Deputy got closer to the motorcycle, he also noticed that there was no registration plate so a traffic stop was conducted. Capeheart made contact with the driver who identified himself as Stanley L Griffin 38 of Superior Avenue. When asked for license and registration he told the Deputy he didn’t have either one. He told the Deputy that his license had been revoked, but did provide a state ID card.
Evansville’s ‘piggy friend’ in need of veggies and other food
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Squealing up and down the sidewalk, a small pig was found roaming outside the Deaconess Aquatic Center earlier last week. Animal Control was able to safely capture the little piggy, but now they’re asking for the public’s help. Evansville Animal Care and Control shared a photo of the pig, who they […]
Name released in deadly Gibson County crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have released very little information on a crash that claimed one life over the weekend in Gibson County, but new details have been released by the coroner. The Gibson County Coroner tells us 25-year-old Zachary Noah Allyn passed away in the accident. According to the coroner, the Mt. Vernon […]
wevv.com
Burglary suspect arrested after stealing police car in Mt. Vernon, authorities say
A woman is behind bars in Posey County, Indiana, after police say she stole a police cruiser after being arrested in connection to a burglary investigation. The Mt. Vernon Police Department says officers were called to a burglary in the area of East Water Street and North Canal Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
14news.com
Decision 2022: Sherri Heichelbech wins Spencer Co. Sheriff race
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County has a new sheriff in town. Sherri Heichelbech has beat incumbent Kelli Reinke. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. Reinke was the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County. Now that she’s won,...
vincennespbs.org
Details Released in Fatal Logging Accident
Funeral services are today for a man who died in a Daviess County late last week. The incident happened this past Friday at an address on County Road 400-South near Washington. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call at 10:30-am that day about a man with head injuries caused by...
