South Carolina State

SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, USDA Forest Service develop historic proposal

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An agreement in Western North Carolina aims to protect national forests in the mountains. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and National Forests in North Carolina have collaboratively developed a Tribal Forest Protection Act (TFPA) proposal, with the Forest Service calls "the first of its kind in the USDA Forest Service (FS) Southern Region."
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022

Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of the region's most closely watched races was North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, between Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and Republican candidate Chuck Edwards. With Edwards holding a 173,294 to 142,536 lead with almost all precincts reporting, Beach-Ferrara conceded the race. Final results showed Edwards...
Election night in North Carolina: Here's what to expect once polls close

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Election Day is right around the corner!. In preparation for the big day, the North Carolina State Board of Elections released a step-by-step guide of what voters can expect once polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The board says this in part, "to ensure that routine and required election procedures are not misconstrued or misrepresented."
Congressman Madison Cawthorn buys a house -- in Florida

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Congressman Madison Cawthorn now owns a home in southwest Florida. County records show the home in Cape Coral was purchased in August for $1.1 million. Henderson County property records show the North Carolina 11th District representative still owns a home in Hendersonville. Cawthorn, who is...
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Polls are now open across North Carolina. More than 2.1 million voters in the state either voted early or sent in an absentee ballot. In Buncombe County, more than 75,000 people have already voted. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for those who waited to cast their vote.
