Bloomsburg, PA

Emery “Jimmy” I. Dancsecs Holy Ghost church member

Emery “Jimmy” I. Dancsecs, 87, of Lower Macungie Township, died Oct. 26, 2022, in his home. Born in Rabakethely, Hungary, he was a son of the late Imre and Maria (Kovacs) Dancsecs. He was the husband of Eleanor T. (Kerecz) Bodner Dancsecs for 29 years. He was a...
MACUNGIE, PA
BREAKING NEWS: Two die in Upper Macungie Twp crash

The driver and passenger in a dump truck were killed this morning when the truck was involved in a crash in the area of I-78 East at Adam’s Road, Upper Macungie Township. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, at approximately 10:20 a.m. deputies from the Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center were dispatched to the scene.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA

