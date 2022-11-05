Major layoffs are hitting Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms Inc. as the company says it wil lay off about 11,000 employees, or about 13% of its global workforce. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the decision in an email to staff Wednesday morning.More from The Hollywood ReporterApple vs. Everyone: Why Rivals Are Sharpening KnivesMeta Joins Chorus of Tech Giants Feeling Advertising Pinch in Q3, Net Income Falls 52 PercentMeta Shareholder Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Limit Metaverse Spending, Cut Jobs “Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history,” Zuckerberg wrote. “I’ve decided to reduce the size of...

28 MINUTES AGO