FC Dallas has signed midfielder Sebastian Lletget to a new three-year contract through 2025, with an option year for 2026. The move was made using Targeted Allocation Money. “Signing a new contract here at FC Dallas means the world to me and my family,” he said. “Since the moment I touched down in Dallas, the fans, the staff, my teammates have all just welcomed me with open arms. I trust what is being built here and I want to be a huge part of it. I want to help this club become one of the best, and I truly believe that we will. This is the start of an exciting time."

1 DAY AGO