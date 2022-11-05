ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Phil Neville & Chris Henderson respond to Lionel Messi - Inter Miami links

Inter Miami chief soccer officer & sporting director Chris Henderson and head coach Phil Neville have both refused to be drawn on the club's links to Lionel Messi. As reported by 90min, the Herons are one of at least three MLS clubs understood to be interested in acquiring the iconic Argentine, who is also on the shortlist of former club FC Barcelona.
90min

Chicago Fire forward Xherdan Shaqiri makes Switzerland World Cup roster

Chicago Fire forward Xherdan Shaqiri has become the latest MLS player confirmed at the 2022 World Cup after being named on Switzerland's roster for the tournament. Murat Yakin revealed his 26-man roster on Wednesday morning, with Shaqiri a key player on the list alongside Premier League stars like Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Denis Zakaria.
CHICAGO, IL
90min

FC Dallas sign Sebastian Lletget to long-term deal

FC Dallas has signed midfielder Sebastian Lletget to a new three-year contract through 2025, with an option year for 2026. The move was made using Targeted Allocation Money. “Signing a new contract here at FC Dallas means the world to me and my family,” he said. “Since the moment I touched down in Dallas, the fans, the staff, my teammates have all just welcomed me with open arms. I trust what is being built here and I want to be a huge part of it. I want to help this club become one of the best, and I truly believe that we will. This is the start of an exciting time."
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy