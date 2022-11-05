ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slatington, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lvpnews.com

Anna Marie Contakes Sacred Heart Catholic Church member

Anna Marie Contakes, 91, of Bethlehem, died Oct. 26, 2022, while in the care of Moravian Village. She was the wife of John “Jack” F. Contakes for over 69 years. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Marie (Stern) Kolesnik. She was a...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Carmen L. Lugo co-owner of La Favorita grocery store

Carmen L. Lugo, 93, of Bethlehem died Oct. 30, 2022. Born in Utuado, Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Hortencia (Cintron) and Narciso Lugo. She was co-owner of La Favorita grocery store on East Third Street. She was a seamstress for many years. She was a member...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Justina Estrella Holy Infancy R. C. Church parishoner

Justina Estrella, 94, of Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill, died October 29, 2022. She was the wife of the late Pio Jose Camilo. Born in LaJaquita Tenares, Dominican Republic, she was a daughter of the late Manuel Estrella and Conrada Tejada. She was a homemaker most of her life and...
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
lvpnews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Two die in Upper Macungie Twp crash

The driver and passenger in a dump truck were killed this morning when the truck was involved in a crash in the area of I-78 East at Adam’s Road, Upper Macungie Township. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, at approximately 10:20 a.m. deputies from the Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center were dispatched to the scene.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
lvpnews.com

Christmas City Village opens tomorrow

Bethlehem is stepping into Christmas with a festive new Christmas City Village shopping set-up. “We were as excited as kids on Christmas morning when our 15 brand new holiday huts arrived. There are more huts than ever before, covering more of the downtown than ever before,” said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Swaby found guilty of rape, burglary

On Nov. 4, a jury found 36-year-old Clement Swaby guilty of rape, burglary, and over 20 related charges in three separate incidents in the Bethlehem and Easton areas. In all cases, female victims said a man later identified as Swaby entered their bedrooms with a knife. In one case he sexually assaulted the victim, in others he threatened sexual assault or, in a case of roommates, commanded the women to perform sexual acts on each other.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy