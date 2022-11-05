Read full article on original website
Related
Wallace: UK doesn’t fear Russian reprisals for supporting Ukraine
Russia has been an “active adversary” of the United Kingdom for a number of years, the Defence Secretary has said.Ben Wallace visited the Lydd Army camp in Kent on Wednesday, where Ukrainian volunteers are being trained to fight in the war against Russia.The Cabinet minister referred to the Salisbury Novichok poisonings in 2016 and said the UK does not fear reprisals from Russia for supporting Ukraine.Russia doesn't like the fact the United Kingdom is standing up against itDefence Secretary Ben WallaceSpeaking to the PA news agency, he said: “Russia has been an active adversary of Britain for many years –...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Crimea bridge ‘may not be repaired for a year’; eastern Europe preparing for rise in refugees
UK predicts bridge unlikely to be fully operational until September 2023; city officials say preparations for new refugees necessary this winter
Imprisoned Brittney Griner moved to penal colony in Russia
Brittney Griner was transferred from a Moscow-area prison to a penal colony in Russia, raising concern about her safety and
Inflation strikes spur Greek clashes, disruptions in Belgium
ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday as public and some private sector workers walked off the job for a 24-hour general strike against price hikes, one of the latest actions across Europe as rising inflation squeezes consumers.
Takeaways from Election Day in Arizona; Russia moves Brittney Griner to penal colony; How TV covered the midterm elections
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. The likely outcome of statewide races hinges on what happens in Maricopa County. Jailed Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team said Wednesday. ...
Comments / 0