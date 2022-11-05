Constantinos Grigoras, of Easton, died Oct. 29, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital- Anderson. Born in Andros, Greece, he was a son of Andreas Grigoras and Maria (Thoma) Grigoras. He was the husband of Aspasia (Bouras) Grigoras for 48 years. He was in the Greek navy and worked aboard merchant vessels. He joined his sister in the United States and lived in Easton.

