Emery “Jimmy” I. Dancsecs Holy Ghost church member
Emery “Jimmy” I. Dancsecs, 87, of Lower Macungie Township, died Oct. 26, 2022, in his home. Born in Rabakethely, Hungary, he was a son of the late Imre and Maria (Kovacs) Dancsecs. He was the husband of Eleanor T. (Kerecz) Bodner Dancsecs for 29 years. He was a...
Anna Marie Contakes Sacred Heart Catholic Church member
Ronald K. Raymond, 80, of Bethlehem Township, died Oct. 29, 2022. Born in Oak Park, Illinois, he was a son of the late Ruth (Lefeber) and Keefe H. Raymond. He was the husband of Beverly J. Raymond for 49 years. He graduated from RCA Institutes and earned bachelor and master’s...
Constantinos Grigoras part-owner of Cross Timber Inn
Constantinos Grigoras, of Easton, died Oct. 29, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital- Anderson. Born in Andros, Greece, he was a son of Andreas Grigoras and Maria (Thoma) Grigoras. He was the husband of Aspasia (Bouras) Grigoras for 48 years. He was in the Greek navy and worked aboard merchant vessels. He joined his sister in the United States and lived in Easton.
Justina Estrella Holy Infancy R. C. Church parishoner
Justina Estrella, 94, of Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill, died October 29, 2022. She was the wife of the late Pio Jose Camilo. Born in LaJaquita Tenares, Dominican Republic, she was a daughter of the late Manuel Estrella and Conrada Tejada. She was a homemaker most of her life and...
Carmen L. Lugo co-owner of La Favorita grocery store
Carmen L. Lugo, 93, of Bethlehem died Oct. 30, 2022. Born in Utuado, Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Hortencia (Cintron) and Narciso Lugo. She was co-owner of La Favorita grocery store on East Third Street. She was a seamstress for many years. She was a member...
Christmas City Village opens tomorrow
Bethlehem is stepping into Christmas with a festive new Christmas City Village shopping set-up. “We were as excited as kids on Christmas morning when our 15 brand new holiday huts arrived. There are more huts than ever before, covering more of the downtown than ever before,” said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager.
‘Steeples and Steel’ tours return
After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the “Steeples and Steel” bus tours returned to the Southside Oct. 29. History tourists began their two-part morning journey at St. John’s Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St. As the bus passed more than 20 churches that served congregations in various ethnic neighborhoods, docent Don Elliott provided brief historical background for each. Elliott is a member of the South Bethlehem Historical Society.
BREAKING NEWS: Two die in Upper Macungie Twp crash
The driver and passenger in a dump truck were killed this morning when the truck was involved in a crash in the area of I-78 East at Adam’s Road, Upper Macungie Township. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, at approximately 10:20 a.m. deputies from the Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center were dispatched to the scene.
Swaby found guilty of rape, burglary
On Nov. 4, a jury found 36-year-old Clement Swaby guilty of rape, burglary, and over 20 related charges in three separate incidents in the Bethlehem and Easton areas. In all cases, female victims said a man later identified as Swaby entered their bedrooms with a knife. In one case he sexually assaulted the victim, in others he threatened sexual assault or, in a case of roommates, commanded the women to perform sexual acts on each other.
