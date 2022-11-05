ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVvY2_0j08GBEJ00

DETROIT (AP) — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.

Husso’s shutout was his second this season and fifth of his career. He has allowed a total of two goals in his last three starts.

“The guys did a really good job today,” Husso said. “They only had like 11 shots after two periods. It made my night easy again. I just tried to keep my focus for the game and not let in any goals. Guys blocked shots and did all the little things again today.”

Semyon Varlamov made 22 saves for the Islanders, who were blanked for the first time this season. Varlamov was replaced by Ilya Sorokin with 8:13 left.

“Give them credit, they played well,” Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. “I thought they were taking away time and space but I didn’t think we played fast enough and there’s no excuse for it.”

The Red Wings had two power plays and a 13-7 advantage in shots on goal in the first period but it ended scoreless.

Detroit was awarded a 5-on-3 advantage in the second, and this time it capitalized. Kubalik set up Raymond, who was parked near the goalpost. He lifted a shot over Varlamov’s right pad for his fourth goal.

The Islanders had allowed just three power-play goals coming into the day. Raymond also scored a power-play goal off a Kubalik feed against Washington on Thursday.

“It’s getting better for sure. We have a lot of looks every power play,” Raymond said. “Kubby has found me really good there (at the side of the net), so I just try to be in the right spot.”

Adam Erne cleared the puck out of his zone, setting up Suter’s breakaway goal at 12:51 of the second. It was the first short-handed goal allowed by the Islanders this season.

“We’d had a couple of power plays, so we knew we were going to have to spend some time on the PK,” Suter said. “Getting a two-goal lead is huge and doing it short-handed just takes away all of their momentum.”

The Red Wings killed off two penalties in the first seven minutes of the third. Husso made a sliding stop against Mathew Barzal with 12 minutes left.

Kubalik scored his fifth goal with a wrist shot from the left circle with 9:47 remaining.

With four games coming up next week, Lambert said his team won’t dwell on the loss.

“You look at it just like we do a win and we see things we liked about it, because there was some things to like about it, and then we’ll see the things we have to correct and move forward,” he said. “It’s a busy week coming up. We’ve got games on Monday and Tuesday and we have to be ready for it.”

WORTH NOTING

Detroit defenseman Ben Chiarot played in his 500th career game. ... The Islanders played their 3,000th game, including playoffs, with Lou Lamoriello as GM. ... This was the lone meeting in Detroit this season. They’ll play on the Islanders’ home ice Jan. 27 and March 4. ... Red Wings F Oskar Sundqvist missed the game with an upper-body injury. ... Detroit F Filip Zadina was hit with a shot on his right leg during the third period and was helped off the ice.

Islanders: Host Calgary on Monday.

Red Wings: At New York Rangers on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Peter McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw and experienced just about every step of the journey since the Avalanche arrived in Denver...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Cates, Flyers hand Blues eighth straight regulation defeat

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny each had a goal and an assist, Felix Sandstrom made 28 saves and the surprising Philadelphia Flyers handed the St. Louis Blues their eighth straight regulation defeat, 5-1 on Tuesday night. Wade Allison and Lukáš Sedlák also scored for rebuilding Philadelphia, which has won seven of 12 and garnered 16 points to start the season under first-year coach John Tortorella. The Flyers were last in the Metropolitan Division last season. “We’re trending the right way,” Cates said. “We’re finding our groove, and we just have to keep going.” Ryan O’Reilly scored for the Blues, who set a club record for consecutive losses in regulation. St. Louis last won on Oct. 22 to improve to 3-0. The Blues are five defeats from matching the franchise’s all-time losing streak, a 13-game slide from March 16-April 8, 2006, that included three overtime losses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NHL prospect roundup: Red Wings’ Carter Mazur deserves your attention

If it isn’t clear, the NCAA is full of must-watch hockey this season. The biggest standout has been 2023 NHL Draft prospect Adam Fantilli, who has 20 points through 10 games. He’s the only player with at least 10 games played to have hit the 2.00 points-per-game mark. At this pace, he could blast past Jack Eichel’s 71-point freshman campaign ahead of the 2015 Draft, which established him as one of the best prospects to ever come from the college level.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers’ 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled to undergo a procedure Tuesday night. “The news that I’ve received so far, it’s very limited, is that he’s in a good spot,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. “He’s getting well taken care of.” Kane got tangled with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon’s skate blade 3:27 into the second period.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy