Wallace: UK doesn’t fear Russian reprisals for supporting Ukraine

Russia has been an “active adversary” of the United Kingdom for a number of years, the Defence Secretary has said.Ben Wallace visited the Lydd Army camp in Kent on Wednesday, where Ukrainian volunteers are being trained to fight in the war against Russia.The Cabinet minister referred to the Salisbury Novichok poisonings in 2016 and said the UK does not fear reprisals from Russia for supporting Ukraine.Russia doesn't like the fact the United Kingdom is standing up against itDefence Secretary Ben WallaceSpeaking to the PA news agency, he said: “Russia has been an active adversary of Britain for many years –...
Inflation strikes spur Greek clashes, disruptions in Belgium

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday as public and some private sector workers walked off the job for a 24-hour general strike against price hikes, one of the latest actions across Europe as rising inflation squeezes consumers.

