Cleveland, OH

Southview falls 5-1 to powerhouse Cleveland St. Ignatius

By Steve Junga / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

SANDUSKY, Ohio – After making its best boys soccer tournament run since finishing as Division I state runner-up a decade ago, the Southview Cougars faced a monumental challenge on Saturday against Ohio's premiere program.

Although coach Andy Kufel's Cougars put forth a competitive effort for the game's first 65-plus minutes, top-ranked, 11-time state champion Cleveland St. Ignatius showed why it is the nation's fourth-ranked team in taking a 5-1 victory in a D-I regional final at Sandusky's Cedar Point Stadium.

The Wildcats (19-2-0), winners of the past three D-I state titles, got three goals from senior midfielder Nolan Spicer in advancing to the state final four for the 18th time.

Ahead just 2-1 with less than 15 minutes remaining, St. Ignatius scored three goals in a span of 3:27, two from Spicer, to put things away.

“We kept it close and we were hoping to get that equalizer,” Kufel said. “But, they're a real good squad, and when you give them time on the ball they're going to punish you. Good luck to them. That's a great program.”

All 11 of St. Ignatius' titles have come since 2004, and all under 28th-year coach Michael McLaughlin. The Wildcats' only two losses this year came against out-of-state opponents from New Jersey and Maryland.

Southview (15-4-1) — which had gotten here with tourney wins over Clay, 5-0, Ashland, 6-5 in overtime, Anthony Wayne, 1-0 in OT, and St. Francis de Sales, 4-2 — was unable to create enough offense over the 80 minutes against the Wildcats, who had beaten the Cougars 6-0 in last year's regional semifinals.

“Teams are going to do what they can to try to stop us from playing, and the wind made it difficult for both teams,” McLaughlin said. “It changed the game a lot.

“That's why the game is 80 minutes long. It gives you time to figure things out, and time to try to break teams down.”

After being denied on four previous shots on goal, St. Ignatius opened the game's scoring with 22:04 left in the first half when Spicer — Ohio's 2021 Gatorade player of the year who will play at the University of Notre Dame — took a feed from forward Zsombor Onodi and found the back of the net from five yards out for a 1-0 lead.

Southview responded with an equalizer shortly thereafter, when senior midfielder Jackson Topoleski sent home a header from five yards out past Wildcats goalkeeper Patrick McLaughlin 16:43 before halftime.

The Cougars had been stopped by McLaughlin on two prior scoring chances (three shots on goal) between the 29:00 and 27:12 marks of the half.

The Wildcats, however, didn't take long to regain a 2-1 edge. St. Ignatius defender Owen Sullivan converted on a left-footed kick from 10 yards out off a corner kick from midfielder Nick Mikulec 10:38 before the break.

St. Ignatius nearly took a two-goal lead five seconds before halftime when defender Ernie Vargo's try from 50 yards out bounded off the cross bar.

Following a mostly evenly-played first 25 minutes of the second half, the Wildcats got an insurance goal from Spicer.

He wove his way though the Southview defense and deposited a left-footed kick from 25 yards out past Cougars goalkeeper Kyan Martin with 14:40 remaining to give St. Ignatius a 3-1 lead.

“I'm proud of our players,” coach McLaughlin said. “It was a really physical game, and we kept our cool. We just kept trying to play soccer.

“Keep the ball on the ground, move it around, try to find the open guy, and put the ball in the back of the net. We were able to do that.”

Spicer completed his hat trick with a shot from 10 yards out for a three-goal advantage with 11:13 to play.

The Wildcats added a goal from Mikulec with 5:51 left for the final margin.

“We always talk about raising the standards and setting the bar, and the guys have continued to do that for the last three years,” Kufel said of his Cougars. “They've raised the level of play, and this is what happens. You get rewarded and move on to a regional final.

“I'm super proud of my team. They've done an excellent job this season and last season. They continue to represent Sylvania Southview in a positive manner.”

Toledo, OH
It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

