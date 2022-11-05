NC State's Terquavion Smith, Jarkel Joiner, and Dusan Mahorcic met with the media following the Wolfpack's 99-50 win over Austin Peay Monday evening. Smith led the way with 26 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the floor, 3-for-7 from beyond the arc, while also tallying five assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block. Joiner scored 18 points in his Raleigh debut with a team-high eight assists and four rebounds. Also making his debut for State, Mahorcic was a perfect 4-for-4 shooting from the floor, notching eight points to go along with five rebounds in 18 minutes of play.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO