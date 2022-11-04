Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
WLOS.com
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, USDA Forest Service develop historic proposal
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An agreement in Western North Carolina aims to protect national forests in the mountains. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and National Forests in North Carolina have collaboratively developed a Tribal Forest Protection Act (TFPA) proposal, with the Forest Service calls "the first of its kind in the USDA Forest Service (FS) Southern Region."
WLOS.com
Vecinos receives 2 grants to help uninsured, low-income adults in Western North Carolina
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Vecinos, a free clinic for uninsured, low-income adults in Western North Carolina, has received a $1 million grant from the USDA Emergency Rural Health Care Grant to assist in renovating the Community Health Hub in Franklin. Vecinos also received $25,000 from The Hispanic Federation to...
WLOS.com
Tropical Storm Nicole prompts local schools to reschedule playoff football games
WLOS — Tropical Storm Nicole is strengthening on her move west across the Atlantic, on her approach to the east coast of Florida. The storm is expected to arrive by Thursday, with tropical-storm-force winds moving into the Florida region early Wednesday. Once the storm makes landfall, it’s expected to curve to the north.
WLOS.com
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022
Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
WLOS.com
Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of the region's most closely watched races was North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, between Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and Republican candidate Chuck Edwards. With Edwards holding a 173,294 to 142,536 lead with almost all precincts reporting, Beach-Ferrara conceded the race. Final results showed Edwards...
WLOS.com
All eyes on North Carolina as candidates compete for U.S. Senate seat
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Election Day is officially underway and voters are deciding who will represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate alongside Senator Thom Tillis. It's been a close race between Republican candidate Ted Budd and Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley so far as both look to win over state voters.
WLOS.com
McMaster projected to beat Cunningham, winning re-election for South Carolina Governor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is projected to win the re-election for governor. He has been governor since January of 2017, but has been a public servant of the state for 20 years. South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said with McMaster’s history, he...
WLOS.com
Wildfire in Great Smokies caused by motorcycle crash, Tennessee DOT says
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WLOS) — Crews continue working to contain a wildfire burning in the western boundary of Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP) that was sparked by a crash. Officials with GSMNP reported Monday evening that the wildfire near Chilhowee Lake was 90% contained and about 40 acres...
WLOS.com
Election night in North Carolina: Here's what to expect once polls close
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Election Day is right around the corner!. In preparation for the big day, the North Carolina State Board of Elections released a step-by-step guide of what voters can expect once polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The board says this in part, "to ensure that routine and required election procedures are not misconstrued or misrepresented."
WLOS.com
Several NC residents grab big wins as Powerball jackpot rolls to historic $1.9 billion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — As the Powerball jackpot rolls to a historic amount of about $1.9 billion with no winners yet, North Carolinians have already taken home several big cash prizes. “I take it with a grain of salt,” said Libby Kyles as she purchased a lottery ticket Sunday,...
WLOS.com
Congressman Madison Cawthorn buys a house -- in Florida
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Congressman Madison Cawthorn now owns a home in southwest Florida. County records show the home in Cape Coral was purchased in August for $1.1 million. Henderson County property records show the North Carolina 11th District representative still owns a home in Hendersonville. Cawthorn, who is...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Polls are now open across North Carolina. More than 2.1 million voters in the state either voted early or sent in an absentee ballot. In Buncombe County, more than 75,000 people have already voted. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for those who waited to cast their vote.
WLOS.com
Results coming in: Thousands across the Carolinas head to polls for 2022 midterm elections
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Polling sites across the state of North Carolina opened Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., with hundreds of voting locations across the mountains alone. Senate and House seats, a mayor's race and two Buncombe County bond referendums were among the most watched contests. With 80 out...
WLOS.com
Wes Moore defeats Dan Cox, making history to become Maryland's first Black governor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Democrat Wes Moore cruised to victory Tuesday handily defeating Republican Dan Cox to make history as Maryland’s first Black governor. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. “Maryland... you showed that if we stand divided, we cannot win—but...
Comments / 0