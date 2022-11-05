On Nov. 4, a jury found 36-year-old Clement Swaby guilty of rape, burglary, and over 20 related charges in three separate incidents in the Bethlehem and Easton areas. In all cases, female victims said a man later identified as Swaby entered their bedrooms with a knife. In one case he sexually assaulted the victim, in others he threatened sexual assault or, in a case of roommates, commanded the women to perform sexual acts on each other.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO