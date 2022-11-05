Read full article on original website
Related
Our Condolences To Christopher Meloni's Kids, Who Are Having To Deal With All The Law And Order ‘Zaddy’ Memes
Amid Christopher Meloni's Zaddy era, his kids are dealing with all of the Law & Order memes about it.
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Not Living Together-- Rumors Swirl Divorce Is Not Far Off
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage issues spark rumors of divorce.dvsross/Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not off to a good start. The power couple just got married and already show signs of a breakup in their immediate future. Radar Online reported Affleck may have removed his wedding ring.
Brad Pitt admitted his favourite actor is the 'most beautiful woman on the screen'
Over the course of his impressive film career, Brad Pitt has worked with some of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood, from Julia Roberts to Angelina Jolie. But, in Brad's mind, they don't hold a candle to his favourite actor of all time, who he thinks is the 'most beautiful woman' in show business.
Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'
In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Rare Loved-Up Selfie With Michael Douglas From Paris
C'est l'amour! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas appear to be having a lovely time enjoying some romance while in the City of Love: Paris, France. The longtime couple—who have been married since 2000—were seen showing off some PDA on the streets of Paris, where Douglas, 78, has reportedly been working on an upcoming project.
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Vivienne Jolie Pitt, 14, Rocks Baggy Jeans & Converse On Grocery Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina: Photo
Angelina Jolie, 47, and her youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, had a fun shopping day over the weekend. The actress and the teen, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, got some groceries as they showed off casual yet stylish outfits. The doting mom wore a gray top and matching sweatpants under a long black coat and black platform sandals as her look-alike wore a gray sweatshirt, light jeans, and black sneakers.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career
Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Prevention
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
TODAY.com
John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
John Travolta is honoring late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday. The "Grease" star posted a throwback photo on Instagram on Oct. 13 showing the couple embracing one another. "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he captioned it. Travolta and Preston's daughter,...
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Son Phinnaeus Is All Grown Up! See Photos of Their Child Over the Years
Life as a family of five is full of fun for Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder! The happy couple became parents for the first time to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004. Their eldest son has made a few rare public appearances with his famous mom and dad over the years.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Michael Douglas and Son Cameron Team Up for Family Drama About 'Love and Forgiveness'
Michael Douglas and son Cameron Douglas will team up onscreen for the first time in 19 years in Blood Knot Michael Douglas and Cameron Douglas are teaming up on the big screen once more. Almost 20 years after appearing together alongside late patriarch Kirk Douglas in the 2003 dramedy It Runs in the Family, the real-life father-son duo are set to play father and son in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, from director Howard Deutch. Based on the 2015 novel Looking Through Water by Bob Rich, Blood Knot...
Popculture
Kendall Jenner Raises Eyebrows With Sexy 'Toy Story' Halloween Costume
Kendall Jenner put a mature spin on a children's move character for her Halloween costume this year. The reality star dressed up as Jessie, the cowgirl doll included in the Toy Story franchise starting with Toy Story 2. However, Jenner's take on the costume was much more risque than anything Disney and Pixar would approve.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
People
350K+
Followers
58K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0