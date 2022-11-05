Read full article on original website
Wuhan drops NFTs from its metaverse plan during ongoing regulatory uncertainty
Wuhan has excluded its plans regarding NFTs during the expanding regulatory uncertainty about Web3 and crypto technologies in China. Post the pandemic, Wuhan, for the very first time, shared its plans to support NFTs and metaverse with a vision of enhancing its suffering economy, as the city was the epicenter of coronavirus.
Solana Token Backed Layer-1 Blockchain Plummets Double-Digits
The SOL token backing the speedy layer-1 blockchain has plummeted double-digits, irrespective of the news that Google Cloud will begin running a Solana validator. Solana is a PoS, proof-of-stake, layer-1 blockchain offering similar operations as that of Ethereum, comprising NFTs and DeFi applications. According to data from Coingecko, SOL has...
OpenSea shares plans for creator NFT royalties, creators seem unconvinced
With the ongoing discussion on creator royalties doing the rounds since the past few days, OpenSea has also come forward with its opinion, which isn’t going well with leading Web3 creators. The marketplace tweeted its claimed ‘thoughtful, principled approach’ in terms of royalties, which includes launching a system to...
Meta is planning significant layoffs impacting thousands of employees
In October, Meta predicted higher costs in 2019, reducing Meta’s stock market value by $67 billion and adding up to half a trillion dollars in value lost this year. As global economic growth is slowed due to rising inflation and several other factors, many big technological businesses such as Microsoft, Twitter, and Snap have reduced recruiting in recent months.
Magic Eden, the biggest NFT marketplace on Solana, advocated for a new NFT standard
In the recently held Breakpoint conference in Lisbon, Portugal, the Co-Founder, and CEO of Magic Eden, the biggest NFT marketplace on Solana, Jack Lu, laid emphasis on promoting a new NFT standard that would implement royalties at a hard, technological level. Lu released a statement regarding the same that addressed...
Meta To Slash 11,000 Jobs In First Big Downsizing At Facebook Parent As Metaverse Losses Mount
Meta Platforms (META) - Get Free Report said Wednesday it will layoff around 11,000 people, or 12.5% of its global workforce, marking the first major round of job cuts in company history amid mounting losses in its metaverse project and a pullback in ad spending that continues to hit sales at its flagship Facebook division.
Facebook Owner Meta to Lay Off 11,000 Employees as Tech Sector Continues to Feel the Pain
Major layoffs are hitting Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms Inc. as the company says it wil lay off about 11,000 employees, or about 13% of its global workforce. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the decision in an email to staff Wednesday morning.More from The Hollywood ReporterApple vs. Everyone: Why Rivals Are Sharpening KnivesMeta Joins Chorus of Tech Giants Feeling Advertising Pinch in Q3, Net Income Falls 52 PercentMeta Shareholder Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Limit Metaverse Spending, Cut Jobs “Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history,” Zuckerberg wrote. “I’ve decided to reduce the size of...
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta to sack 11,000 workers after revenue collapse
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is cutting 11,000 jobs, more than one in eight staff, after a disastrous collapse in revenue has left the company behind Facebook overstaffed and “inefficient”, the chief executive said in a note to staff on Wednesday. The first round of redundancies in the company’s...
Meta to lay off over 11K employees
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a letter to employees on Tuesday morning that more than 11,000 employees would lose their jobs. The company has about 87,000 workers.
NFTs, metaverse and crypto trademarks jump to new heights in 2022
2022 has been a year when the number of firms filing NFTs, metaverse-based virtual products & services and cryptocurrencies has increased incredibly. Based on data by trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, until the end of October, the number of trademarks filed for digital currencies and related products & services has grown to 4,708, thus, exceeding the number of trademarks filed last year, which was 3547.
Bank of Korea develops & tests NFT trading, remittances with Central Bank Digital Currencies
According to a local media outlet, the Bank of Korea has originated as well as tested a program to ease cross-border remittances via connecting various CBDC or central bank digital currencies from other nations. Governor Chang Yong Rhee shared that recently, the central bank had accomplished a 10-month experiment in...
Stock futures trade lower as election results are tallied
Stock futures were lower Wednesday as markets watched and reacted to Election Day results.
