Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Bucs 16, Rams 13: Instant analysis of Tampa Bay's epic win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended a three-game losing streak, and got some revenge in the process, beating the Los Angeles Rams 16-13 in front of their home crowd Sunday. Here’s everything that went right for the Bucs in their dramatic win, what went wrong, and what it means for Tampa Bay moving forward:
Sean McVay Suggests Significant 'Changes' Will Be Made Following Rams' Loss To Bucs
The defending Super Bowl champs lost again on Sunday, their fourth defeat in the past five games. Afterward, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had some strong words about his team. McVay said the Rams' performance was "not even close to good enough" in a 16-13 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa ...
Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13
Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Bucs Tom Brady Leads Come From Behind Win Over The Rams
TAMPA, Fla. – The boo birds were out from the first quarter on. The Bucs, just like the entire season, couldn’t put it in the end zone. But the game is never over until the final whistle and Bucs QB Tom Brady is certainly familiar
NFL Week 9 Preview: Tom Brady's Buccaneers Meet Reigning Super Bowl Champion Rams
The two most recent Super Bowl winners face off on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) travel south to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5).
Why a loss to the Rams helps the Buccaneers more than a win
As crazy as it sounds, the Buccaneers don’t need to beat the Rams to win today or keep their playoff chances alive. They just need to use today well. We have enough of a sample size at this point to clearly see that the Buccaneers coaching staff is holding the team back.
SB Nation
Tom Brady comes through at the death to deliver a Buccaneers win
For over 59 minutes of game time on Sunday, it looked like Tom Brady’s season of misery was going to continue. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were struggling to generate any offense against the Los Angeles Rams. The non-existent Tampa Bay rushing attack remained so, as the Buccaneers gained just 51 yards on 20 carries against the Rams, averaging just 2.1 yards per rushing attempt. Brady, forced to shoulder the entire offensive load, was finding it difficult yet again to create explosive plays.
WATCH: Bucs punter Jake Camarda gets game ball after huge performance vs. Rams
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft on a punter, you could hear the collective groan from Bucs fans miles away. After Jake Camarda’s performance Sunday, those groans have turned to cheers. The rookie from Georgia was an integral part of Tampa...
Yardbarker
Rams Hold Slight Lead Over Bucs After Defensive First Half
The Los Angeles Rams entered their Sunday matchup against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, looking to get things back on track and get their record back to .500. And after one half of play, despite struggling on the offensive end, they are on their way to doing...
Buccaneers’ 4 biggest heroes in Week 9 win vs. Rams
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers snapped a three-game losing slump as they relied on Tom Brady magic to beat the Los Angeles Rams, 16-13, at home in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. At 4-5, the Buccaneers retake first place in the NFC South. Here we will look at Tom Brady and three other Tampa Bay Buccaneers heroes most responsible for their Week 9 win vs. the Rams.
Where are the Commanders in PFF's midseason roster rankings?
The Washington Commanders sit at 4-5 on the season after Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings snapped Washington’s three-game winning streak after the Commanders choked away a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. After starting the season 1-4, the Commanders have bounced back and are...
4 Rams most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Buccaneers
The Los Angeles Rams dropped their second straight game after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 16-13, on the road in Week 9 of the 2022-23 NFL season. At 3-5, the Rams are currently in third place in the NFC West. Here are the four players who are most to blame for the Rams’ Week 9 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
Comments / 0