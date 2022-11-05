ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Brevard at state cross country, 3A swimming & diving

By Brian McCallum, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yrwqj_0j09bkbs00

Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options.

FHSAA state cross country

Viera High's boys cross country team placed fourth at the Class 4A state meet in Tallahassee on Saturday, while the school's girls finished sixth. Teams from Satellite, Rockledge and Astronaut also posted top-10 finishes in their respective class competitions.

Malinda Underwood of Rockledge posted a No. 3 finish among Class 3A girls. She ran her 5,000-meter race in 18:15.1. She had the best individual placing among Brevard runners.

Here are more state cross country results by Brevard teams and individuals:

4A girls team results : 1. Buchholz 83; 7. Viera 306; 10. Melbourne 347.

Top Brevard 4A girls : 1. Emma O'Day, Boca 18:23.9; 14. Addison Elwell, V 19:20.8; 45. Aubrey Orcutt, M 27:27.7; 47. Brooke Gerrits, V 20:29.6.

4A boys team results : 1. Creekside 92; 4. Viera 199; 17. Melbourne 423.

Top Brevard 4A boys : 1. Matt Ryan, Nease 15:35.4; 9. Cameron Raney, V 15:53.8; 15. Aedan Rendek, V 16:04.6; 50. Aidan Carroll, V 16:51.1.

3A girls team results : 1. Seminole Osceola 101; 10. Satellite 288; 18. Rockledge 483; 19. Merritt Island 501.

Top Brevard 3A girls : 1. Lilee Tang, Leon 17:53.7; 2. Ashley Fitzerald, AH 17:56.0; 3. Malinda Underwood, R 18:15.1; 32. Keira Merrick, MI 19:36.4; 34. Mackenzie Thompson, S 19:47.7; 40. Ava Quattrocchi, R 19:56.2; 50. Braelyn Wahy, S 20:09.1.

3A boys team results : 1. Belen Jesuit 34; 6. Satellite 219; 9. Rockledge 286.

Top Brevard 3A boys : 1. Patrick Koon, Leon 14:56.7; 16. Devin Makousky, R 16:25.1; 18. Andrew Mahorner, S 16:26.1; 31. Carson Waggoner, S 16:52.5; 37. Logan Carr, S 17:02.1.

2A girls team results : 1. Bolles 56; 30. West Shore 753; 31. Astronaut 788; 32. Edgewood 934.

Top Brevard 2A girls : 1. Jillian Candelino, B; 6. Madison Carr, A 18:12.7.

2A boys team results : 1. Bolles 50; 8. Astronaut 280; 18. Cocoa Beach 477; 19. West Shore 505.

Top Brevard 2A boys : 1. Aidan Ryan, B 15:25.6; 8. Isaac Cerveny, CB 16:16.4; 32. Aaron Murphy, WS 16:54.4; 36. Marlon Cutkelvin, A 16:58.8.

1A girls team results : 1. Oak Hall 59; 16. Holy Trinity 418

1A boys team results : 1. Indian Rocks 62; 13. Holy Trinity 357.

Top Brevard 1A boys : 1. Braxton Legg, Cambridge Christian 15:37.8; 45. Augustine Stehley, HT 17:17.0.

Class 3A state swimming and diving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcJuX_0j09bkbs00

Sadie Dempz of Viera High took seventh in girls 1-meter diving Friday in Stuart at the Class 3A FHSAA swimming and diving meet, scoring 372.55 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qi48F_0j09bkbs00

Marin Chapon also won a state medal, placing 16th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.23 seconds. The Viera girls finished 26th in the team standings, which were topped by Ponte Vedra.

Autumn Flach of Heritage finished 15th in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:10.21.

Contact McCallum at bmccallum@floridatoday.com. Follow @321preps on Twitter and Instagram. Be sure to subscribe to FLORIDA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard at state cross country, 3A swimming & diving

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Today

3 Brevard high school football playoff games moving to Saturday

Uncertainty surrounding Tropical Storm Nicole led some high school football games involving Brevard County teams to be rescheduled. Melbourne, Rockledge-Satellite and Merritt Island each have new game times, now on Saturday. Nine teams from the area qualified for the FHSAA football postseason. Holy Trinity, which plays in the smaller Class 1S bracket, won't play until Nov. 18 and, therefore, is unaffected by game changes for this week.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WNCT

High school teammates set to continue volleyball career at LSU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The high school volleyball season is complete for J.H. Rose after falling in a five-set thriller to North Iredell last Saturday. However, the volleyball careers of Amelia Taft and Forbes Hall are not over. The two seniors will play beach volleyball at LSU, one of the top programs in the country, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Florida Today

Florida Today

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy