The final eight: Ranking every Kansas high school football team left in state playoffs
Here’s how Varsity Kansas sees the power rankings ahead of Friday’s quarterfinal matchups in every class.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
El Dorado Man Inducted into Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame
On Saturday, Nov. 5, three men and two women who chosen to be inducted into the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame. One of those three men that was inducted was Van E. Haines of El Dorado, Kan. for the “Working Cowboy” category. “If anyone could horseback a herd...
Pratt Tribune
Kansas now waters stocked with trout
The wait is over for one of Kansas’ most exciting wintertime fishing opportunities – trout season!. Nov. 1 marks the opening day of Kansas’ 2022 trout season, and this year more than 30 waters are being stocked with rainbow trout ready for catching. Anglers who participate in...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Record fish caught in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Kansas using data from Land Big Fish.
Powerball Jackpot hits new world record at $1.9B, Kansas Lottery says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Powerball Jackpot has climbed to a new record for the largest national lottery jackpot. The Kansas Lottery reports that the Powerball has reached $1.9 billion with an estimated cash option of $929.1 million, making it the largest national lottery jackpot on record. The next Powerball drawing is Nov. 7 with cutoff […]
KMBC.com
Kansas expands into electric age through NEVI program
TOPEKA, Kan. — Over the next five years, the State of Kansas will receive $39.5 million to invest in and expand electric vehicle infrastructure across the sunflower state. One of the ways Kansans will see that investment is with thousands of electric vehicle chargers. "People think that people in...
Nevada’s lessons for Kansas about Panasonic’s EV battery plant
The communities of Reno and Sparks, Nevada offer insight into the effect of a Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant coming to De Soto, Kansas.
How much rain has fallen in Kansas
Kansas is getting much-needed rain Friday. Some of the rainfall totals are slow to come in, possibly because the rain is still falling in many areas.
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas Regional Forecast 11-06-22
We still have another mostly sunny day in store for the Four States before some clouds start moving back across the region. Today we have a ridge of high pressure at the surface and dry air in place to allow nearly full insolation throughout the day. A southerly flow and those radiant rays will boost high temperatures to the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. A weak cool front will be dropping south through the region late in the day into the early evening hours. The front won’t do anything significant to impact our weather as it moves through later today, because the resident air mass is too dry. However, deepening low pressure over the northern Plains will begin to pull increasingly warm and moist air out of the Lower Mississippi Valley, back across the Four States region, Monday into Tuesday. As that moist air rides over the top of relatively cooler Four States air at the surface, widely scattered showers may begin developing later Monday night into Tuesday. This large area of cloud cover will make progress north of the region by Wednesday, allowing a return to mostly sunny skies. Until that happens, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday, which will limit high temperatures to the lower and middle 60s. The warmest day of the week will be on Wednesday, when mostly sunny skies return on a strengthening southerly wind. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower and middle 70s for most of the area, although a few spots could top out in the upper 70s. Cooler air returns for the second half of the week behind a cold front, which arrives in the area on Thursday. We should have a more widespread expanse of rainfall on Thursday in association with this front. Drier and much colder air streams into the region on northwest winds Veterans Day into the weekend. Temperatures will be about 15 to 20 degrees below average for early November; topping out only in the middle and upper 40s both Friday and Saturday.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperature whiplash, spotty rain chances this week
Calm and clear will be the story overnight, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and a breeze out of the south. Sunday will feature a wide spread of temperatures from the upper 50s in northwestern Kansas to the mid-60s for areas in southern Kansas. Sunshine will be the trend as we finish up the weekend.
Kan. abortion clinic that opened days after Roe fell is inundated
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — When Planned Parenthood decided four years ago to open a new clinic in a medically underserved working-class neighborhood here, it envisioned a place that would save women living nearby from having to take hourslong bus rides to obtain birth control, testing or an abortion.
Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas
Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. The official seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - http://www.governor.ks.gov/Facts/kansasseal.htm, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Kobach has small lead over Mann in race for Kansas AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach sought to win a comeback bid for Kansas attorney general after two big losses raised the question of whether he was electable in his home state. With votes still being counted Wednesday, Kobach, a former two-term Kansas secretary of state, had a...
Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire
TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
Candidates in Kansas 3rd Congressional District race make final push to voters
Polls open in three days, meaning the closely watched U.S. House race between Rep. Sharice Davids and Amanda Adkins is entering its final phase.
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white...
KWCH.com
Man with 3 Kansas Lottery wins this year explains advantage ahead of $1.6 billion Powerball drawing
The recent moisture marks the first time since June much of Kansas has received more than an inch of rain. Kechi police lieutenant’s arrest puts Flock technology under scrutiny. Updated: 8 hours ago. WPD's interim chief said his department is reviewing its policies and procedures, including how other departments...
Former Wichita police chief wins race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay won the race for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, Ramsay defeated challenger, St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky 49.8 to 40.2 percent. Ramsay earned 42,741 votes to Lukovsky's 34,538 votes.
Rare Blood Moon to appear above Kansas, here’s when
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans looking to the sky on Nov. 8 in the predawn hours may catch sight of a rare astronomical event sometimes referred to as a Blood Moon. 27 News spoke with Brenda Culbertson, a Solar System Ambassador with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), about what people can expect to see […]
