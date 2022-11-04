Read full article on original website
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory works
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
fox56news.com
Arrest made in Bryan Avenue murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in connection to the Oct. 14 death of Robert Wallace Jr. on Bryan Avenue. Don Marshall, 43, was arrested on Tuesday in Georgetown and was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Marshall is currently being held at...
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
WKYT 27
Suspect in Lexington murder case arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Lexington murder case has been arrested. Police say 43-year-old Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old Robert Stanley Wallace, Jr. Late on the night of Friday,...
fox56news.com
Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing
LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
fox56news.com
Lexington mayor race: Linda Gorton secures second term
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Linda Gorton has won her second term as mayor of Lexington. Gorton defeated challenger David Kloiber with 71% of the reported vote. Gorton has served as Lexington’s mayor since January 2019 after defeating Ronnie Bastin in the 2018 Kentucky general election. The 74-year-old...
fox56news.com
Madison County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Madison County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
fox56news.com
2 dead following Berea house fire
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — A fire that occurred in Madison County has claimed the lives of two individuals. Authorities said the house fire occurred on Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56 the victims have been identified as 26-year-old...
fox56news.com
Lexington police presence cleared from Man O’ War Boulevard
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Portions of Man O’ War Boulevard were reopened Monday after an “active scene” ended. The Lexington Police Department said that around 12:51 p.m., police were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments parking lot on Crosby Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56...
k105.com
Two people perish in Berea house fire
Two people have perished in a house fire in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told the Berea Citizen that 27-year-old Heaven Renner and 57-year-old Tommy Damrell were killed when the residence caught fire at approximately 10:45 Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. When firefighters arrived...
fox56news.com
Annual VA 5K benefits new Fisher House
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was a record turnout at the 7th Annual VA 5K at the Lexington VA Health Care System on Leestown Road. 445 people put on their running shoes and ran a little over three miles to raise money for veterans. The event has been...
WTVQ
Police assisting man ‘in crisis’ with gun, traffic delays expected near Crosby Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say traffic delays and road closures near Crosby Drive are to assist a man “in crisis” with a gun at an apartment complex. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments Monday afternoon for a report of a man in crisis with a gun outside in the apartment complex’s parking lot. The man is now inside his apartment, and police are working on making the scene safe and trying to talk with him.
fox56news.com
Fayette County schools closed Monday due to widespread illness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Fayette County Public Schools are closed on Monday. Widespread illness has caused FCPS to close down on Monday, according to FCPS Spokesperson Lisa Deffendall. Deffendall confirmed both Monday and Tuesday are days off and are not NTI days. The FCPS custodial staff will take...
fox56news.com
Franklin County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Franklin County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
fox56news.com
Fayette County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Fayette County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
fox56news.com
Police work to identify alleged thief posing as rideshare driver
Metro’s Central Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who they believe may be posing as a rideshare driver, allegedly drugging passengers and stealing their wallets. Police work to identify alleged thief posing as rideshare …. Metro’s Central Precinct detectives are asking for...
fox56news.com
Woodford County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Woodford County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
fox56news.com
Powerball jackpot rises to record-breaking $1.9 billion
Comprehensive coverage of local, regional, state and national news that affects the Tampa area are provided by the 6 o'clock News Channel 8 Today News team. Powerball jackpot rises to record-breaking $1.9 billion. Comprehensive coverage of local, regional, state and national news that affects the Tampa area are provided by...
WKYT 27
Police activity shuts down section of Man O War Blvd
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of Man O War Blvd is back open in Lexington after being shut down early Monday afternoon for a police situation. According to lexwrecks, police activity in the area of Man O War Blvd and Crosby Dr. had the inner loop of Man O War Blvd shutdown at Armstrong Mill Rd. and the outer loop of Man O War Blvd shut down at Tates Creek Rd.
fox56news.com
Bourbon County band ready for Macy's Day Parade
The band will finally be performing after COVID-19 kept them out the last two years. The band will finally be performing after COVID-19 kept them out the last two years. Nov. 7: Car shortage, holiday cutbacks, and cleaning …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed...
