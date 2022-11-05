ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady comes through at the death to deliver a Buccaneers win

For over 59 minutes of game time on Sunday, it looked like Tom Brady’s season of misery was going to continue. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were struggling to generate any offense against the Los Angeles Rams. The non-existent Tampa Bay rushing attack remained so, as the Buccaneers gained just 51 yards on 20 carries against the Rams, averaging just 2.1 yards per rushing attempt. Brady, forced to shoulder the entire offensive load, was finding it difficult yet again to create explosive plays.
Rams Hold Slight Lead Over Bucs After Defensive First Half

The Los Angeles Rams entered their Sunday matchup against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, looking to get things back on track and get their record back to .500. And after one half of play, despite struggling on the offensive end, they are on their way to doing...
Buccaneers’ 4 biggest heroes in Week 9 win vs. Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers snapped a three-game losing slump as they relied on Tom Brady magic to beat the Los Angeles Rams, 16-13, at home in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. At 4-5, the Buccaneers retake first place in the NFC South. Here we will look at Tom Brady and three other Tampa Bay Buccaneers heroes most responsible for their Week 9 win vs. the Rams.
4 Rams most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams dropped their second straight game after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 16-13, on the road in Week 9 of the 2022-23 NFL season. At 3-5, the Rams are currently in third place in the NFC West. Here are the four players who are most to blame for the Rams’ Week 9 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
