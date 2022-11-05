ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

National Trust members reject motions attacking Pride and rewilding involvement

By Rebecca Speare-Cole
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykQ36_0j08eMs000

National Trust members have rejected motions criticising its involvement in Pride events and rewilding projects.

More than 127,000 of the charity’s members voted on new proposals and council candidates at the Annual General Meeting on Saturday.

The National Trust’s membership has been divided in recent years, with campaign group Restore Trust criticising the charity’s policies on social inclusion and rewilding.

But the majority of members voted down a motion to condemn the National Trust’s participation in Pride events with 65% voting against it at the AGM .

Meanwhile, 70% rejected a motion to criticise recent rewilding and re-wetting projects on National Trust farmland as well as the charity buying farmland for that purpose.

Members also voted against a motion asking the charity to rethink its support for a £1.7 billion two-mile tunnel for the A303 near Stonehenge.

Restore Trust, which has been seeking to gain more control over the direction of the charity, saw little success as both its motions failed to get enough support to be carried forward.

A majority of 68% voted against its motion to establish an ombudsman to oversee the charity’s work.

The group’s motion to abolish the proxy vote system – where members who do not attend the AGM are given the option to hand over their vote to the chairman – also failed to get support from a majority of members.

None of the seven candidates that Restore Trust backed were elected to the council.

However, all seven candidates recommended by the existing council members’ Nominations Committee were elected, including Harris Bokhari, founder of the charity Patchwork Foundation, and Sally Hunt , a trade union leader.

Hilary McGrady, director general of the National Trust, said: “Our Annual General Meeting is one of the most important events in our calendar.

“It is an essential part of our democratic governance process, as it gives our members the opportunity to ask the questions on the subjects that matter most to them and to have their say on the direction and focus of the National Trust.

“Our AGM is also a celebration of everything we do: our stories, our places and our people. I am delighted that we were able to share so much of that today.”

A Restore Trust spokesman said: “While all the members’ resolutions were defeated by the block vote, that is, by people ticking one box to vote automatically with the Trustees’ recommendations, our resolution calling for the abolition of the Chairman’s discretionary proxy vote received the most support of all six resolutions, with over 50,000 votes.

“Our candidates this year won many more votes than the ones we supported last year. Again, they were only defeated by the National Trust’s candidates who benefited from the “quick vote”, that is to say, people who voted for all seven recommended candidates by ticking only one box.

“We are satisfied with the increase in our support, but disappointed that the voting system now makes it all but impossible for members to get resolutions passed which are not supported by the Trustees or for Council candidates to get elected who are not recommended by the Nominations Committee. We are concerned that this system will keep independent voices out of the Council and that the Trustees will not be held properly to account.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Around 350 Irish jobs at risk as Facebook owner Meta announces cuts

Around 350 Meta jobs in Ireland are in danger in what the Irish Government is viewing as a “downsizing” of the lucrative tech sector.Employees at Meta, Facebook’s parent company, were reluctant to speak to media gathered outside the tech giant’s European headquarters in Dublin about the confirmation of thousands of job losses.People leaving the Grand Canal Dock building declined to give their reaction to 11,000 workers globally being let go.It is understood redundancies in Meta’s Ireland operation will be in line with the global headcount reduction of 13%, with people familiar with the process suggesting that 350 jobs are at...
The Independent

Northern Ireland nurses vote to strike over pay and patient safety concerns

Nurses in Northern Ireland have voted to take part in strike action over pay levels and patient safety concerns.They are set to join colleagues across the UK in taking action, with the first strike expected to take place before the end of the year.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) described poor pay as a “key contributing factor to acute staff shortages across the UK, affecting patient safety”.It said there are 2,493 nursing vacancies in Northern Ireland’s HSC (Health and Social Care Service), and a similar number in the independent sector.The Fair Pay for Nursing campaign is calling for a pay...
The Independent

Energy payment ‘more difficult to deliver’ without Stormont Executive – Baker

The delivery of a £400 energy payment to householders in Northern Ireland is more difficult without a Stormont Executive, it has been suggested.Discussions involving Stormont ministers and the London government have been ongoing for months about how to deliver the payment in the region.But there are currently no ministers in post at Stormont following the passing of a deadline for the Northern Ireland parties to form a new executive.Speaking in Belfast, Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill queried why the £400 had not been paid to people yet, describing the situation as “not acceptable”.Northern Ireland Office Minister Steve Baker was...
The Independent

Gavin Williamson news: Strip MP of knighthood if bullying claims upheld, say Lib Dems

Sir Gavin Williamson must be stripped of his knighthood if bullying claims against him are upheld, the Liberal Democrats have said.Wendy Chamberlain, the party’s chief whip, has written to the Commons forfeiture committee demanding the gong be withdrawn if the Staffordshire MP is found guilty.He was knighted by former prime minister Boris Johnson, who sacked him from the education secretary brief over the A-level results fiasco.Earlier new PM Rishi Sunak said he “obviously regrets” appointing Sir Gavin Williamson to his cabinet after he was forced to resign over allegations that he bullied two colleagues. He denies the claims.“I obviously regret appointing someone who has had to resign in these circumstances,” the prime minister said in response to a question from Labour leader Keir Starmer at PMQs. Read More Gavin Williamson resignation letter to Rishi Sunak in full: Bullying allegations had become a ‘distraction’Gavin Williamson: The text messages that led to his resignationCivil servant reportedly told ‘slit your throat’ reports Gavin Williamson to bullying watchdog
The Independent

The Independent

912K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy