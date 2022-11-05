We still have another mostly sunny day in store for the Four States before some clouds start moving back across the region. Today we have a ridge of high pressure at the surface and dry air in place to allow nearly full insolation throughout the day. A southerly flow and those radiant rays will boost high temperatures to the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. A weak cool front will be dropping south through the region late in the day into the early evening hours. The front won’t do anything significant to impact our weather as it moves through later today, because the resident air mass is too dry. However, deepening low pressure over the northern Plains will begin to pull increasingly warm and moist air out of the Lower Mississippi Valley, back across the Four States region, Monday into Tuesday. As that moist air rides over the top of relatively cooler Four States air at the surface, widely scattered showers may begin developing later Monday night into Tuesday. This large area of cloud cover will make progress north of the region by Wednesday, allowing a return to mostly sunny skies. Until that happens, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday, which will limit high temperatures to the lower and middle 60s. The warmest day of the week will be on Wednesday, when mostly sunny skies return on a strengthening southerly wind. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower and middle 70s for most of the area, although a few spots could top out in the upper 70s. Cooler air returns for the second half of the week behind a cold front, which arrives in the area on Thursday. We should have a more widespread expanse of rainfall on Thursday in association with this front. Drier and much colder air streams into the region on northwest winds Veterans Day into the weekend. Temperatures will be about 15 to 20 degrees below average for early November; topping out only in the middle and upper 40s both Friday and Saturday.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO