For over 59 minutes of game time on Sunday, it looked like Tom Brady’s season of misery was going to continue. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were struggling to generate any offense against the Los Angeles Rams. The non-existent Tampa Bay rushing attack remained so, as the Buccaneers gained just 51 yards on 20 carries against the Rams, averaging just 2.1 yards per rushing attempt. Brady, forced to shoulder the entire offensive load, was finding it difficult yet again to create explosive plays.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO