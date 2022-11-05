Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
What Indiana's Tom Allen said about Ohio State, QB situation, more
No. 2 Ohio State plays the team's penultimate home game of the 2022 season when the Buckeyes welcome Indiana to Ohio Stadium. It is the next chapter of a rivalry that goes back to 1901 and has seen 94 meetings between the two Big Ten teams. The Scarlet and Gray...
Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar always looking for improvement after career-long field goal
Entering Saturday, Jake Pinegar had never made a 50-yard field goal in college. In fact, the redshirt senior kicker had tried only one other time from that distance in his productive Penn State career. On top of that, Bloomington, Ind., was under a wind advisory, and gusts were swirling around Memorial Stadium.
Busch on the Michigan challenge, replacing Farmer, and not watching 'Hoosiers'
Bill Busch said there's "zero difference" going into a game when you're more than a four-touchdown underdog, as the Huskers are against Michigan this week. "Right now, our guys, I've mentioned before our players are up in our office all the time. They're in the hallway, they're around. They're watching film together. They're constantly coming into the room. If we're in a meeting, they'll come in and stick their head in ... so no different like that," Nebraska's defensive coordinator said. "That stuff, I learned that real fast ... we're not watching 'Hoosiers' or something before the game.'
PODCAST: Penn State battling injuries; recruiting stock report; basketball Signing Day recap
It's been an eventful few days in Happy Valley with another Penn State football game week coinciding with the start of basketball season and an early basketball prospect signing period. We're back to sort through all of it on a fresh edition of the Lions247 Podcast, which features site colleagues Tyler Calvaruso and Daniel Gallen.
WATCH: Penn State's Franklin updates personnel at Maryland week press conference
No. 14 Penn State takes on unranked Maryland at Beaver Stadium Saturday. Tuesday afternoon, Nittany Lion coach James Franklin held his weekly press conference and previewed the game. You can see video of his entire session below. The press conference included significant updates on three key offensive linemen who have...
Indiana freshman Malik Reneau shows what he can do in his college debut
Malik Reneau flashed what he could do in Indiana’s two exhibition games and certainly delivered in his college debut. The 6-foot-9 freshman from Montverde Academy scored 15 points in 17 minutes off the bench and added five rebounds as No. 13 Indiana beat Morehead State 88-53 in its season-opener.
Big Ten power rankings for Week 11: Michigan overtakes Ohio State for No. 1 spot after latest domination
Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season, where the Michigan Wolverines are now at the top of the Big Ten power rankings after a dominant win over Rutgers. It didn't look pretty early, but Michigan showed its championship pedigree and Ohio State struggled on the road against Northwestern. Whether or not this is a temporary ranking for both teams remains to be seen. But right now, Michigan can dance on the top of the mountain.
Ole Miss has eyes on flip switch for Penn State commit DaKaari Nelson. He's set to official to Oxford.
Ole Miss is trying to flip DaKaari Nelson's commitment from Penn State. Nelson is a four-star prospect out of Selma, Ala. He is rated as the nation's No. 27 safety and.
Mike Hart explains what makes RB Donovan Edwards so dangerous
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team’s elite rushing attack is led by Blake Corum, but when the Heisman candidate needs a breather, there’s little letdown for the Wolverines. Donovan Edwards has continued emerging as an offensive weapon, and he had one of his best games...
Hoosiers in the NFL: Week 9 of the 2022 season
Each week Peegs.com checks in on the all the action in the NFL and how former Hoosier players are doing around the league. This week we take a look at how eight former Indiana players active in the NFL performed in week 9 of the 2022 season, and how each of their respective teams did.
Lifelong Detroit educator and advocate Tyrone Winfrey has died
Tyrone Winfrey Sr., a longtime educator and advocate for Detroit’s youth who helped many of them to go to college, died Saturday. He was 63.Winfrey, who was born and raised in Detroit, was the executive director of community affairs for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. He was a former DPSCD board member and board president, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked for the Education Achievement Authority of Michigan....
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
swmichigandining.com
DiBella’s Subs (Auburn Hills)
I’ve spent a lot of time in the Detroit area for work recently. It’s that time of year when I just get a lot of assignments on the road. It will be slowing back down pretty soon….hopefully. I was in Eastern Oakland County a few weeks ago...
Police Looking for Detroit Man Who Tortured Dog & Sent Video to Ex
Police in the Detroit area are looking for a man who videotaped his ex-girlfriend's dog being tortured and then sent her the footage. Julius Holley is accused of stealing the woman's six-pound Yorkie, torturing it, and leaving it in a bucket outside the woman's front door. Horrific Case of Animal...
The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig
On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
PLANetizen
Detroit Opens Segment of Joe Lewis Greenway
A 27.5 mile multi-use greenway in Michigan is one step closer to reality, with the city of Detroit opening one segment on its west side between Warren Avenue and Joy Road. The segment follows an old railroad right-of-way adjacent to the Barton McFarland neighborhood. In an article for WDET, Laura...
wemu.org
Judge rejects request to deny counting thousands of Detroit ballots
A Wayne County judge used scathing language to reject the Republican secretary of state candidate’s late-hour request to impose new absentee ballot rules on Detroit voters. In the filing, GOP nominee Kristina Karamo asked for the new rules to be applied only in the city of Detroit. That alone drew the ire of the judge in a blistering decision that found Karamo made a dozen allegations that were not factual or that misrepresented the law.
Whitmer wins second term as Michigan's governor, says 'we are feeling damn good about where we are headed'
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will serve a second term after beating out Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to the Associated Press.
Look Inside This Abandoned Elementary School In Detroit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Is it just me, or is Detroit the mecha for abandoned Michigan locations? From funeral homes to schools to even homes, Detroit seems to have a variety of abandoned locations. Not entirely forgotten by man, but not visited as often.
How a Detroit firefighter’s death might have sent an innocent man to prison
Fire wall: The case of Mario Willis (part I)
